Ambetter from Absolute Total Care Adds Four Counties in South Carolina to 2023 Health Insurance Coverage

Through Jan. 15, 2023, South Carolina residents statewide can enroll in Ambetter from Absolute Total Care

COLUMBIA, S.C., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in South Carolina is running from Nov. 1, 2022 through Jan. 15, 2023. This year, Ambetter from Absolute Total Care is available statewide to South Carolina residents through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace, including locations such as Charleston, Columbia, Greenville and Myrtle Beach.

"Health insurance remains a critical resource for all individuals, regardless of their circumstances, which is important for us to extend our service to more people," said John McClellan, President and CEO, Absolute Total Care. "As part of the nation's No. 1 Marketplace insurer, Ambetter from Absolute Total Care offers peace of mind and reliable coverage to more communities in South Carolina."

This year, Ambetter from Absolute Total Care is offering Ambetter Health Virtual Access, powered by Teledoc Health, which offers affordable and convenient access to licensed virtual primary care providers as well as access to specialists, mental health providers, and other support.

Ambetter from Absolute Total Care offers increased value, convenient services, and benefits that help make health insurance fit within people's lives:

$0 Copay for Ambetter Telehealth

Ambetter Telehealth provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter Health providers for unexpected non-emergency health issues through our preferred telehealth vendor. With a $0 copay , members can get medical advice, a diagnosis, or a prescription via phone or video, without having to leave their homes. The service also allows them to upload images that can support their doctor consultation, and a summary of the visit can be shared with their primary care provider.

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from Absolute Total Care provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations, and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.

Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter from Absolute Total Care website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.

My Health Pays

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active, and being well. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges, and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2023. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles. My Health Pays® also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Ambetter from Absolute Total Care has been serving South Carolina since 2007 and currently serves more than 325,000 members across its Medicare, Medicaid, and Ambetter plans. Below is the full list of counties in which Ambetter from Absolute Total Care will be offered:

Abbeville

Aiken

Allendale

Anderson

Bamberg

Barnwell

Beaufort

Berkeley

Calhoun

Charleston

Cherokee

Chester

Chesterfield

Clarendon

Colleton

Darlington

Dillon

Dorchester

Edgefield

Fairfield

Florence

Georgetown

Greenville

Greenwood

Hampton

Horry

Jasper

Kershaw

Lancaster

Laurens

Lee

Lexington

Marion

Marlboro

McCormick

Newberry

Oconee

Orangeburg

Pickens

Richland

Saluda

Spartanburg

Sumter

Union

Williamsburg

York

South Carolina residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Absolute Total Care or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit ambetter.absolutetotalcare.com.

About Absolute Total Care

Absolute Total Care® is a health maintenance organization that has been providing services in South Carolina since 2007. Absolute Total Care is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise. Information regarding Absolute Total Care is available at www.absolutetotalcare.com.

