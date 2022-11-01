Mercury General Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) reported today for the third quarter of 2022:

Consolidated Highlights



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Change

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

Change

2022

2021

$

%

2022

2021

$

% (000's except per-share amounts and ratios)



























Net premiums earned $ 996,939

$ 940,941

$ 55,998

6.0

$ 2,947,000

$ 2,783,682

$ 163,318

5.9 Net premiums written (1) $ 1,034,476

$ 1,014,967

$ 19,509

1.9

$ 3,062,267

$ 2,922,691

$ 139,576

4.8































Net realized investment (losses) gains, net of tax (2) $ (113,928)

$ (34,399)

$ (79,529)

NM

$ (459,177)

$ 44,993

$ (504,170)

(1,120.6) Net (loss) income $ (98,303)

$ 1,288

$ (99,591)

(7,732.2)

$ (505,902)

$ 217,464

$ (723,366)

(332.6) Net (loss) income per diluted share (3) $ (1.78)

$ 0.02

$ (1.80)

(9,000.0)

$ (9.14)

$ 3.93

$ (13.07)

(332.6)































Operating income (loss) (1) $ 15,625

$ 35,687

$ (20,062)

(56.2)

$ (46,725)

$ 172,471

$ (219,196)

(127.1) Operating income (loss) per diluted share (1) $ 0.28

$ 0.64

$ (0.36)

(56.3)

$ (0.84)

$ 3.11

$ (3.95)

(127.0) Catastrophe losses net of reinsurance (4) $ 19,000

$ 25,000

$ (6,000)

(24.0)

$ 62,000

$ 85,000

$ (23,000)

(27.1) Combined ratio (5) 102.8 %

99.0 %

—

3.8 pts

106.3 %

95.8 %

—

10.5 pts







NM = Not Meaningful



(1) These measures are not based on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), are defined in "Information Regarding GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures" and are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in "Supplemental Schedules." (2) Net realized investment (losses) gains before tax were $(144) million and $(44) million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $(581) million and $57 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The changes in fair value of the Company's investments are recorded as part of net realized investment gains or losses in its consolidated statements of operations due to the adoption of the fair value option for its investments as permitted under GAAP. (3) The dilutive impact of any incremental shares is excluded from net loss position in accordance with GAAP. (4) Catastrophe losses due to the events that occurred during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 totaled approximately $58 million, with no reinsurance benefits used for these losses, resulting primarily from winter storms, rainstorms and hail in Texas and Oklahoma, the impact of Hurricane Ian in Florida which caused $11 million in losses, and winter storms in California. Catastrophe losses due to the events that occurred during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 totaled approximately $91 million, with no reinsurance benefits used for these losses, resulting primarily from the deep freeze and other extreme weather events in Texas and Oklahoma, wildfires and winter storms in California, and the impact of Hurricane Ida in New Jersey and New York. In addition, the Company experienced unfavorable development of approximately $4 million and favorable development of approximately $6 million on prior years' catastrophe losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. (5) Inflationary trends have accelerated to their highest level in decades in 2022, which has had a significant impact on the cost of auto parts and labor as well as medical expenses for bodily injuries, and supply chain and labor shortage issues have lengthened the time to repair vehicles. Bodily injury costs are also under pressure from social inflation. These factors have increased losses and loss adjustment expenses for the insured events of the current accident year for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the corresponding periods in 2021, and have led to adverse development on prior accident years' loss and loss adjustment expense reserves for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 as those factors affected the loss estimates recorded at December 31, 2021. The Company experienced favorable development of approximately $1 million and $8 million on prior accident years' loss and loss adjustment expense reserves for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and unfavorable development of approximately $50 million and favorable development of approximately $24 million on prior accident years' loss and loss adjustment expense reserves for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The Company has filed for rate increases in many states and is taking various non-rate actions to improve profitability.

Investment Results



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 (000's except average annual yield)













Average invested assets at cost (1) $ 4,912,521

$ 4,751,171

$ 4,889,050

$ 4,643,916 Net investment income (2)













Before income taxes $ 44,563

$ 32,334

$ 118,469

$ 95,566 After income taxes $ 38,653

$ 28,708

$ 103,091

$ 85,168 Average annual yield on investments - after income taxes 3.2 %

2.4 %

2.8 %

2.5 %





(1) Fixed maturities and short-term bonds at amortized cost; equities and other short-term investments at cost. Average invested assets at cost are based on the monthly amortized cost of the invested assets for each period. (2) Higher net investment income before and after income taxes for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the corresponding periods in 2021 resulted largely from higher average yield combined with higher average invested assets. Average annual yield on investments after income taxes for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased compared to the corresponding periods in 2021, primarily due to the maturity and replacement of lower yielding investments purchased when market interest rates were lower with higher yielding investments, as a result of increasing market interest rates.





The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3175 per share. The dividend will be paid on December 29, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 15, 2022.

Mercury General Corporation and its subsidiaries are a multiple line insurance organization offering predominantly personal automobile and homeowners insurance through a network of independent producers and direct-to-consumer sales in many states. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.mercuryinsurance.com .

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for certain forward-looking statements. Certain statements contained in this report are forward-looking statements based on the Company's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by the Company. Actual results may differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the Company) and are subject to change based upon various factors, including but not limited to the following risks and uncertainties: changes in the demand for the Company's insurance products, inflation and general economic conditions, including general market risks associated with the Company's investment portfolio; the accuracy and adequacy of the Company's pricing methodologies; catastrophes in the markets served by the Company; uncertainties related to estimates, assumptions and projections generally; the possibility that actual loss experience may vary adversely from the actuarial estimates made to determine the Company's loss reserves in general; the Company's ability to obtain and the timing of the approval of premium rate changes for insurance policies issued in the states where it operates; legislation adverse to the automobile insurance industry or business generally that may be enacted in the states where the Company operates; the Company's success in managing its business in non-California states; the presence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing and marketing efforts; the Company's ability to successfully manage its claims organization outside of California; the Company's ability to successfully allocate the resources used in the states with reduced or exited operations to its operations in other states; changes in driving patterns and loss trends; acts of war and terrorist activities; pandemics, epidemics, widespread health emergencies, or outbreaks of infectious diseases; court decisions and trends in litigation and health care and auto repair costs; and legal, cybersecurity, regulatory and litigation risks. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more detailed discussion of some of the foregoing risks and uncertainties, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 15, 2022.

MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF OPERATING RESULTS (000's except per-share amounts and ratios) (unaudited)



















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues:













Net premiums earned $ 996,939

$ 940,941

$ 2,947,000

$ 2,783,682 Net investment income 44,563

32,334

118,469

95,566 Net realized investment (losses) gains (144,213)

(43,543)

(581,237)

56,953 Other 2,998

2,481

7,141

7,883 Total revenues 900,287

932,213

2,491,373

2,944,084 Expenses:













Losses and loss adjustment expenses 787,462

697,947

2,436,175

1,981,519 Policy acquisition costs 168,870

153,142

487,444

468,556 Other operating expenses 68,585

80,238

208,305

216,723 Interest 4,273

4,267

12,822

12,845 Total expenses 1,029,190

935,594

3,144,746

2,679,643 (Loss) income before income taxes (128,903)

(3,381)

(653,373)

264,441 Income tax (benefit) expense (30,600)

(4,669)

(147,471)

46,977 Net (loss) income $ (98,303)

$ 1,288

$ (505,902)

$ 217,464















Basic average shares outstanding 55,371

55,371

55,371

55,367 Diluted average shares outstanding 55,371

55,375

55,371

55,375















Basic Per Share Data













Net (loss) income $ (1.78)

$ 0.02

$ (9.14)

$ 3.93 Net realized investment (losses) gains, net of tax $ (2.06)

$ (0.62)

$ (8.29)

$ 0.82















Diluted Per Share Data













Net (loss) income $ (1.78)

$ 0.02

$ (9.14)

$ 3.93 Net realized investment (losses) gains, net of tax $ (2.06)

$ (0.62)

$ (8.29)

$ 0.82















Operating Ratios-GAAP Basis













Loss ratio 79.0 %

74.2 %

82.7 %

71.2 % Expense ratio 23.8 %

24.8 %

23.6 %

24.6 % Combined ratio 102.8 %

99.0 %

106.3 %

95.8 %

MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS AND OTHER INFORMATION (000's except per-share amounts and ratios)



September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

(unaudited)



ASSETS





Investments, at fair value:





Fixed maturity securities (amortized cost $4,105,574; $3,909,780) $ 3,897,859

$ 4,031,523 Equity securities (cost $688,401; $754,536) 684,335

970,939 Short-term investments (cost $101,548; $141,206) 100,621

140,127 Total investments 4,682,815

5,142,589 Cash 335,886

335,557 Receivables:





Premiums 646,942

621,740 Allowance for credit losses on premiums receivable (6,000)

(6,000) Premiums receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 640,942

615,740 Accrued investment income 48,894

43,299 Other 7,871

7,600 Total receivables 697,707

666,639 Reinsurance recoverables 25,309

45,000 Deferred policy acquisition costs 279,726

258,259 Fixed assets, net 189,753

191,332 Operating lease right-of-use assets 23,610

31,967 Current income taxes 48,429

20,108 Deferred income taxes 65,705

— Goodwill 42,796

42,796 Other intangible assets, net 9,455

10,255 Other assets 53,470

27,970 Total assets $ 6,454,661

$ 6,772,472 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves $ 2,432,734

$ 2,226,430 Unearned premiums 1,635,459

1,519,799 Notes payable 373,230

372,931 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 155,441

169,125 Operating lease liabilities 26,366

34,577 Deferred income taxes —

53,569 Other liabilities 284,950

255,760 Shareholders' equity 1,546,481

2,140,281 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,454,661

$ 6,772,472







OTHER INFORMATION





Common stock shares outstanding 55,371

55,371 Book value per share $ 27.93

$ 38.65 Statutory surplus (a) $1.59 billion

$1.83 billion Net premiums written to surplus ratio (a) 2.51

2.11 Debt to total capital ratio (b) 19.5 %

14.9 % Portfolio duration (including all short-term instruments) (a) (c) 3.8 years

3.4 years Policies-in-force (company-wide "PIF") (a)





Personal Auto PIF 1,124

1,122 Homeowners PIF 733

705 Commercial Auto PIF 39

39





(a) Unaudited. (b) Debt to Debt plus Shareholders' Equity (Debt at face value). (c) Modified duration reflecting anticipated early calls.





SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES













(000's except per-share amounts and ratios) (unaudited)















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021















Reconciliations of Comparable GAAP Measures to Operating Measures (a)























Net premiums earned $ 996,939

$ 940,941

$ 2,947,000

$ 2,783,682 Change in net unearned premiums 37,537

74,026

115,267

139,009 Net premiums written $ 1,034,476

$ 1,014,967

$ 3,062,267

$ 2,922,691















Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 787,462

$ 697,947

$ 2,436,175

$ 1,981,519 Change in net loss and loss adjustment expense reserves (48,086)

(51,874)

(223,269)

(153,849) Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 739,376

$ 646,073

$ 2,212,906

$ 1,827,670















Net (loss) income $ (98,303)

$ 1,288

$ (505,902)

$ 217,464 Less: Net realized investment (losses) gains (144,213)

(43,543)

(581,237)

56,953 Tax on net realized investment (losses) gains (b) (30,285)

(9,144)

(122,060)

11,960 Net realized investment (losses) gains, net of tax (113,928)

(34,399)

(459,177)

44,993 Operating income (loss) $ 15,625

$ 35,687

$ (46,725)

$ 172,471















Per diluted share:













Net (loss) income $ (1.78)

$ 0.02

$ (9.14)

$ 3.93 Less: Net realized investment (losses) gains, net of tax (2.06)

(0.62)

(8.29)

0.82 Operating income (loss) (c) $ 0.28

$ 0.64

$ (0.84)

$ 3.11















Combined ratio







106.3 %

95.8 % Effect of estimated prior periods' loss development







(1.7) %

0.9 % Combined ratio-accident period basis







104.6 %

96.7 %





(a) See "Information Regarding GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures" on page 7. (b) Based on federal statutory rate of 21%. (c) Operating loss per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 does not sum due to rounding.





Information Regarding GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures

The Company has presented information within this document containing operating measures which in management's opinion provide investors with useful, industry specific information to help them evaluate, and perform meaningful comparisons of, the Company's performance, but that may not be presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures are not intended to replace, and should be read in conjunction with, the GAAP financial results.

Net income is the GAAP measure that is most directly comparable to operating income. Operating income is net income excluding realized investment gains and losses, net of tax. Operating income is used by management along with the other components of net income to assess the Company's performance. Management uses operating income as an important measure to evaluate the results of the Company's insurance business. Management believes that operating income provides investors with a valuable measure of the Company's ongoing performance as it reveals trends in the Company's insurance business that may be obscured by the effect of net realized investment gains and losses. Realized investment gains and losses may vary significantly between periods and are generally driven by external economic developments such as capital market conditions. Accordingly, operating income highlights the results from ongoing operations and the underlying profitability of the Company's core insurance business. Operating income, which is provided as supplemental information and should not be considered as a substitute for net income, does not reflect the overall profitability of the Company's business. It should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial results. See "Supplemental Schedules" above for a reconciliation of net income to operating income.

Net premiums earned, the most directly comparable GAAP measure to net premiums written, represents the portion of premiums written that is recognized as revenue in the financial statements for the periods presented and earned on a pro-rata basis over the term of the policies. Net premiums written is a statutory financial measure which represents the premiums charged on policies issued during a fiscal period less any applicable reinsurance. Net premiums written is designed to determine production levels and is meant as supplemental information and not intended to replace net premiums earned. Such information should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial results. See "Supplemental Schedules" above for a reconciliation of net premiums earned to net premiums written.

Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to paid losses and loss adjustment expenses. Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses excludes the effects of changes in the loss reserve accounts. Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses is provided as supplemental information and is not intended to replace incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses. It should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial results. See "Supplemental Schedules" above for a reconciliation of incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses to paid losses and loss adjustment expenses.

Combined ratio is the most directly comparable measure to combined ratio-accident period basis. Combined ratio-accident period basis is computed as the difference between two GAAP operating ratios: the combined ratio and prior accident periods' loss development ratio. Management believes that combined ratio-accident period basis is useful to investors and it is used to reveal the trends in the Company's results of operations that may be obscured by development on prior accident periods' loss reserves. Combined ratio-accident period basis is meant as supplemental information and is not intended to replace the GAAP combined ratio. It should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial results. See "Supplemental Schedules" above for a reconciliation of GAAP combined ratio to combined ratio-accident period basis.

