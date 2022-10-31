DoodyCalls Pet Waste Removal to Scoop Poop in Reno

The new location provides dog waste removal services to residents and communities of all sizes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DoodyCalls, a nationwide leader in pet waste removal services, is growing its footprint in the pooper scooper industry with the opening of an office in Reno, Nevada. DoodyCalls currently cleans up in over 78 territories across 25 states and has been named the number-one pet waste removal franchise in the United States by Entrepreneur Magazine's annual Franchise 500 list.

Married couple and Reno locals Brian and Marlene Barrera knew they wanted to own their own business and try their luck in an entrepreneurial venture. After months of research and vetting different opportunities, the pair felt something click when they learned about scooping poop with DoodyCalls. A fun and niche concept that offered the ambitious couple a chance to flex their business acumen while benefiting from the franchise support DoodyCalls and parent company Authority Brands offered.

"As our first foray into franchising, my wife and I are excited to utilize our strong teamwork and passion for our home state to offer a unique and necessary service to our friends and neighbors," said Brian Barrera, co-owner and co-operator of DoodyCalls of Reno. "We were drawn to the brand immediately and cannot wait to see our business grow and serve a larger footprint in our home state."

Lifelong pet lovers with three pups of their own, Brian and Marlene knew how valuable time spent with pets can be and how time-consuming waste clean-up is. The pair look forward to giving their customers more quality time and keeping their Reno neighborhood clean. The Barreras are open for business in the Biggest Little City in the World and plan to give back to their community through initiatives like blanket drives and fundraising in the future.

"With their passion for entrepreneurship and diverse business background, our DoodyCalls family is confident in the Reno franchise team's future in scooping their neighborhood," said Larry Amos, Vice President of DoodyCalls. "We are excited to welcome the Barreras into our franchise family and know their success in the Silver State is a sure bet."

The Reno DoodyCalls franchise will service the following areas: Crystal Bay, Incline Village, Reno, Sparks, Sun Valley, Verdi, Virginia City, and Washoe Valley.

The scoop on what DoodyCalls offers:

For residential dog owners, DoodyCalls provides dog waste pickup, brown spot treatment and deodorizing services.

For communities and parks, DoodyCalls designs, sells, installs, services and maintains common areas, pet waste stations, equipment and supplies.

To learn more about the Reno franchise location, please visit https://www.doodycalls.com/reno. DoodyCalls is currently seeking poop scoop franchise operators who align with the brand's values of humility, ethical leadership, integrity, respect, and providing the best service experience possible. To learn more about franchise opportunities or to find a local service technician, visit https://www.doodycalls.com/locations/ .

About Doody Calls

DoodyCalls was founded in 2000 by Jacob and Susan D'Aniello in the Northern Virginia suburbs of Washington DC. In 2004, the company began franchising its pet waste removal business nationwide and established corporate headquarters in Charlottesville, VA. DoodyCalls provides service to 23 states and the District of Columbia with dog waste pickup with consumer and industrial services. For more information about Doody Calls, visit www.doodycalls.com .

