Ahead of Open Enrollment, Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health is Available in Nine Counties Across Arizona

Ambetter Health insurance offers affordable, accessible coverage for all lifestyles

PHOENIX, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in Arizona runs from Nov. 1, 2022, through Jan. 15, 2023. This year, Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health is available in nine counties, including locations such as Phoenix and Tucson, offering a variety of health insurance plans that are among the most affordable in the state.

"No one plans to get sick or injured, but health insurance is nonetheless an important resource to take charge of your health and provide peace of mind, even if you don't think you need it," said Martha Smith, Arizona Complete Health President & CEO. "With Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health, we've designed a variety of plans to fit all budgets and lifestyles, so whether you visit the doctor every month or only go sporadically, your health is protected."

This year, Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health is offering Ambetter Health Select, which offers an affordable monthly premium and a comprehensive network of healthcare providers and hospitals.

Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health offers quality care, convenient services, and valuable rewards to help make health insurance fit within peoples' lives. The insurance offerings include:

$0 Copay for Ambetter Telehealth

Ambetter Telehealth provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter Health providers for unexpected non-emergency health issues through our preferred telehealth vendor. With a $0 copay , members can get medical advice, a diagnosis, or a prescription via phone or video, without having to leave their homes. The service also allows them to upload images that can support their doctor consultation, and a summary of the visit can be shared with their primary care provider.

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations, and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.

Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.

My Health Pays

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active, saving smart, and being well. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges, and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2023. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles. My Health Pays® also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Arizona Complete Health has been serving Arizona since 1981 and currently protects more than 600,000 members across its Ambetter, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid plans. Below is a full list of counties in which Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health will be offered:

Cochise

Coconino

Gila

Graham

Greenlee

Maricopa

Pima

Pinal

Santa Cruz

Arizona residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit Ambetter.AZcompletehealth.com.

About Arizona Complete Health

Arizona Complete Health, a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, provides and administers health benefits through individual, Medicaid, Medicare and dual eligible programs. Arizona Complete Health offers two Medicaid programs – Arizona Complete Health-Complete Care Plan serving Southern and Central Arizona and Care1st Health Plan serving Northern Arizona. Medicare Advantage coverage is offered through its Wellcare program and Marketplace coverage through Ambetter from Arizona Complete Health. For more information on Arizona Complete Health, please visit the company's website at www.azcompletehealth.com.

