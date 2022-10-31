Sandwiched in the Middle Seat? Subway® Saves the Day with Free Sandwiches on National Sandwich Day

10,000 airline passengers in the "sandwich seat" on November 3 can get a free Subway® Series footlong sub in new sweepstakes

MILFORD, Conn., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Subway announced it is giving away 10,000 Subway Series footlong subs for air travelers stuck in the middle seat on National Sandwich Day in a new sweepstakes*. With air travel demand hitting record highs ahead of holiday travel season, Subway is making flying a bit better for those passengers in the dreaded "sandwich seat".

The Monster (PRNewswire)

Participants can visit www.SubwaySandwichSeat.com and upload a photo of themselves flying in the middle seat on November 3, 2022, for a chance to win one of 10,000 electronic gift cards that can be used to purchase their favorite Subway Series footlong. The submission site is open from 12:00 a.m. ET on November 3, 2022, to 11:59 p.m. ET on November 4, 2022, full terms can be found at www.subwaysandwichseat.com

"From new ingredients and sandwiches to fun and rewarding experiences, we are always looking for new ways to surprise and delight our guests," said Carrie Walsh, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Subway. "We have all experienced a ride in the sandwich seat, so offering free, mouthwatering Subway Series footlongs is the perfect way to celebrate sandwiches and our new menu and provide a little relief to sandwich-seat air travelers."

Sandwich lovers who aren't traveling on National Sandwich Day can still celebrate at Subway with a special promotion† on Subway's signature footlongs. Starting November 1, guests can buy any footlong sub, and get one free with the promo code FLBOGO on Subway.com or the Subway app.

The Subway Series, unveiled in July, introduced a whole new way to Subway with 12 signature sandwiches ordered by name or number, allowing guests to stand back and relax as Subway's Sandwich Artists take care of the rest. The Subway Series marked the biggest change to the brand's menu and ordering experience in its nearly 60-year history and the next step in Subway's transformation journey, which began in 2021.

About Subway® Restaurants

As one of the world's largest quick service restaurant brands, Subway serves freshly made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls to millions of guests, across more than 100 countries in more than 37,000 restaurants every day. Subway restaurants are owned and operated by Subway® franchisees – a network that includes more than 20,000 dedicated entrepreneurs and small business owners – who are committed to delivering the best guest experience possible in their local communities.

Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2022 Subway IP LLC

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States (D.C.) 18 years of age and older. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes begins 11/3/22 and ends 11/4/22. For Official Rules, prize descriptions and odds disclosure, visit https://www.subwaysandwichseat.com/. Sponsor: Subway Franchisee Advertising Fund Trust Ltd., 325 Sub Way, Milford, CT 06461.

†Free sub of equal/lesser price. Add-ons addt'l. Plus tax. Redeemable at participating U.S. restaurants for Subway® App/online orders only. 1 per order. No addt'l discounts. Excludes Footlong PRO™. Limited time.

(PRNewsFoto/SUBWAY Restaurants) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Subway Restaurants