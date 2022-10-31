Sigma Bets on Seminole's Growth, Reinforces Commitment to Greater Shawnee, Oklahoma, with a $25 Million Investment

The investment brings new job opportunities for local and adjacent communities and increases production plant capacity

SEMINOLE, Okla., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Alimentos, S.A. de C.V. ("Sigma"), invested $25 million in renovations to its Seminole, Okla. production plant generating 35 new jobs. The multinational company—dedicated to producing, marketing, and distributing quality branded foods—has a longstanding tradition of making quality foods and sharing value along the communities it is part of.

Picture of the Sigma facilities in Seminole, Okla. (PRNewswire)

"Sigma is committed to the Seminole community and the state of Oklahoma," said Sigma US DVP of Regional Plants and Operations David Tucker, who was worked with the company for 29 years. "It makes me proud to be part of a company that positively impacts the community and recognizes the value of our people, with a track record that demonstrates collective growth."

For eight weeks, the 14-year-old facility underwent a state-of-the-art renovation process which includes a high-capacity oven and blending equipment that will allow the Seminole facility to increase its franks and hot dogs' production by over 50%. It's important to mention that the production team was retained and supported throughout the renovation process. While awaiting the reopening, they participated in professional development and cross-training opportunities. With the upgrades, the plant will be able to produce new Bar-S branded hot dog products to distribute nationally, in addition to those of the FUD brand already distributed in over 1,000 US cities, and Longmont brands – currently produced for Mexico.

Tucker announced that the 35 additional positions created thanks to the plant's renovations reside within the production department, with some openings in sanitation and maintenance. He also shared that Seminole will participate in the company´s innovation efforts with packaging technology that will maintain the freshness of consumers´ favorite products, as always, but will now also help reduce waste.

"The company will continue investing annually into all its Oklahoma facilities," said Tucker. "This is a great time to be part of the Sigma team. The investment demonstrates how committed we are to the future of our communities."

Those interested in applying for positions with Sigma may visit www.indeed.com and use the keywords "Sigma" and "Seminole, OK."

About Sigma

Sigma is a leading multinational food company operating in 18 countries throughout North and South America and Europe, including Mexico, Europe, the U.S., and Latin America. With 65 plants and 184 distribution centers, the company produces, markets, and distributes quality branded foods, including packaged meats, cheese, yogurts, and other refrigerated and frozen foods. Sigma's diversified portfolio includes over 100 brands spanning different categories and market segments, such as Bar-S, La Chona, Fiorucci, FUD, Menu del Sol, Campofrio, San Rafael, Aoste, La Villita, Chimex, Navidul, Justin Bridou, and Sosua, to name a few.

