TAL Education Group Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Fiscal Quarter Ended August 31, 2022

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) ("TAL" or the "Company"), a smart learning solutions provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended August 31, 2022.
Highlights for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023
- Net revenues was US$294.1 million, compared to net revenues of US$1,443.9 million in the same period of the prior year.
- Income from operations was US$14.9 million, compared to loss from operations of US$379.9 million in the same period of the prior year.
- Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$42.3 million, compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of US$313.4 million in the same period of the prior year.
- Net loss attributable to TAL was US$0.8 million, compared to net loss attributable to TAL of US$826.5 million in the same period of the prior year.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$26.6 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss attributable to TAL of US$760.1 million in the same period of the prior year.
- Basic and diluted net loss per American Depositary Share ("ADS") were both US$0.00. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were both US$0.04. Three ADSs represent one Class A common share.
- Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled US$3,086.6 million as of August 31, 2022, compared to US$2,708.7 million as of February 28, 2022.
Highlights for the Six Months Ended August 31, 2022
- Net revenues was US$518.1 million, compared to net revenues of US$2,828.8 million in the same period of the prior year.
- Loss from operations was US$13.4 million, compared to loss from operations of US$506.7 million in the same period of the prior year.
- Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$40.5 million, compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of US$372.9 million in the same period of the prior year.
- Net loss attributable to TAL was US$44.6 million, compared to net loss attributable to TAL of US$928.6 million in the same period of the prior year.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$9.3 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss attributable to TAL of US$794.7 million in the same period of the prior year.
- Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both US$0.07. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, excluding share-based compensation expenses, were both US$0.01.
Financial Data——Second Quarter and First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2023
(In US$ thousands, except per ADS data and percentages)
Three Months Ended
August 31,
2021
2022
Pct. Change
Net revenues
1,443,880
294,060
(79.6 %)
(Loss)/income from operations
(379,874)
14,891
(103.9 %)
Non-GAAP(loss)/income from operations
(313,440)
42,315
(113.5 %)
Net loss attributable to TAL
(826,546)
(787)
(99.9 %)
Non-GAAP net (loss)/income attributable to TAL
(760,112)
26,637
(103.5 %)
Net loss per ADS attributable to TAL – basic
(1.29)
(0.00)
(99.9 %)
Net loss per ADS attributable to TAL – diluted
(1.29)
(0.00)
(99.9 %)
Non-GAAP net (loss)/income per ADS attributable
(1.18)
0.04
(103.5 %)
Non-GAAP net (loss)/income per ADS attributable
(1.18)
0.04
(103.5 %)
Six Months Ended
August 31,
2021
2022
Pct. Change
Net revenues
2,828,823
518,105
(81.7 %)
Loss from operations
(506,731)
(13,432)
(97.3 %)
Non-GAAP (loss)/income from operations
(372,852)
40,471
(110.9 %)
Net loss attributable to TAL
(928,624)
(44,616)
(95.2 %)
Non-GAAP net (loss)/income attributable to TAL
(794,745)
9,287
(101.2 %)
Net loss per ADS attributable to TAL – basic
(1.44)
(0.07)
(95.2 %)
Net loss per ADS attributable to TAL – diluted
(1.44)
(0.07)
(95.2 %)
Non-GAAP net (loss)/income per ADS attributable
(1.23)
0.01
(101.2 %)
Non-GAAP net (loss)/income per ADS attributable
(1.23)
0.01
(101.2 %)
"Our business has shown a healthy momentum in this quarter. We will continue to invest in learning services, learning content solutions and learning technology solutions to lay the foundation for long-term growth." said Alex Peng, TAL's President & Chief Financial Officer.
Mr. Peng added: "We recently announced our new mission of 'to empower life-long growth with love and technology' and our new vision of 'to become an organization driving continuous innovation'. We will continue to develop our current product and service portfolio, while, in alignment with our new mission and vision, exploring new initiatives in and beyond the learning solutions market."
Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023
Net Revenues
In the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, TAL reported net revenues of US$294.1 million, representing a 79.6% decrease from US$1,443.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.
Operating Costs and Expenses
In the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, operating costs and expenses were US$292.4 million, representing an 84.0% decrease from US$1,825.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$265.0 million, representing an 84.9% decrease from US$1,759.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.
Cost of revenues decreased by 86.6% to US$117.1 million from US$872.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP cost of revenues, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 86.9% to US$114.5 million, from US$872.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.
Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 74.8% to US$78.1 million from US$309.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 75.5% to US$69.8 million, from US$285.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.
General and administrative expenses decreased by 72.7% to US$97.2 million from US$356.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 74.4% to US$80.7 million, from US$314.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.
Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to the related operating costs and expenses decreased by 58.7% to US$27.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 from US$66.4 million in the same period of fiscal year 2022.
Impairment loss on intangible assets and goodwill was nil for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared to US$286.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.
Gross Profit
Gross profit decreased by 69.0% to US$176.9 million from US$571.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.
(Loss)/Income from Operations
Income from operations was US$14.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared to loss from operations of US$379.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$42.3 million, compared to Non-GAAP loss from operations of US$313.4 million in the same period of the prior year.
Other (expense)/Income
Other expense was US$25.7million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared to other expense of US$30.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.
Impairment Loss on Long-term Investments
Impairment loss on Long-term investment was US$6.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared to US$154.9 million for the same period of fiscal year 2022.
Income Tax Expense
Income tax expense was US$4.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared to US$310.4 million of income tax expense in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.
Net (Loss)/Income attributable to TAL
Net loss attributable to TAL was US$0.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared to net loss attributable to TAL of US$826.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$26.6 million, compared to Non-GAAP net loss attributable to TAL of US$760.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.
Basic and Diluted Net (Loss)/Income per ADS
Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both US$0.00 in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were both US$0.04 in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023.
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Short-Term Investments
As of August 31, 2022, the Company had US$1,759.3 million of cash and cash equivalents and US$1,327.3 million of short-term investments, compared to US$1,638.2 million of cash and cash equivalents and US$1,070.5 million of short-term investments as of February 28, 2022.
Deferred Revenue
As of August 31, 2022, the Company's deferred revenue balance was US$177.5 million, compared to US$187.7 million as of February 28, 2022.
Financial Results for the First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2023
Net Revenues
For the first six months of fiscal year 2023, TAL reported net revenues of US$518.1 million, representing an 81.7% decrease from US$2,828.8 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2022.
Operating Costs and Expenses
In the first six months of fiscal year 2023, operating costs and expenses were US$552.5 million, an 83.5% decrease from US$3,340.6 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$498.6 million, an 84.5% decrease from US$3,206.7 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2022.
Cost of revenues decreased by 86.2% to US$205.7 million from US$1,485.8 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP cost of revenues, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 86.5% to US$200.7 million from US$1,485.0 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2022.
Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 81.4% to US$138.1 million from US$741.0 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 82.4% to US$121.7 million from US$692.6 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2022.
General and administrative expenses decreased by 69.7% to US$208.7 million from US$687.6 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 70.8% to US$176.1 million from US$602.9 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2022.
Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to the related operating costs and expenses decreased by 59.7% to US$53.9 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2023 from US$133.9 million in the same period of fiscal year 2022.
Impairment loss on intangible assets and goodwill was nil for the first six months of fiscal year 2023, compared to US$426.2 million for the same period of fiscal year 2022.
Gross Profit
Gross profit decreased by 76.7% to US$312.4 million from US$1,343.1 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2022.
(Loss)/Income from Operations
Loss from operations was US$13.4 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2023, compared to loss from operations of US$506.7 million in the same period of the prior year. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$40.5 million, compared to US$372.9 million Non-GAAP loss from operations in the same period of the prior year.
Other (Expense)/Income
Other expense was US$52.5 million for the first six months of fiscal year 2023, compared to other income of US$8.1 million in the same period of the prior year.
Impairment Loss on Long-term Investments
Impairment loss on long-term investments was US$6.6 million for the first six months of fiscal year 2023, compared to US$178.1 million for the first six months of fiscal year 2022.
Income Tax Expense
Income tax expense was US$6.8 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2023, compared to US$341.6 million of income tax expense in the first six months of fiscal year 2022.
Net (Loss)/Income Attributable to TAL Education Group
Net loss attributable to TAL was US$44.6 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2023, compared to net loss attributable to TAL of US$928.6 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$9.3 million, compared to US$794.7 million Non-GAAP loss attributable to TAL in the same period of the prior year.
Basic and Diluted Net (Loss)/Income per ADS
Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both US$0.07 in the first six months of fiscal year 2023. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were both US$0.01.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, TAL Education Group's strategic and operational plans contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's ability to continue to provide competitive learning services and products; the Company's ability to continue to recruit, train and retain talents; the Company's ability to improve the content of current course offerings and develop new courses; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; the Company's ability to maintain and continue to improve its teaching results; and the Company's ability to compete effectively against its competitors. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's reports filed with, or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and TAL Education Group undertakes no duty to update such information or any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
About TAL Education Group
TAL Education Group is a smart learning solutions provider in China. The acronym "TAL" stands for "Tomorrow Advancing Life", which reflects our vision to promote top learning opportunities for students through both high-quality teaching and content, as well as leading edge application of technology in the education experience. TAL Education Group offers comprehensive learning services to students from all ages through diversified class formats. Our learning services mainly cover enrichment learnings programs and some academic subjects in and out of China. Our ADSs trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TAL".
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In evaluating its business, TAL considers and uses the following measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC as supplemental metrics to review and assess its operating performance: non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, non-GAAP cost of revenues, non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss attributable to TAL, non-GAAP basic and non-GAAP diluted net loss per ADS. To present each of these non-GAAP measures, the Company excludes share-based compensation expenses. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures" set forth at the end of this release.
TAL believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding share-based expenses that may not be indicative of its operating performance from a cash perspective. TAL believes that both management and investors benefit from these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to TAL's historical performance and liquidity. TAL computes its non-GAAP financial measures using the same consistent method from quarter to quarter and from period to period. TAL believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using non-GAAP measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation charges that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in the Company's business. Management compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures.
TAL EDUCATION GROUP
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
As of
February 28,
As of
August 31,
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,638,189
$ 1,759,255
Restricted cash-current
755,646
207,816
Short-term investments
1,070,535
1,327,275
Inventory
21,830
30,828
Amounts due from related parties-current
919
324
Income tax receivables
19,504
28
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
122,753
141,386
Total current assets
3,629,376
3,466,912
Restricted cash-non-current
287,951
158,391
Property and equipment, net
281,226
262,606
Deferred tax assets
6,747
3,202
Rental deposits
10,770
13,833
Intangible assets, net
1,696
824
Land use right, net
217,708
197,213
Amounts due from related parties- non-current
77
-
Long-term investments
414,487
464,467
Long-term prepayments and other non-current assets
5,418
2,627
Operating lease right-of-use assets
227,072
148,715
Total assets
$ 5,082,528
$ 4,718,790
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 89,838
$ 73,692
Deferred revenue-current
187,718
177,530
Amounts due to related parties-current
205
102
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
558,718
463,711
Operating lease liabilities, current portion
66,105
39,955
Total current liabilities
902,584
754,990
Deferred revenue-non-current
14
12
Deferred tax liabilities
1,680
4,112
Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion
175,988
120,566
Total liabilities
1,080,266
879,680
Equity
Class A common shares
167
167
Class B common shares
49
49
Treasury Stock
-
(5)
Additional paid-in capital
4,358,265
4,357,850
Statutory reserve
154,362
153,487
Accumulated deficit
(544,309)
(588,050)
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
61,617
(57,671)
Total TAL Education Group's equity
4,030,151
3,865,827
Noncontrolling interest
(27,889)
(26,717)
Total equity
4,002,262
3,839,110
Total liabilities and equity
$ 5,082,528
$ 4,718,790
TAL EDUCATION GROUP
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
For the Three Months Ended
August 31,
For the Six Months Ended
August 31,
2021
2022
2021
2022
Net revenues
$ 1,443,880
$ 294,060
$ 2,828,823
$ 518,105
Cost of revenues (note 1)
872,628
117,132
1,485,769
205,690
Gross profit
571,252
176,928
1,343,054
312,415
Operating expenses (note 1)
Selling and marketing
309,688
78,087
741,037
138,126
General and administrative
356,499
97,206
687,632
208,656
Impairment loss on intangible
assets and goodwill
286,781
-
426,190
-
Total operating expenses
952,968
175,293
1,854,859
346,782
Government subsidies
1,842
13,256
5,074
20,935
(Loss)/income from operations
(379,874)
14,891
(506,731)
(13,432)
Interest income
35,296
12,445
71,897
25,508
Interest expense
(2,878)
-
(6,050)
-
Other (expense)/income
(30,731)
(25,715)
8,091
(52,504)
Gain from disposal of a subsidiary
-
9,550
-
9,550
Impairment loss on long-term
(154,881)
(6,610)
(178,063)
(6,610)
(Loss)/income before income tax
(533,068)
4,561
(610,856)
(37,488)
Income tax expense
(310,354)
(4,487)
(341,558)
(6,803)
Income/(loss) from equity method
4,120
(932)
4,048
521
Net loss
(839,302)
(858)
(948,366)
(43,770)
Add: Net loss/(income)
12,756
71
19,742
(846)
Total net loss attributable to
$ (826,546)
$ (787)
$ (928,624)
$ (44,616)
Net loss per common share
Basic
$ (3.86)
$ (0.00)
$ (4.33)
$ (0.21)
Diluted
(3.86)
(0.00)
(4.33)
(0.21)
Net loss per ADS (note 2)
Basic
$ (1.29)
$ (0.00)
$ (1.44)
$ (0.07)
Diluted
(1.29)
(0.00)
(1.44)
(0.07)
Weighted average shares used in
Basic
214,204,714
211,620,275
214,593,452
213,341,439
Diluted
214,204,714
211,620,275
214,593,452
213,341,439
Note1: Share-based compensation expenses are included in the operating costs and expenses as follows:
For the Three Months
For the Six Months
Ended August 31,
Ended August 31,
2021
2022
2021
2022
Cost of revenues
$ 351
$ 2,587
$ 734
$ 4,980
Selling and marketing expenses
24,460
8,296
48,432
16,377
General and administrative expenses
41,623
16,541
84,713
32,546
Total
$ 66,434
$ 27,424
$ 133,879
$ 53,903
Note 2: Three ADSs represent one Class A common Share.
TAL EDUCATION GROUP
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
Comprehensive LOSS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
For the Three Months Ended
August 31,
For the Six Months Ended
August 31,
2021
2022
2021
2022
Net loss
$ (839,302)
$ (858)
$ (948,366)
$ (43,770)
Other comprehensive loss, net
(39,540)
(55,912)
(23,845)
(116,738)
Comprehensive loss
(878,842)
(56,770)
(972,211)
(160,508)
Add: Comprehensive loss
12,640
(882)
19,749
(3,396)
Comprehensive loss
$ (866,202)
$ (57,652)
$ (952,462)
$ (163,904)
TAL EDUCATION GROUP
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Comparable GAAP Measures
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
For the Three Months
Ended August 31,
For the Six Months
2021
2022
2021
2022
Cost of revenues
$ 872,628
$ 117,132
$ 1,485,769
$ 205,690
Share-based compensation expense
351
2,587
734
4,980
Non-GAAP cost of revenues
872,277
114,545
1,485,035
200,710
Selling and marketing expenses
309,688
78,087
741,037
138,126
Share-based compensation expense
24,460
8,296
48,432
16,377
Non-GAAP selling and marketing
285,228
69,791
692,605
121,749
General and administrative
356,499
97,206
687,632
208,656
Share-based compensation expense
41,623
16,541
84,713
32,546
Non-GAAP general and
314,876
80,665
602,919
176,110
Operating costs and expenses
1,825,596
292,425
3,340,628
552,472
Share-based compensation expense
66,434
27,424
133,879
53,903
Non-GAAP operating costs and
1,759,162
265,001
3,206,749
498,569
(Loss)/income from operations
(379,874)
14,891
(506,731)
(13,432)
Share based compensation expenses
66,434
27,424
133,879
53,903
Non-GAAP (loss)/income from
(313,440)
42,315
(372,852)
40,471
Net loss attributable to TAL
(826,546)
(787)
(928,624)
(44,616)
Share based compensation expenses
66,434
27,424
133,879
53,903
Non-GAAP net (loss)/income
$ (760,112)
$ 26,637
$ (794,745)
$ 9,287
Net loss per ADS
Basic
$ (1.29)
$ (0.00)
$ (1.44)
$ (0.07)
Diluted
(1.29)
(0.00)
(1.44)
(0.07)
Non-GAAP net (loss)/ income per
Basic
$ (1.18)
$ 0.04
$ (1.23)
$ 0.01
Diluted
(1.18)
0.04
(1.23)
0.01
ADSs used in calculating net loss
Basic
642,614,142
634,860,825
643,780,356
640,024,317
Diluted
642,614,142
634,860,825
643,780,356
640,024,317
ADSs used in calculating Non-
Basic
642,614,142
634,860,825
643,780,356
640,024,317
Diluted
642,614,142
642,251,238
643,780,356
642,521,076
