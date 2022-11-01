Pure Financial Advisors Adds New Chief Operating Officer

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Financial Advisors, LLC ("Pure") announces the addition of Abbas Hasan to the Executive Team as Chief Operating Officer. Hasan will be responsible for overseeing all operational aspects of Pure, including business operations, human resources, compliance, and technology. He will lead the operational team as it continues to build a scalable platform designed to support advisors and clients as well as strategic initiatives including a state-of-the-art client portal, seamless onboarding of advisors with existing clients, and M&A integration.

"Pure's accelerating growth and footprint requires the next evolution of our operations to ensure we continually deliver an incredible client and advisor experience," said Joe Anderson, President, and CEO of Pure Financial Advisors. "Abbas brings years of strategy, innovation, and operational expertise that will further help differentiate Pure and enhance those experiences now and well into the future."

"Pure's ability to deliver world-class tax and financial planning advice to clients while enabling advisors to focus on their clients and not on client acquisition or operational tasks really makes them stand out from the crowd," said Hasan. "Combine that with the firm's strong leadership team and client-centric business model, and you have a formidable force in a rapidly changing industry. I am excited to join the firm and look forward to working with our team and clients to shape the future of financial advice."

About Abbas Hasan

Hasan joins from LPL Financial, where he was Senior Vice President responsible for building their outsourced advisor services business, holding roles in strategy, operations, and product management. Prior to LPL, Abbas started several companies and held various leadership positions in operations, innovation, and strategy at multi-national and early-stage organizations in the United States and abroad, both in Financial Services and other industries. Hasan received an MBA from Stanford Business School and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the University of California at Berkeley.

About Pure Financial Advisors

Founded in 2007, Pure Financial Advisors is a registered investment advisor offering independent, fee-only financial planning, education, and investment advice to clients nationwide. Pure is headquartered in San Diego, with additional branch offices in California (Brea, Irvine and Los Angeles), Seattle, Chicago, Denver and is looking to expand in other cities. Pure Financial manages over $4.08 billion in assets (as of February 22, 2022).

Pure Financial Advisors has been named to many industry awards and rankings over the years, including Glassdoor's Top 50 Best Places to Work in 2022, Inc. Magazine's Best Places to Work for 2021, and Best Places to Work in San Diego list by San Diego Business Journal in 2020. Pure is nationally ranked as one of the fastest-growing, fee-only RIAs based on AUM as reported annually (2014-2020).

For any questions about the rankings mentioned, please visit https://purefinancial.com/why-pure/news/ or for more information, please visit www.purefinancial.com.

