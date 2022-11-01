Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan Coverage Available in 149 Texas Counties

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texans who sign up by December 15, 2022, for an insurance plan through the Health Insurance Marketplace will get coverage starting on New Year's Day. Open Enrollment is underway, and Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan will be offered in 149 Texas counties in 2023, including four new ones: Andrews, Colorado, Gray, and Walker.

"As part of the nation's No. 1 Marketplace insurer*, Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan has the experience and resources available to provide reliable coverage to more people throughout Texas," said Mark Sanders, President and CEO of Superior HealthPlan. "With more plan options than ever before, we're confident Texans can find the right health-care coverage for them."

Ambetter offers a variety of plans for all budgets and needs. This includes Ambetter Virtual Access, a plan introduced last year that provides members with a full virtual primary care experience, powered by Teladoc Health. This plan offers access to licensed virtual primary care providers in addition to Ambetter's core network of health-care providers and hospitals.

Also introduced last year, Ambetter Value is available again in 2023. This is a specialized plan aligned with a select group of primary care providers, which can help guide and steer a member's utilization through a referral process. This plan will be offered in 11 counties next year.

Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan is available in 149 Texas counties, which include the following metropolitan areas: Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, El Paso, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio. Regardless of the plan, Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan provides a variety of additional services and benefits to help members get the most out of their coverage:

Affordable and Reliable Coverage: Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations, and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.

$0 Copay for Telehealth: Ambetter Telehealth provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter providers for non-emergency health issues. With a $0 copay, members can get medical advice, a diagnosis, or a prescription via phone or video, without having to leave their homes.

My Health Pays: Members have access to the My Health Pays ® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active, saving smart, and being well. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges, and can earn up to $500 in rewards** in 2023. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles.

Online Enrollment Assistance: Through the Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all from one place. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.

The Open Enrollment period for the Health Insurance Marketplace closes on January 15, 2023. Texas residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Superior HealthPlan or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit https://ambetter.superiorhealthplan.com/.

*Statistical claims and the #1 Marketplace Insurance statement are in reference to national on-exchange marketplace membership and based on national Ambetter data in conjunction with findings from 2021 Rate Review data from CMS, 2021 State-Level Public Use File from CMS, state insurance regulatory filings, and public financial filings.

**Restrictions apply. Members must qualify for and complete all activities to receive $500 or more. Visit https://member.ambetterhealth.com for more details. Your health plan is committed to helping you achieve your best health. Rewards for participating in a wellness program are available to all members. If you think you might be unable to meet a standard for a reward under this wellness program, you might qualify for an opportunity to earn the same reward by different means. Contact us at 1-877-687-1196 and we will work with you (and, if you wish, with your doctor) to find a wellness program with the same reward that is right for you in light of your health status.

About Superior HealthPlan

Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality health care throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with 3,000 employees throughout the state. Superior is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. More information on Superior can be found at www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

