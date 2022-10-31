Robert Half Names Dawn Fay Operational President for Professional Talent Solutions

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half has promoted Dawn Fay to operational president, overseeing operations for professional talent solutions. In her new role, she will lead Robert Half's permanent and contract finance and accounting and administrative practice groups throughout the Central United States and New York Tri-State region.

Since joining Robert Half in 1996, Fay has been instrumental in building the company's highly successful operations in the East and Southeast. She has held several high-profile leadership roles, including regional director, district president and most recently, senior district president, managing 53 offices and more than 700 employees.

"Dawn's 26 years of experience with the company has prepared her well for this critical leadership role," said Paul F. Gentzkow, president and CEO of talent solutions at Robert Half. "Her depth of knowledge, experience, charisma and collaborative approach set her apart, and I look forward to her continued success."

Beyond her work responsibilities, Fay is involved in Robert Half's United Program for mentorship and helped launch the Global Women's Employee Network, whose mission is to champion and amplify women's perspectives while creating networks, community, and growth and development opportunities for women. She has served on boards for several nonprofits, including the Women's Initiative and supports organizations such as Dress for Success® and Upwardly Global. In 2015, Fay was named a Woman of Influence by the New York Business Journal.

