AMERICA'S PHYSICIAN GROUPS HONORS HERITAGE PROVIDER NETWORK WITH HIGHEST STANDARDS OF EXCELLENCE

All medical groups achieve Elite status

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Provider Network (HPN) one of the nations most experienced and innovative physician led value-based care organizations, and its family of medical groups achieved the highest possible scores from America's Physician Groups (APG) annual Standards of Excellence™ (SOE®) survey. All medical groups in the HPN family earned Elite Status, the top ranking in the nation. (www.heritageprovidernetwork.com)

Heritage Provider Network. (PRNewsFoto/Heritage Provider Network, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

" I'm so proud of all of our HPN team members in each medical group who have worked diligently throughout the pandemic to continue our quality, cost effective care and achieve this highest honor," said Dr. Richard Merkin, President and CEO of HPN. "I'm delighted to share this with them."

"Elite status signifies that these APG members are fully equipped with the necessary capabilities to thrive in value-based care models, and to take accountability and responsibility for the costs and quality of health care," said APG President and CEO Susan Dentzer, MS. "

The elite 5-star status is the highest possible honor awarded by the nation's leading association for physician organizations practicing coordinated care. Elite 5-star Status in all categories of the survey was achieved by all nine of HPN's family of medical groups including:

Affiliated Doctors of Orange County

Sierra Medical Group

Regal Medical Group

Lakeside Medical Group

Heritage Victor Valley Medical Group

High Desert Medical Group

Desert Oasis Healthcare

Coastal Communities Physician Network

Bakersfield Family Medical Group

APG is the country's leading organization representing physician groups practicing coordinated care. APG's Standard of Excellence™ (SOE®) Elite award for patient care includes five rigorous categories-care management practices, patient-centered care, information technology, group support of advanced primary care, accountability and transparency.

ABOUT HPN:

Heritage Provider Network, Inc. (HPN) is one of the most experienced physician organization leaders of accountable care and continuous value-based healthcare delivery improvements. Developing and managing coordinated, patient-doctor centric, integrated health care systems that offers some of the strongest solutions for the future of health, care and cost in the United States. HPN and its affiliates operate in New York, California, Arizona providing high-quality, cost-effective healthcare with over one million patient members and are dedicated to quality, affordable health care, and putting patients' wellness first. (www.heritageprovidernetwork.com)

America’s Physician Groups (APG) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Heritage Provider Network, Inc.