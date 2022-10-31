Marriott Vacations Worldwide ("MVW") Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) (the "Company") reported third quarter 2022 financial results.

In the third quarter of 2022, in connection with the unification of the Company's Marriott-, Westin-, and Sheraton-branded vacation ownership products under the Abound by Marriott Vacations program, the Company aligned its contract terms for the sale of vacation ownership products, resulting in the prospective acceleration of revenue from the sale of Marriott-branded vacation ownership interests. In addition, the Company aligned its reserve methodology on vacation ownership notes receivable for these brands, resulting in a decrease in the reserve for the acquired notes offset by an increase in the reserve for the originated notes. Together, these changes are hereinafter referred to as the "Alignment." As a result of the Alignment, the Company reported an additional $33 million of Net income attributable to common shareholders and an additional $44 million of Adjusted EBITDA during the quarter. The tables and financial schedules below illustrate the impact of the Alignment on the Company's reported results.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights:

Consolidated Vacation Ownership contract sales were $483 million , a 27% increase compared to the third quarter of 2021, and VPG increased 1% to $4,353 .





Net income attributable to common shareholders was $109 million , or $2.53 fully diluted earnings per share; excluding the impact of the Alignment, net income attributable to common shareholders was $76 million , or $1.79 fully diluted earnings per share.





Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders was $131 million , or $3.02 adjusted fully diluted earnings per share; excluding the impact of the Alignment, adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders was $98 million , or $2.28 adjusted fully diluted earnings per share.





Adjusted EBITDA was $284 million ; excluding the impact of the Alignment, Adjusted EBITDA was $240 million , an increase of 17% compared to the prior year.





The Company repurchased nearly 1.7 million shares of its common stock for $216 million during the quarter at an average price per share of $129 .

"Despite the challenging macroeconomic backdrop, we had a very strong third quarter, growing contract sales by 27% compared to the prior year driven by strong tour growth," said Stephen P. Weisz, chief executive officer. "With continued growth in our business, we've returned more than $600 million in cash to shareholders this year through a combination of share repurchases and dividends."

Third Quarter 2022 Results

The tables below illustrate the impact of the Alignment on the Company's reported results. In the tables below "*" denotes non-GAAP financial measures and "NM" is not meaningful. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

Consolidated







Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Change





As Reported

Impact of Alignment

As Adjusted*



As Reported

As Adjusted* ($ in millions)





Revenue

Reserve

Combined





$

%

$

% Net income attributable to common shareholders



$ 109

$ (29)

$ (4)

$ (33)

$ 76

$ 10

$ 99

NM

$ 66

NM Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders*



$ 131

$ (29)

$ (4)

$ (33)

$ 98

$ 70

$ 61

87 %

$ 28

41 % Adjusted EBITDA*



$ 284

$ (39)

$ (5)

$ (44)

$ 240

$ 205

$ 79

38 %

$ 35

17 %

Vacation Ownership





Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Change



As Reported

Impact of Alignment

As Adjusted*



As Reported

As Adjusted* ($ in millions)



Revenue

Reserve

Combined





$

%

$

% Sale of vacation ownership products

$ 444

$ (46)

$ 19

$ (27)

$ 417

$ 330

$ 114

34 %

$ 87

26 % Development profit

$ 161

$ (39)

$ 14

$ (25)

$ 136

$ 93

$ 68

73 %

$ 43

47 % Financing profit

$ 69

$ —

$ (19)

$ (19)

$ 50

$ 47

$ 22

47 %

$ 3

6 % Segment financial results attributable to common shareholders

$ 270

$ (29)

$ (4)

$ (33)

$ 237

$ 185

$ 85

46 %

$ 52

29 % Segment margin

33.5 %













30.6 %

28.6 %

4.9 pts

2.0 pts Segment Adjusted EBITDA*

$ 299

$ (39)

$ (5)

$ (44)

$ 255

$ 215

$ 84

39 %

$ 40

19 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin*

37.1 %













32.7 %

33.2 %

3.9 pts

(0.5 pts)

Exchange & Third-Party Management

Revenues excluding cost reimbursements decreased 3% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the prior year and increased 11% excluding the sale of VRI Americas in April of 2022. Interval International active members increased 21% to 1.6 million and Average revenue per member decreased 9% compared to the prior year as the new accounts Interval International added earlier this year continue to ramp up.

Segment financial results attributable to common shareholders were $29 million in the third quarter of 2022 and Segment margin was 44%. Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased $4 million to $39 million compared to the prior year, with Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin increasing 500 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2021 to 58%.

Corporate and Other

General and administrative costs increased $8 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the prior year primarily as a result of higher compensation and transformational initiative spending, including procurement and artificial intelligence capabilities.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company ended the quarter with approximately $1.0 billion in liquidity, including $294 million of cash and cash equivalents, $142 million of gross notes receivable that were eligible for securitization, and $519 million of available capacity under its revolving corporate credit facility.

At the end of the third quarter of 2022, the Company had $2.7 billion of corporate debt and $1.8 billion of non-recourse debt related to its securitized notes receivable.

Full Year 2022 Outlook (in millions, except per share amounts)

The Financial Schedules that follow reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures set forth below to the following full year 2022 expected GAAP results for the Company.

The Company is providing updated guidance, which includes the impact of the Alignment as reflected in the chart below, for the full year 2022. In the table below "*" denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

(in millions, except per share amounts)

2022 Guidance

Impact of

Alignment Income before income taxes attributable to common shareholders

$564 to $579

$50 Net income attributable to common shareholders

$390 to $400

$37 Earnings per share - diluted

$8.76 to $8.98

$0.82 Net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash provided











by operating activities

$575 to $590

$— Contract sales

$1,820 to $1,860

$— Adjusted EBITDA*

$950 to $975

$50 Adjusted pretax net income*

$660 to $685

$50 Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders*

$455 to $475

$37 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted*

$10.20 to $10.64

$0.82 Adjusted free cash flow*

$670 to $730

$—

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled and adjustments are shown and described in further detail in the Financial Schedules that follow. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, we present certain key metrics as performance measures which are further described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and which may be updated in our periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call on November 1, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss these financial results and provide an update on business conditions. Participants may access the call by dialing (877) 407-8289 or (201) 689-8341 for international callers. A live webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.mvwc.com . An audio replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days on the Company's website.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. The Company has over 120 vacation ownership resorts and approximately 700,000 owner families in a diverse portfolio that includes some of the most iconic vacation ownership brands. The Company also operates exchange networks and membership programs comprised of nearly 3,200 affiliated resorts in over 90 countries and territories, and provides management services to other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the Company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International, Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services. For more information, please visit www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com.

Note on forward-looking statements

This press release and accompanying schedules contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements about expectations for future growth and projections for full year 2022. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the words "believe," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "may," "might," "should," "could" or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. The Company cautions you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous and evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to predict or assess, such as: the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic or future health crises, including quarantines or other government-imposed travel or health-related restrictions; the length and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic or future health crises, including short and longer-term impacts on consumer confidence and demand for travel, and the pace of recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic or future health crises or as effective treatments or vaccines against variants of the COVID-19 virus or future health crises become widely available; variations in demand for vacation ownership and exchange products and services; worker absenteeism; price inflation; global supply chain disruptions; volatility in the international and national economy and credit markets, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions and other measures; our ability to attract and retain our global workforce; competitive conditions; the availability of capital to finance growth; the effects of steps we have taken and may continue to take to reduce operating costs and/or enhance health and cleanliness protocols at our resorts due to the COVID-19 pandemic; political or social strife; and other matters referred to under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and which may be updated in our periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. There may be other risks and uncertainties that we cannot predict at this time or that we currently do not expect will have a material adverse effect on our financial position, results of operations or cash flows. Any such risks could cause our results to differ materially from those we express in forward-looking statements.

Financial Schedules Follow

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

FINANCIAL SCHEDULES

QUARTER 3, 2022





TABLE OF CONTENTS





Summary Financial Information

A-1

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment

A-2

Consolidated Statements of Income

A-3

Revenues and Profit by Segment

A-5

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders and Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted

A-9

Adjusted EBITDA

A-10

Consolidated Contract Sales to Adjusted Development Profit

A-11

Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management Segment Adjusted EBITDA

A-13

Consolidated Balance Sheets

A-14

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

A-15

2022 Outlook





Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders, Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted





and Adjusted EBITDA

A-17

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

A-18

Quarterly Operating Metrics

A-19

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

A-20



A-1

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In millions, except VPG, tours, total active members, average revenue per member and per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Change %

Nine Months Ended

Change %



September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021



September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

Key Measures























Total consolidated contract sales

$ 483

$ 380

27 %

$ 1,383

$ 968

43 % VPG

$ 4,353

$ 4,300

1 %

$ 4,544

$ 4,377

4 % Tours

104,000

84,098

24 %

285,362

209,869

36 % Total active members (000's)(1)

1,591

1,313

21 %

1,591

1,313

21 % Average revenue per member(1)

$ 38.91

$ 42.95

(9 %)

$ 122.30

$ 136.57

(10 %)

























GAAP Measures























Revenues

$ 1,252

$ 1,052

19 %

$ 3,468

$ 2,790

24 % Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests

$ 169

$ 58

NM

$ 437

$ 57

NM Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 109

$ 10

NM

$ 303

$ (12)

NM Earnings (loss) per share - diluted

$ 2.53

$ 0.23

NM

$ 6.68

$ (0.28)

NM

























Non-GAAP Measures*























Adjusted EBITDA

$ 284

$ 205

38 %

$ 727

$ 438

66 % Adjusted pretax income

$ 207

$ 118

74 %

$ 508

$ 165

NM Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders

$ 131

$ 70

87 %

$ 343

$ 87

NM Adjusted earnings per share - diluted

$ 3.02

$ 1.60

89 %

$ 7.53

$ 2.01

NM

























Financial Measures, Excluding the Impact of Alignment*















Revenues

$ 1,225

$ 1,052

16 %

$ 3,441

$ 2,790

23 % Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests

$ 125

$ 58

NM

$ 393

$ 57

NM Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 76

$ 10

NM

$ 270

$ (12)

NM Earnings (loss) per share - diluted

$ 1.79

$ 0.23

NM

$ 5.99

$ (0.28)

NM Adjusted EBITDA

$ 240

$ 205

17 %

$ 683

$ 438

56 % Adjusted pretax income

$ 163

$ 118

38 %

$ 464

$ 165

NM Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders

$ 98

$ 70

41 %

$ 310

$ 87

NM Adjusted earnings per share - diluted

$ 2.28

$ 1.60

43 %

$ 6.83

$ 2.01

NM



(1)Includes members at the end of each period for the Interval International exchange network only. * Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial

measures and limitations on their use. NM = Not meaningful.



A-2

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT (In millions) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Change



As

Reported

Impact of Alignment

As Adjusted*



As Reported

As Adjusted*





Revenue

Reserve

Combined







Vacation Ownership

$ 299

$ (39)

$ (5)

$ (44)

$ 255

$ 215

39 %

19 % Exchange & Third-Party Management

39

—

—

—

39

35

7 %

7 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA*

338

(39)

(5)

(44)

294

250

35 %

17 % General and administrative

(54)

—

—

—

(54)

(45)

(17 %)

(17 %) Adjusted EBITDA*

$ 284

$ (39)

$ (5)

$ (44)

$ 240

$ 205

38 %

17 %















Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

Change



As Reported

Impact of Alignment

As Adjusted*



As Reported

As Adjusted*





Revenue

Reserve

Combined







Vacation Ownership

$ 772

$ (39)

$ (5)

$ (44)

$ 728

$ 465

66 %

57 % Exchange & Third-Party Management

117

—

—

—

117

113

2 %

2 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA*

889

(39)

(5)

(44)

845

578

54 %

46 % General and administrative

(162)

—

—

—

(162)

(140)

(15 %)

(15 %) Adjusted EBITDA*

$ 727

$ (39)

$ (5)

$ (44)

$ 683

$ 438

66 %

56 %



* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial

measures and limitations on their use.



A-3

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021



As Reported

Impact of Alignment

As Adjusted*

REVENUES















Sale of vacation ownership products

$ 444

$ (27)

$ 417

$ 330 Management and exchange

198

—

198

225 Rental

165

—

165

130 Financing

74

—

74

69 Cost reimbursements

371

—

371

298 TOTAL REVENUES

1,252

(27)

1,225

1,052 EXPENSES















Cost of vacation ownership products

76

(2)

74

71 Marketing and sales

207

—

207

166 Management and exchange

101

—

101

138 Rental

126

—

126

84 Financing

5

19

24

22 General and administrative

62

—

62

54 Depreciation and amortization

33

—

33

35 Litigation charges

2

—

2

2 Royalty fee

28

—

28

26 Impairment

1

—

1

— Cost reimbursements

371

—

371

298 TOTAL EXPENSES

1,012

17

1,029

896 Losses and other expense, net

(2)

—

(2)

(31) Interest expense

(34)

—

(34)

(41) Transaction and integration costs

(34)

—

(34)

(27) Other

(1)

—

(1)

1 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND















NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

169

(44)

125

58 Provision for income taxes

(59)

11

(48)

(47) NET INCOME (LOSS)

110

(33)

77

11 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1)

—

(1)

(1) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO



COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$ 109

$ (33)

$ 76

$ 10

















EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO















COMMON SHAREHOLDERS















Basic

$ 2.76

$ (0.80)

$ 1.96

$ 0.24 Diluted

$ 2.53

$ (0.74)

$ 1.79

$ 0.23

















* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons

for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. NOTE: Earnings (loss) per share - Basic and Earnings (loss) per share - Diluted are calculated using whole dollars.

A-4

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021



As Reported

Impact of Alignment

As Adjusted*

REVENUES















Sale of vacation ownership products

$ 1,179

$ (27)

$ 1,152

$ 789 Management and exchange

623

—

623

638 Rental

438

—

438

340 Financing

217

—

217

196 Cost reimbursements

1,011

—

1,011

827 TOTAL REVENUES

3,468

(27)

3,441

2,790 EXPENSES















Cost of vacation ownership products

216

(2)

214

178 Marketing and sales

603

—

603

439 Management and exchange

330

—

330

381 Rental

294

—

294

247 Financing

49

19

68

64 General and administrative

187

—

187

166 Depreciation and amortization

98

—

98

112 Litigation charges

7

—

7

8 Royalty fee

84

—

84

78 Impairment

1

—

1

5 Cost reimbursements

1,011

—

1,011

827 TOTAL EXPENSES

2,880

17

2,897

2,505 Gains (losses) and other income (expense), net

39

—

39

(27) Interest expense

(91)

—

(91)

(128) Transaction and integration costs

(99)

—

(99)

(75) Other

—

—

—

2 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND















NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

437

(44)

393

57 Provision for income taxes

(134)

11

(123)

(63) NET INCOME (LOSS)

303

(33)

270

(6) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

—

—

—

(6) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO



COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$ 303

$ (33)

$ 270

$ (12)

















EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO















COMMON SHAREHOLDERS















Basic

$ 7.39

$ (0.78)

$ 6.61

$ (0.28) Diluted

$ 6.68

$ (0.69)

$ 5.99

$ (0.28)

















* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons

for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. NOTE: Earnings (loss) per share - Basic and Earnings (loss) per share - Diluted are calculated using whole dollars.

A-5

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION REVENUES AND PROFIT BY SEGMENT for the three months ended September 30, 2022 (In millions) (Unaudited)





Reportable Segment

Corporate and Other

Total



Vacation Ownership

Exchange & Third-Party Management



As Reported

As Adjusted*



As Reported

Impact of Alignment

As Adjusted*







REVENUES



























Sales of vacation ownership products

$ 444

$ (27)

$ 417

$ —

$ —

$ 444

$ 417 Management and exchange(1)



























Ancillary revenues

63

—

63

1

—

64

64 Management fee revenues

41

—

41

7

(1)

47

47 Exchange and other services revenues

32

—

32

47

8

87

87 Management and exchange

136

—

136

55

7

198

198 Rental

154

—

154

11

—

165

165 Financing

74

—

74

—

—

74

74 Cost reimbursements(1)

374

—

374

5

(8)

371

371 TOTAL REVENUES

$ 1,182

$ (27)

$ 1,155

$ 71

$ (1)

$ 1,252

$ 1,225





























PROFIT



























Development

$ 161

$ (25)

$ 136

$ —

$ —

$ 161

$ 136 Management and exchange(1)

72

—

72

27

(2)

97

97 Rental(1)

24

—

24

11

4

39

39 Financing

69

(19)

50

—

—

69

50 TOTAL PROFIT

326

(44)

282

38

2

366

322





























OTHER



























General and administrative

—

—

—

—

(62)

(62)

(62) Depreciation and amortization

(23)

—

(23)

(8)

(2)

(33)

(33) Litigation charges

(2)

—

(2)

—

—

(2)

(2) Royalty fee

(28)

—

(28)

—

—

(28)

(28) Impairment

(1)

—

(1)

—

—

(1)

(1) Gains (losses) and other income (expense), net

1

—

1

(1)

(2)

(2)

(2) Interest expense

—

—

—

—

(34)

(34)

(34) Transaction and integration costs

(2)

—

(2)

—

(32)

(34)

(34) Other

(1)

—

(1)

—

—

(1)

(1) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME



























TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING



























INTERESTS

270

(44)

226

29

(130)

169

125 Provision for income taxes

—

11

11

—

(59)

(59)

(48) NET INCOME (LOSS)

270

(33)

237

29

(189)

110

77 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests(1)

—

—

—

—

(1)

(1)

(1) NET INCOME (LOSS)



ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON



SHAREHOLDERS

$ 270

$ (33)

$ 237

$ 29

$ (190)

$ 109

$ 76 SEGMENT MARGIN(2)

34 %





31 %

44 %









































(1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners' associations under the relevant accounting guidance, and

represent the portion attributable to individual or third-party vacation ownership interest owners. (2) Segment margin represents the applicable segment's net income or loss attributable to common shareholders divided by the applicable segment's total revenues

less cost reimbursement revenues. * Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative

financial measures and limitations on their use.

A-6

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

REVENUES AND PROFIT BY SEGMENT for the three months ended September 30, 2021 (In millions) (Unaudited)





Reportable Segment

Corporate and Other

Total



Vacation Ownership

Exchange & Third-Party Management



REVENUES















Sales of vacation ownership products

$ 330

$ —

$ —

$ 330 Management and exchange(1)















Ancillary revenues

55

1

—

56 Management fee revenues

40

10

(4)

46 Exchange and other services revenues

31

48

44

123 Management and exchange

126

59

40

225 Rental

121

9

—

130 Financing

69

—

—

69 Cost reimbursements(1)

328

9

(39)

298 TOTAL REVENUES

$ 974

$ 77

$ 1

$ 1,052

















PROFIT















Development

$ 93

$ —

$ —

$ 93 Management and exchange(1)

71

26

(10)

87 Rental(1)

24

9

13

46 Financing

47

—

—

47 TOTAL PROFIT

235

35

3

273

















OTHER















General and administrative

—

—

(54)

(54) Depreciation and amortization

(24)

(11)

—

(35) Litigation charges

(1)

—

(1)

(2) Restructuring

1

(1)

—

— Royalty fee

(26)

—

—

(26) Losses and other expense, net

—

—

(31)

(31) Interest expense

—

—

(41)

(41) Transaction and integration costs

(1)

—

(26)

(27) Other

1

—

—

1

















INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND















NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

185

23

(150)

58 Provision for income taxes

—

—

(47)

(47) NET INCOME (LOSS)

185

23

(197)

11 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests(1)

—

—

(1)

(1) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON



SHAREHOLDERS

$ 185

$ 23

$ (198)

$ 10 SEGMENT MARGIN(2)

29 %

35 %

























(1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners' associations under the relevant

accounting guidance, and represent the portion attributable to individual or third-party vacation ownership interest owners. (2) Segment margin represents the applicable segment's net income or loss attributable to common shareholders divided by the applicable

segment's total revenues less cost reimbursement revenues.

A-7

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION REVENUES AND PROFIT BY SEGMENT for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 (In millions) (Unaudited)





Reportable Segment

Corporate and Other

Total



Vacation Ownership

Exchange & Third-Party Management



As Reported

As Adjusted*



As Reported

Impact of Alignment

As Adjusted*







REVENUES



























Sales of vacation ownership products

$ 1,179

$ (27)

$ 1,152

$ —

$ —

$ 1,179

$ 1,152 Management and exchange(1)



























Ancillary revenues

183

—

183

3

—

186

186 Management fee revenues

124

—

124

28

(5)

147

147 Exchange and other services revenues

95

—

95

146

49

290

290 Management and exchange

402

—

402

177

44

623

623 Rental

405

—

405

33

—

438

438 Financing

217

—

217

—

—

217

217 Cost reimbursements(1)

1,026

—

1,026

19

(34)

1,011

1,011 TOTAL REVENUES

$ 3,229

$ (27)

$ 3,202

$ 229

$ 10

$ 3,468

$ 3,441





























PROFIT



























Development

$ 360

$ (25)

$ 335

$ —

$ —

$ 360

$ 335 Management and exchange(1)

224

—

224

84

(15)

293

293 Rental(1)

94

—

94

33

17

144

144 Financing

168

(19)

149

—

—

168

149 TOTAL PROFIT

846

(44)

802

117

2

965

921





























OTHER



























General and administrative

—

—

—

—

(187)

(187)

(187) Depreciation and amortization

(67)

—

(67)

(24)

(7)

(98)

(98) Litigation charges

(7)

—

(7)

—

—

(7)

(7) Royalty fee

(84)

—

(84)

—

—

(84)

(84) Impairment

(1)

—

(1)

—

—

(1)

(1) Gains (losses) and other income (expense), net

36

—

36

15

(12)

39

39 Interest expense

—

—

—

—

(91)

(91)

(91) Transaction and integration costs

(3)

—

(3)

—

(96)

(99)

(99) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME



TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING



INTERESTS

720

(44)

676

108

(391)

437

393 Provision for income taxes

—

11

11

—

(134)

(134)

(123) NET INCOME (LOSS)

720

(33)

687

108

(525)

303

270 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests(1)

—

—

—

—

—

—

— NET INCOME (LOSS)



ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON



SHAREHOLDERS

$ 720

$ (33)

$ 687

$ 108

$ (525)

$ 303

$ 270 SEGMENT MARGIN(2)

33 %





32 %

52 %











































(1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners' associations under the relevant accounting guidance, and

represent the portion attributable to individual or third-party vacation ownership interest owners. (2) Segment margin represents the applicable segment's net income or loss attributable to common shareholders divided by the applicable segment's total revenues

less cost reimbursement revenues. * Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative

financial measures and limitations on their use.

A-8

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION REVENUES AND PROFIT BY SEGMENT for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 (In millions) (Unaudited)





Reportable Segment

Corporate and Other

Total



Vacation Ownership

Exchange & Third-Party Management



REVENUES















Sales of vacation ownership products

$ 789

$ —

$ —

$ 789 Management and exchange(1)















Ancillary revenues

135

2

—

137 Management fee revenues

117

24

(15)

126 Exchange and other services revenues

91

153

131

375 Management and exchange

343

179

116

638 Rental

308

32

—

340 Financing

196

—

—

196 Cost reimbursements(1)

882

38

(93)

827 TOTAL REVENUES

$ 2,518

$ 249

$ 23

$ 2,790

















PROFIT















Development

$ 172

$ —

$ —

$ 172 Management and exchange(1)

207

80

(30)

257 Rental(1)

20

32

41

93 Financing

132

—

—

132 TOTAL PROFIT

531

112

11

654

















OTHER















General and administrative

—

—

(166)

(166) Depreciation and amortization

(66)

(40)

(6)

(112) Litigation charges

(7)

—

(1)

(8) Restructuring

—

(1)

1

— Royalty fee

(78)

—

—

(78) Impairment

—

—

(5)

(5) Losses and other expense, net

—

—

(27)

(27) Interest expense

—

—

(128)

(128) Transaction and integration costs

(2)

—

(73)

(75) Other

2

—

—

2 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND















NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

380

71

(394)

57 Provision for income taxes

—

—

(63)

(63) NET INCOME (LOSS)

380

71

(457)

(6) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests(1)

—

—

(6)

(6) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON



SHAREHOLDERS

$ 380

$ 71

$ (463)

$ (12) SEGMENT MARGIN(2)

23 %

34 %



























(1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners' associations under the relevant

accounting guidance, and represent the portion attributable to individual or third-party vacation ownership interest owners. (2) Segment margin represents the applicable segment's net income or loss attributable to common shareholders divided by the applicable

segment's total revenues less cost reimbursement revenues.

A-9

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 109

$ 10

$ 303

$ (12) Provision for income taxes

59

47

134

63 Income before income taxes attributable to common shareholders

168

57

437

51 Certain items:















Litigation charges

2

2

7

8 Losses (gains) and other expense (income), net(1)

2

31

(39)

27 Transaction and integration costs

34

27

99

75 Impairment charges

1

—

1

5 Purchase accounting adjustments

5

5

13

7 COVID-19 related adjustments

—

—

—

(2) Other

(5)

(4)

(10)

(6) Adjusted pretax income*

207

118

508

165 Provision for income taxes

(76)

(48)

(165)

(78) Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders*

$ 131

$ 70

$ 343

$ 87 Diluted shares(2)

43.4

43.7

45.9

43.2 Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted*

$ 3.02

$ 1.60

$ 7.53

$ 2.01

















Excluding the Impact of Alignment:















Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders*

$ 98

$ 70

$ 310

$ 87 Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted*

$ 2.28

$ 1.60

$ 6.83

$ 2.01



















(1) See further details on A-10. (2) Diluted shares for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 reflects the dilutive impact of the adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2020-06 – "Debt — Debt With Conversion and Other Options (Subtopic 470-20) and Derivatives and Hedging — Contracts in Entity's Own Equity (Subtopic 815-40): Accounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity's Own Equity." * Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for

providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

A-10

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

ADJUSTED EBITDA (In millions) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO















COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$ 109

$ 10

$ 303

$ (12) Interest expense

34

41

91

128 Provision for income taxes

59

47

134

63 Depreciation and amortization

33

35

98

112 Share-based compensation

10

11

30

33 Certain items:















Litigation charges

2

2

7

8 Losses (gains) and other expense (income), net















Dispositions

(1)

—

(50)

— Hurricane business interruption net insurance proceeds

—

—

(3)

— Various non-income related tax matters

(1)

(8)

2

(6) Redemption premium from debt repayment

—

36

—

36 Foreign currency translation

3

2

10

(4) Other

1

1

2

1 Transaction and integration costs

34

27

99

75 Impairment charges

1

—

1

5 Purchase accounting adjustments

5

5

13

7 COVID-19 related adjustments

—

—

—

(2) Other

(5)

(4)

(10)

(6) ADJUSTED EBITDA*

$ 284

$ 205

$ 727

$ 438 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN*

32 %

27 %

30 %

22 %

















Excluding the Impact of Alignment:















ADJUSTED EBITDA*

$ 240

$ 205

$ 683

$ 438 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN*

28 %

27 %

28 %

22 %



















* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing

these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.



















A-11

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED CONTRACT SALES TO ADJUSTED DEVELOPMENT PROFIT (In millions) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021



As Reported

Impact of Alignment

As Adjusted*

Consolidated contract sales

$ 483

$ —

$ 483

$ 380 Less resales contract sales

(10)

—

(10)

(7) Consolidated contract sales, net of resales

473

—

473

373 Plus:















Settlement revenue

10

—

10

8 Resales revenue

5

—

5

5 Revenue recognition adjustments:















Reportability

54

(46)

8

2 Sales reserve

(64)

19

(45)

(31) Other(1)

(34)

—

(34)

(27) Sale of vacation ownership products

444

(27)

417

330 Less:















Cost of vacation ownership products

(76)

2

(74)

(71) Marketing and sales

(207)

—

(207)

(166) Development Profit

161

(25)

136

93 Revenue recognition reportability adjustment

(43)

39

(4)

(1) Purchase accounting adjustments

5

—

5

6 Other

(5)

—

(5)

— Adjusted development profit*

$ 118

$ 14

$ 132

$ 98 Development profit margin

36.1 %





32.6 %

28.0 % Adjusted development profit margin*

29.9 %





32.0 %

29.5 %



















(1) Adjustment for sales incentives that will not be recognized as Sale of vacation ownership products revenue and other adjustments to

Sale of vacation ownership products revenue. * Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons

for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

A-12

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED CONTRACT SALES TO ADJUSTED DEVELOPMENT PROFIT (In millions) (Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021



As Reported

Impact of Alignment

As Adjusted*

Consolidated contract sales

$ 1,383

$ —

$ 1,383

$ 968 Less resales contract sales

(30)

—

(30)

(19) Consolidated contract sales, net of resales

1,353

—

1,353

949 Plus:















Settlement revenue

26

—

26

21 Resales revenue

13

—

13

8 Revenue recognition adjustments:















Reportability

7

(46)

(39)

(51) Sales reserve

(130)

19

(111)

(73) Other(1)

(90)

—

(90)

(65) Sale of vacation ownership products

1,179

(27)

1,152

789 Less:















Cost of vacation ownership products

(216)

2

(214)

(178) Marketing and sales

(603)

—

(603)

(439) Development Profit

360

(25)

335

172 Revenue recognition reportability adjustment

(8)

39

31

38 Purchase accounting adjustments

14

—

14

9 Other

(5)

—

(5)

— Adjusted development profit*

$ 361

$ 14

$ 375

$ 219 Development profit margin

30.5 %





29.1 %

21.8 % Adjusted development profit margin*

30.8 %





31.6 %

26.2 %



















(1) Adjustment for sales incentives that will not be recognized as Sale of vacation ownership products revenue and other adjustments

to Sale of vacation ownership products revenue. * Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons

for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

A-13

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION (In millions) (Unaudited)

VACATION OWNERSHIP SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021 SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO















COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$ 270

$ 185

$ 720

$ 380 Depreciation and amortization

23

24

67

66 Share-based compensation expense

2

1

5

4 Certain items:















Litigation charges

2

1

7

7 (Gains) losses and other (income) expense, net:















Dispositions

—

—

(33)

— Hurricane business interruption net insurance proceeds

—

—

(3)

— Foreign currency translation

(1)

—

—

— Transaction and integration costs

2

1

3

2 Impairment charges

1

—

1

— Purchase accounting adjustments

5

5

13

7 COVID-19 related restructuring

—

(1)

—

— Other

(5)

(1)

(8)

(1) SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA*

$ 299

$ 215

$ 772

$ 465 SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN*

37 %

33 %

35 %

28 %

















Excluding the Impact of Alignment:















SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA*

$ 255

$ 215

$ 728

$ 465 SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN*

33 %

33 %

34 %

28 %



EXCHANGE & THIRD-PARTY MANAGEMENT SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021 SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO















COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$ 29

$ 23

$ 108

$ 71 Depreciation and amortization

8

11

24

40 Share-based compensation expense

1

—

2

1 Certain items:















Gain on disposition of VRI Americas

(1)

—

(17)

— Foreign currency translation

2

—

2

— COVID-19 related restructuring

—

1

—

1 Other

—

—

(2)

— SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA*

$ 39

$ 35

$ 117

$ 113 SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN*

58 %

53 %

55 %

54 %



















* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these

alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

A-14

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except share and per share data)





Unaudited







September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 294

$ 342 Restricted cash (including $67 and $139 from VIEs, respectively)

249

461 Accounts receivable, net (including $12 and $12 from VIEs, respectively)

248

279 Vacation ownership notes receivable, net (including $1,662 and $1,662 from VIEs,







respectively)

2,142

2,045 Inventory

668

719 Property and equipment, net

1,136

1,136 Goodwill

3,117

3,150 Intangibles, net

924

993 Other (including $68 and $76 from VIEs, respectively)

459

488 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 9,237

$ 9,613









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Accounts payable

$ 221

$ 265 Advance deposits

178

160 Accrued liabilities (including $2 and $2 from VIEs, respectively)

342

345 Deferred revenue

346

453 Payroll and benefits liability

248

201 Deferred compensation liability

130

142 Securitized debt, net (including $1,830 and $1,877 from VIEs, respectively)

1,809

1,856 Debt, net

2,749

2,631 Other

212

224 Deferred taxes

374

350 TOTAL LIABILITIES

6,609

6,627 Contingencies and Commitments







Preferred stock — $0.01 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or







outstanding

—

— Common stock — $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 75,744,121 and







75,519,049 shares issued, respectively

1

1 Treasury stock — at cost; 37,036,447 and 33,235,671 shares, respectively

(1,882)

(1,356) Additional paid-in capital

3,968

4,072 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

6

(16) Retained earnings

533

275 TOTAL MVW SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

2,626

2,976 Noncontrolling interests

2

10 TOTAL EQUITY

2,628

2,986 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$ 9,237

$ 9,613









The abbreviation VIEs above means Variable Interest Entities.

A-15

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net income (loss)

$ 303

$ (6) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash, cash equivalents and







restricted cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization of intangibles

98

112 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

20

41 Vacation ownership notes receivable reserve

130

73 Share-based compensation

30

33 Impairment charges

1

5 Gains and other income, net

(48)

— Deferred income taxes

64

10 Net change in assets and liabilities:







Accounts and contracts receivable

6

54 Vacation ownership notes receivable originations

(728)

(545) Vacation ownership notes receivable collections

469

532 Inventory

74

59 Other assets

(21)

(29) Accounts payable, advance deposits and accrued liabilities

(28)

(44) Deferred revenue

(5)

119 Payroll and benefit liabilities

52

35 Deferred compensation liability

8

14 Other liabilities

7

23 Deconsolidation of certain Consolidated Property Owners' Associations

(48)

(87) Purchase of vacation ownership units for future transfer to inventory

(12)

(99) Other, net

8

3 Net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash provided by operating



activities

380

303 INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Acquisition of a business, net of cash and restricted cash acquired

—

(157) Proceeds from disposition of subsidiaries, net of cash and restricted cash







transferred

94

— Capital expenditures for property and equipment (excluding inventory)

(36)

(19) Issuance of note receivable to VIE

(47)

— Proceeds from collection of note receivable from VIE

47

— Purchase of company owned life insurance

(14)

(11) Other, net

5

— Net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash provided by (used in)



investing activities

49

(187)

Continued

A-16

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED) (In millions) (Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021 FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Borrowings from securitization transactions

609

425 Repayment of debt related to securitization transactions

(655)

(602) Proceeds from debt

505

1,061 Repayments of debt

(505)

(1,039) Purchase of convertible note hedges

—

(100) Proceeds from issuance of warrants

—

70 Finance lease payment

(3)

(2) Payment of debt issuance costs

(10)

(17) Repurchase of common stock

(528)

(4) Payment of dividends

(75)

— Payment of withholding taxes on vesting of restricted stock units

(23)

(17) Net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash used in financing activities

(685)

(225) Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(4)

(1) Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(260)

(110) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

803

992 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 543

$ 882

A-17

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION (In millions, except per share amounts)

2022 ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED OUTLOOK





Fiscal Year 2022 (low)

Fiscal Year 2022 (high) Net income attributable to common shareholders

$ 390

$ 400 Provision for income taxes

174

179 Income before income taxes attributable to common shareholders

564

579 Certain items(1)

96

106 Adjusted pretax income*

660

685 Provision for income taxes

(205)

(210) Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders*

$ 455

$ 475 Earnings per share - Diluted

$ 8.76

$ 8.98 Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted*

$ 10.20

$ 10.64 Diluted shares

45.0

45.0









2022 ADJUSTED EBITDA OUTLOOK





Fiscal Year 2022 (low)

Fiscal Year 2022 (high) Net income attributable to common shareholders







$ 390

$ 400 Interest expense

123

123 Provision for income taxes

174

179 Depreciation and amortization

128

128 Share-based compensation

39

39 Certain items(1)

96

106 Adjusted EBITDA*

$ 950

$ 975



(1) Certain items adjustment includes $120 to $130 million of anticipated transaction and integration costs,

$17 million of anticipated purchase accounting adjustments, and $7 million of litigation charges, partially offset

by $48 million of miscellaneous other adjustments, including the disposition of the VRI Americas business and

a hotel in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico in the second quarter of 2022. * Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information

about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

A-18

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

2022 ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW OUTLOOK (In millions)





Fiscal Year 2022 (low)

Fiscal Year 2022 (high) Net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash provided by operating activities

$ 575

$ 590 Capital expenditures for property and equipment (excluding inventory)

(55)

(45) Borrowings from securitization transactions

870

890 Repayment of debt related to securitizations

(958)

(973) Securitized Debt Issuance Costs

(12)

(12) Free cash flow*

420

450 Adjustments:







Net change in borrowings available from the securitization of eligible







vacation ownership notes receivable(1)

164

197 Certain items(2)

96

103 Change in restricted cash

(10)

(20) Adjusted free cash flow*

$ 670

$ 730



(1) Represents the net change in borrowings available from the securitization of eligible vacation ownership notes receivable

between the 2021 and 2022 year ends. (2) Certain items adjustment consists primarily of the after-tax impact of anticipated transaction and integration costs. * Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our

reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

A-19

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

QUARTERLY OPERATING METRICS (Contract sales in millions)





Year

Quarter Ended

Full Year





March 31

June 30

September 30

December 31

Vacation Ownership























Consolidated contract sales



























2022

$ 394

$ 506

$ 483











2021

$ 226

$ 362

$ 380

$ 406

$ 1,374



2020

$ 306

$ 30

$ 140

$ 178

$ 654

























VPG



























2022

$ 4,706

$ 4,613

$ 4,353











2021

$ 4,644

$ 4,304

$ 4,300

$ 4,305

$ 4,356



2020

$ 3,680

$ 3,717

$ 3,904

$ 3,826

$ 3,767

























Tours



























2022

78,505

102,857

104,000











2021

45,871

79,900

84,098

89,495

299,364



2020

79,131

6,216

33,170

44,161

162,678

























Exchange & Third-Party Management



















Total active members (000's)(1)



























2022

1,606

1,596

1,591











2021

1,479

1,321

1,313

1,296

1,296



2020

1,636

1,571

1,536

1,518

1,518

























Average revenue per member(1)



























2022

$ 44.33

$ 38.79

$ 38.91











2021

$ 47.13

$ 46.36

$ 42.95

$ 42.93

$ 179.48



2020

$ 41.37

$ 30.17

$ 36.76

$ 36.62

$ 144.97

























(1) Includes members at the end of each period for the Interval International exchange network only.

A-20

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In our press release and schedules, and on the related conference call, we report certain financial measures that are not prescribed by GAAP. We discuss our reasons for reporting these non-GAAP financial measures below, and the financial schedules included herein reconcile the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to each non-GAAP financial measure that we report (identified by an asterisk ("*") on the preceding pages). Although we evaluate and present these non-GAAP financial measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenues, net income or loss attributable to common shareholders, earnings or loss per share or any other comparable operating measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, other companies in our industry may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do or may not calculate them at all, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Certain Items Excluded from Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We evaluate non-GAAP financial measures, including those identified by an asterisk ("*") on the preceding pages, that exclude certain items as further described in the financial schedules included herein, and believe these measures provide useful information to investors because these non-GAAP financial measures allow for period-over-period comparisons of our on-going core operations before the impact of these items. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate the comparison of results from our on-going core operations before these items with results from other vacation ownership companies.

Adjusted Development Profit and Adjusted Development Profit Margin

We evaluate Adjusted development profit (Adjusted sale of vacation ownership products, net of expenses) and Adjusted development profit margin as indicators of operating performance. Adjusted development profit margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted development profit by revenues from the Sale of vacation ownership products. Adjusted development profit and Adjusted development profit margin adjust Sale of vacation ownership products revenues for the impact of revenue reportability, include corresponding adjustments to Cost of vacation ownership products associated with the change in revenues from the Sale of vacation ownership products, and may include adjustments for certain items as necessary. We evaluate Adjusted development profit and Adjusted development profit margin and believe they provide useful information to investors because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our on-going core operations before the impact of revenue reportability and certain items to our Development profit and Development profit margin.

Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA, a financial measure that is not prescribed by GAAP, is defined as earnings, or net income or loss attributable to common shareholders, before interest expense (excluding consumer financing interest expense associated with term loan securitization transactions), income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA reflects additional adjustments for certain items, as itemized in the discussion of Adjusted EBITDA in the preceding pages, and excludes share-based compensation expense to address considerable variability among companies in recording compensation expense because companies use share-based payment awards differently, both in the type and quantity of awards granted. For purposes of our EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA calculations, we do not adjust for consumer financing interest expense associated with term loan securitization transactions because we consider it to be an operating expense of our business. We consider Adjusted EBITDA to be an indicator of operating performance, which we use to measure our ability to service debt, fund capital expenditures, expand our business, and return cash to shareholders. We also use Adjusted EBITDA, as do analysts, lenders, investors and others, because this measure excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provisions for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA also exclude depreciation and amortization because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative costs of productive assets and the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful as an indicator of operating performance because it allows for period-over-period comparisons of our on-going core operations before the impact of the excluded items. Adjusted EBITDA also facilitates comparison by us, analysts, investors, and others, of results from our on-going core operations before the impact of these items with results from other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin

We evaluate Adjusted EBITDA margin and Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin as indicators of operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by the Company's total revenues less cost reimbursement revenues. Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Segment Adjusted EBITDA divided by the applicable segment's total revenues less cost reimbursement revenues. We evaluate Adjusted EBITDA margin and Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin and believe it provides useful information to investors because it allows for period-over-period comparisons of our on-going core operations.

Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow

We evaluate Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow as liquidity measures that provide useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash provided by operating activities after capital expenditures for property and equipment and the borrowing and repayment activity related to our term loan securitizations, which cash can be used for, among other purposes, strategic opportunities, including acquisitions and strengthening the balance sheet. Adjusted Free Cash Flow, which reflects additional adjustments to Free Cash Flow for the impact of transaction and integration charges, impact of borrowings available from the securitization of eligible vacation ownership notes receivable, and changes in restricted cash, allows for period-over-period comparisons of the cash generated by our business before the impact of these items. Analysis of Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow also facilitates management's comparison of our results with our competitors' results.

Results As Adjusted

In our press release and schedules we provide As Adjusted results for comparison. The As Adjusted results exclude any impacts to the Company's reported results on a GAAP basis due to the Alignment. We provide this As Adjusted information because we believe that it facilitates the comparison of results from our on-going core operations before the impact of the Alignment. We believe that the As Adjusted results provide useful information to assist with period-over-period comparisons of our on-going operations excluding any impact from the Alignment.

