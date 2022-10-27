VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ: VABK) (the "Company") today reported net income of $5.8 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which represents an 84% increase over net income of $3.1 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, recognized for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net income of $16.4 million, or $3.06 per diluted share, was recognized, compared to $4.8 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Note that merger and merger-related expenses of $1.9 million and $8.1 million were incurred in the quarterly and year-to-date periods ended September 30, 2021, respectively, in connection with the April 1, 2021 mergers of Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. ("Fauquier") and The Fauquier Bank ("TFB") with and into the Company and Virginia National Bank (the "Bank"), respectively.

"We are extremely pleased with our third quarter and year-to-date financial results," commented President and Chief Executive Officer, Glenn W. Rust. "We continue to benefit from the efficiencies gained from our 2021 merger with Fauquier and we remain ahead of our original projections of the earn back period. Net interest income has increased substantially over the prior year, and we have effectively managed our overhead cost structure. Our strong balance sheet, capital levels and liquidity have allowed us to take a conservative approach to lending as we remain cautious during these trying economic times."

Third Quarter 2022 and Selected Balance Sheet Financial Highlights

Return on average assets ("ROAA") for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased to 1.30% compared to 0.65% realized in the same period in the prior year.

Return on average equity ("ROAE") for the three months ended September 30, 2022 improved to 16.50% compared to 7.70% realized in same period in the prior year.

The efficiency ratio on a fully tax equivalent basis ("FTE") (a non-GAAP financial measure) 1 was 57.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 , an improvement over the 75.2% for the same period in the prior year.

The Company has not incurred any merger or merger-related expenses since December 31, 2021 , compared to $8.1 million incurred during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 .

The Company is realizing significant savings associated with the merger and expects to realize significant additional savings in salaries and employee benefits, data processing and professional fees over the next year. Full-time equivalent employee headcount was 215 as of April 1, 2021 , the effective date of the merger, and is down to 165 as of September 30, 2022 .

Loans and Asset Quality

Credit performance remains strong with nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets of 0.08% as of September 30, 2022 , compared to 0.13% as of September 30, 2021 . Nonperforming assets have been reduced to $1.5 million as of September 30, 2022 , compared to $2.4 million as of September 30, 2021 , as the company currently holds no other real estate owned and has reduced non-accrual loans and loans greater than 90 days past due as detailed below.

Three loans to two borrowers are in non-accrual status, totaling $607 thousand , as of September 30, 2022 , compared to $777 thousand as of September 30, 2021 . Acquired loans that otherwise would be in non-accrual status are not included in this figure, as they earn interest through the yield accretion.

Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest amounted to $859 thousand as of September 30, 2022 , compared to $1.0 million as of September 30, 2021 . The September 30, 2022 balance includes a government-guaranteed loan in the amount of $709 thousand . The portfolio includes three non-insured student loans that are 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest, amounting to $21 thousand . Acquired loans that are greater than 90 days past due and still accruing interest are included in this figure, net of their fair value mark.

The period-end allowance for loan losses ("ALLL") as a percentage of total loans was 0.58% as of September 30, 2022 and 0.51% as of September 30, 2021 . The fair value mark that was allocated to the acquired loans was $21.3 million as of April 1, 2021 with a remaining balance of $17.0 million as of September 30, 2022 . The ALLL as a percentage of gross loans, excluding the impact of the acquired loans and fair value mark (a non-GAAP financial measure) 1 , would have been 0.90% as of September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 . The total of the ALLL and the fair value mark as a percentage of gross loans (a non-GAAP financial measure) 1 amounted to 2.38% as of September 30, 2022 and 2.24% as of September 30, 2021 .

A provision for loan losses of $39 thousand was recognized during the three months ended September 30, 2022 , compared to $267 thousand recognized in the three months ended September 30, 2021 .

Gross loans outstanding at September 30, 2022 totaled $942.3 million , a decrease of $170.1 million , or 15%, compared to September 30, 2021 . The decrease is due predominantly to: 1) paydowns of legacy organic loans due mainly to business sales, property sales and participation fluctuations of $72.8 million , 2) workouts and paydowns of loans acquired from Fauquier ("acquired loans") of $67.5 million , and 3) the forgiveness of Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans in the amount of $36.5 million .

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 of $14.3 million increased $773 thousand , or 6%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021 , due primarily to the increase in average balances of securities, positively impacting net interest income through rate and volume, offset by the reduction in average balances of loans.

The fair value accretion on acquired loans positively impacted net interest income by 12 basis points ("bps") during the current quarter.

The overall cost of funds, including noninterest deposits, of 16 bps incurred in the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased 2 bps from 14 bps in the same period in the prior year. Overall, the cost of interest-bearing deposits declined period over period, from a cost of 31 bps to 22 bps. The slight increase is due to the impact of the Company prepaying 100% of its outstanding FHLB advances during the quarter ending September 30, 2021 , which positively impacted interest expense by $416 thousand as a result of accelerating the fair value accretion on such TFB debt.

Low-cost deposits, which include noninterest checking accounts and interest-bearing checking, savings and money market accounts, remained in excess of 90% of total deposits at September 30, 2022 and 2021.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 decreased $1.2 million, or 34%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021, primarily due to the prior period Other Income, as reported on the consolidated statements of income, including a second partial recovery of $401 thousand of unearned insurance premiums related to the loss of insurance on the student loan portfolio and a recovery of $312 thousand from a TFB loan that was charged off prior to April 1, 2021. In addition, wealth management fees, advisory and brokerage fees and debit/credit card/ATM fees have each decreased approximately $150 thousand over the prior period due to an anticipated reduction in the number of accounts in each area.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2022 declined $3.3 million, or 26%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021, primarily due to reduction in merger and merger-related expenses of $1.9 million, in addition to the reduction of data processing expenses of $402 thousand and reduction of salaries and employee benefits of $310 thousand, as a result of efficiencies gained from the merger.

Book Value

Book value per share was $23.65 as of September 30, 2022 and $30.13 as of September 30, 2021, and tangible book value per share (a non-GAAP financial measure)1 was $20.77 as of September 30, 2022 compared to $26.92 as of September 30, 2021. These values declined primarily due to the increase in unrealized loss on the investment portfolio period over period.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2022 amounted to 18.0% compared to 19.4% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, which are both lower than the statutory rate due to the recognition of low-income housing tax credits. The effective tax rate for the prior period is higher than the current period due to the non-deductibility of certain merger and merger-related expenses in the prior period.

Dividends

Cash dividends of $1.6 million, or $0.30 per share, were declared during the current quarter. The remaining 72% of net income was retained.

1 See "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

About Virginia National Bankshares Corporation

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation, headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, is the bank holding company for Virginia National Bank. The Bank has ten banking offices throughout Fauquier and Prince William counties, four banking offices in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, and banking offices in Winchester and Richmond, Virginia. The Bank offers a full range of banking and related financial services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and charitable organizations, including the fiduciary services of VNB Trust and Estate Services. The Bank also offers, through its networking agreements with third parties, investment advisory and other investment services under Sturman Wealth Advisors. Investment management services are offered through Masonry Capital Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Company's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "VABK." Additional information on the Company is also available at www.vnbcorp.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to supplement the evaluation of the Company's performance. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements; Other Information

Certain statements in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's operations, performance, future strategy and goals, and are often characterized by use of qualified words such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "project," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning the opinions or judgement of the Company and its management about future events. While Company management believes such statements to be reasonable, future events and predictions are subject to circumstances that are not within the control of the Company and its management. Actual results may differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, the effects of and changes in: general economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in real estate values, an increase in unemployment levels and general economic contraction as a result of COVID-19 or other pandemics; fluctuations in interest rates, deposits, loan demand, and asset quality; assumptions that underlie the Company's allowance for loan losses; the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, terrorist acts or public health events (e.g., COVID-19 or other pandemics), and of governmental and societal responses thereto; the performance of vendors or other parties with which the Company does business; competition; technology; changes in laws, regulations and guidance; changes in accounting principles or guidelines; performance of assets under management; expected revenue synergies and cost savings from the recently completed merger with Fauquier may not be fully realized or realized within the expected timeframe; the businesses of the Company and Fauquier may not be integrated successfully or such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; revenues following the merger may be lower than expected; customer and employee relationships and business operations may be disrupted by the merger; and other factors impacting financial services businesses. Many of these factors and additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other reports filed from time to time by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes or events that may occur after this release.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands, except per share data)



September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 *

September 30, 2021



(Unaudited)





(Unaudited)

ASSETS











Cash and due from banks $ 25,856

$ 20,345

$ 18,919

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

66,111



336,032



254,194

Federal funds sold

53,118



152,463



152,417

Securities:











Available for sale, at fair value

538,459



303,817



277,046

Restricted securities, at cost

5,138



4,950



2,610

Total securities

543,597



308,767



279,656

Loans, net of deferred fees and costs

942,347



1,061,211



1,112,450

Allowance for loan losses

(5,485)



(5,984)



(5,623)

Loans, net

936,862



1,055,227



1,106,827

Premises and equipment, net

18,817



25,093



25,239

Bank owned life insurance

38,298



31,234



31,033

Goodwill

8,140



8,140



8,898

Core deposit intangible, net

6,990



8,271



7,855

Other intangible assets, net

223



274



290

Other real estate owned, net

-



611



611

Right of use asset, net

6,941



7,583



7,970

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

28,803



18,144



17,916

Total assets $ 1,733,756

$ 1,972,184

$ 1,911,825

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Liabilities:











Demand deposits:











Noninterest-bearing $ 539,134

$ 522,281

$ 504,696

Interest-bearing

417,530



446,314



424,642

Money market and savings deposit accounts

505,733



665,530



642,788

Certificates of deposit and other time deposits

134,250



162,045



165,057

Total deposits

1,596,647



1,796,170



1,737,183

Junior subordinated debt, net

3,401



3,367



3,356

Lease liability

6,551



7,108



7,463

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

1,183



3,552



3,913

Total liabilities

1,607,782



1,810,197



1,751,915

Commitments and contingent liabilities











Shareholders' equity:











Preferred stock, $2.50 par value

-



-



-

Common stock, $2.50 par value

13,214



13,178



13,178

Capital surplus

105,095



104,584



104,446

Retained earnings

58,026



46,436



42,746

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(50,361)



(2,211)



(460)

Total shareholders' equity

125,974



161,987



159,910

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,733,756

$ 1,972,184

$ 1,911,825

Common shares outstanding

5,327,271



5,308,335



5,307,235

Common shares authorized

10,000,000



10,000,000



10,000,000

Preferred shares outstanding

-



-



-

Preferred shares authorized

2,000,000



2,000,000



2,000,000



* Derived from audited consolidated financial statements

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





For the three months ended



For the nine months ended





September 30, 2022



September 30, 2021



September 30, 2022



September 30, 2021

Interest and dividend income:























Loans, including fees

$ 11,024



$ 12,957



$ 32,403



$ 31,904

Federal funds sold



299





45





662





78

Other interest-bearing deposits



618





55





973





94

Investment securities:























Taxable



2,626





742





5,300





2,006

Tax exempt



313





280





925





729

Dividends



66





55





192





121

Total interest and dividend income



14,946





14,134





40,455





34,932



























Interest expense:























Demand and savings deposits



471





673





1,645





1,598

Certificates and other time deposits



147





282





499





886

Borrowings



51





(325)





148





(181)

Total interest expense



669





630





2,292





2,303

Net interest income



14,277





13,504





38,163





32,629

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses



39





267





(30)





477

Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses



14,238





13,237





38,193





32,152



























Noninterest income:























Wealth management fees



590





744





1,719





2,053

Advisory and brokerage income



213





358





639





908

Deposit account fees



443





396





1,366





982

Debit/credit card and ATM fees



660





808





2,146





1,561

Earnings/increase in value of bank owned life insurance



252





201





709





507

Resolution of commercial dispute



-





-





2,400





-

Gains on sale of assets



4





-





1,117





-

Other



138





971





637





1,426

Total noninterest income



2,300





3,478





10,733





7,437



























Noninterest expense:























Salaries and employee benefits



4,252





4,562





13,069





11,705

Net occupancy



1,318





1,039





3,797





2,643

Equipment



249





205





786





661

Bank franchise tax



304





320





912





922

Computer software



287





361





907





744

Data processing



712





1,114





2,149





2,397

FDIC deposit insurance assessment



70





349





421





594

Marketing, advertising and promotion



347





337





873





706

Merger and merger-related expenses



-





1,935





-





8,087

Plastics expense



91





212





322





589

Professional fees



310





186





1,051





873

Core deposit intangible amortization



415





417





1,281





845

Other



1,148





1,787





3,472





2,832

Total noninterest expense



9,503





12,824





29,040





33,598



























Income before income taxes



7,035





3,891





19,886





5,991

Provision for income taxes



1,263





753





3,505





1,201

Net income

$ 5,772



$ 3,138



$ 16,381



$ 4,790

Net income per common share, basic

$ 1.08



$ 0.59



$ 3.08



$ 1.08

Net income per common share, diluted

$ 1.08



$ 0.59



$ 3.06



$ 1.07

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic



5,326,543





5,306,370





5,321,652





4,453,303

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted



5,348,900





5,338,872





5,347,878





4,478,779



VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





At or For the Three Months Ended





September 30,

2022



June 30,

2022



March 31,

2022



December 31,

2021



September 30,

2021

Common Share Data:





























Net income per weighted average share, basic

$ 1.08



$ 1.07



$ 0.93



$ 0.98



$ 0.59

Net income per weighted average share, diluted

$ 1.08



$ 1.06



$ 0.92



$ 0.98



$ 0.59

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic



5,326,543





5,326,271





5,311,983





5,308,108





5,306,370

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted



5,348,900





5,347,008





5,343,564





5,338,088





5,338,872

Actual shares outstanding



5,327,271





5,326,271





5,326,271





5,308,335





5,307,235

Tangible book value per share at period end

$ 20.77



$ 22.24



$ 24.37



$ 27.36



$ 26.92

































Key Ratios:





























Return on average assets 1



1.30 %



1.27 %



1.03 %



1.06 %



0.65 % Return on average equity 1



16.50 %



16.16 %



12.53 %



12.86 %



7.70 % Net interest margin (FTE) 2



3.47 %



3.02 %



2.59 %



2.72 %



3.08 % Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



57.04 %



58.32 %



62.02 %



57.70 %



75.17 % Loan-to-deposit ratio



59.02 %



60.05 %



56.75 %



59.08 %



64.04 %































Net Interest Income:





























Net interest income

$ 14,277



$ 12,461



$ 11,425



$ 12,359



$ 13,504

Net interest income (FTE) 2

$ 14,360



$ 12,543



$ 11,490



$ 12,437



$ 13,581

































Capital Ratios:





























Tier 1 leverage ratio



9.17 %



8.79 %



8.03 %



7.61 %



7.59 % Total risk-based capital ratio



16.97 %



16.51 %



15.66 %



14.56 %



13.74 %































Assets and Asset Quality:





























Average earning assets

$ 1,644,124



$ 1,668,471



$ 1,802,461



$ 1,817,010



$ 1,750,799

Average gross loans

$ 959,086



$ 984,883



$ 1,031,593



$ 1,088,278



$ 1,140,281

Paycheck Protection Program loans, end of period

$ 254



$ 1,925



$ 9,976



$ 24,482



$ 36,740

Fair value mark on acquired loans

$ 17,046



$ 17,502



$ 17,920



$ 18,466



$ 19,328

































Allowance for loan losses:





























Beginning of period

$ 5,503



$ 5,834



$ 5,984



$ 5,623



$ 5,522

Provision for (recovery of) loan losses



39





(217)





148





537





267

Charge-offs



(119)





(191)





(473)





(230)





(208)

Recoveries



62





77





175





54





42

Net charge-offs



(57)





(114)





(298)





(176)





(166)

End of period

$ 5,485



$ 5,503



$ 5,834



$ 5,984



$ 5,623

































Non-accrual loans 4

$ 607



$ 511



$ 518



$ 495



$ 777

Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing 5



859





626





837





800





1,044

OREO



-





-





611





611





611

Total nonperforming assets (NPA)

$ 1,466



$ 1,137



$ 1,966



$ 1,906



$ 2,432

































NPA as a % of total assets



0.08 %



0.07 %



0.10 %



0.10 %



0.13 % NPA as a % of gross loans plus OREO



0.16 %



0.12 %



0.20 %



0.18 %



0.22 % ALLL to gross loans



0.58 %



0.57 %



0.58 %



0.56 %



0.51 % ALLL + fair value mark to gross loans (non-GAAP)



2.38 %



2.39 %



2.35 %



2.30 %



2.24 % Non-accruing loans to gross loans 4



0.06 %



0.05 %



0.05 %



0.05 %



0.07 % Net charge-offs to average loans 1



0.02 %



0.05 %



0.12 %



0.06 %



0.06 %

1 Ratio is computed on an annualized basis. 2 The net interest margin and net interest income are reported on a FTE basis, using a Federal income tax rate of 21%. 3 The efficiency ratio (FTE) is computed as a percentage of noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Management believes such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operating performance, but cautions that such information should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP. Comparison of our efficiency ratio with those of other companies may not be possible because other companies may calculate them differently. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release. 4 Acquired loans which otherwise would be in non-accrual status are not included in this figure, as they earn interest through the yield accretion. 5 Past due loans from the acquired portfolio are included at fair value.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)























































For the three months ended





September 30, 2022



September 30, 2021











Interest















Interest











Average



Income/



Average



Average



Income/



Average

(dollars in thousands)

Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost



Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost

ASSETS



































Interest Earning Assets:



































Securities:



































Taxable Securities

$ 445,854



$ 2,692





2.42 %

$ 214,194



$ 797





1.49 % Tax Exempt Securities 1



65,836





395





2.40 %



59,869





355





2.37 % Total Securities 1



511,690





3,087





2.41 %



274,063





1,152





1.68 % Loans:



































Real Estate



834,323





9,485





4.51 %



929,017





10,005





4.27 % Commercial



74,970





846





4.48 %



141,388





1,810





5.08 % Consumer



49,793





693





5.52 %



69,876





1,144





6.50 % Total Loans



959,086





11,024





4.56 %



1,140,281





12,959





4.51 % Fed Funds Sold



52,908





298





2.23 %



137,472





45





0.13 % Other interest-bearing deposits



120,440





620





2.04 %



198,983





55





0.11 % Total Earning Assets



1,644,124





15,029





3.63 %



1,750,799





14,211





3.22 % Less: Allowance for Loan Losses



(5,530)

















(5,607)













Total Non-Earning Assets



124,247

















159,106













Total Assets

$ 1,762,841















$ 1,904,298



















































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



































Interest Bearing Liabilities:



































Interest Bearing Deposits:



































Interest Checking

$ 401,886



$ 56





0.06 %

$ 410,504



$ 72





0.07 % Money Market and Savings Deposits



547,878





415





0.30 %



621,211





601





0.38 % Time Deposits



142,195





147





0.41 %



171,256





282





0.65 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits



1,091,959





618





0.22 %



1,202,971





955





0.31 % Borrowings



—





—





—





22,260





(375)





-6.68 % Junior subordinated debt



3,394





51





5.96 %



3,349





50





5.92 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities



1,095,353





669





0.24 %



1,228,580





630





0.20 % Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



































Demand deposits



519,759

















499,068













Other liabilities



8,932

















15,003













Total Liabilities



1,624,044

















1,742,651













Shareholders' Equity



138,797

















161,647













Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,762,841















$ 1,904,298













Net Interest Income (FTE)







$ 14,360















$ 13,581







Interest Rate Spread 2















3.38 %















3.02 % Cost of Funds















0.16 %















0.14 % Interest Expense as a Percentage of

Average Earning Assets















0.16 %















0.14 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3















3.47 %















3.08 %

1 Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.

Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release. 2 Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. 3 Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





For the nine months ended





















































September 30, 2022



September 30, 2021



























































Interest















Interest



























































Average



Income/



Average



Average



Income/



Average

















































(dollars in thousands)

Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost



Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost

















































ASSETS



















































































Interest Earning Assets:



















































































Securities:



















































































Taxable Securities

$ 340,692



$ 5,492





2.15 %

$ 189,250



$ 2,127





1.50 %















































Tax Exempt Securities 1



65,447





1,170





2.38 %



50,559





923





2.43 %















































Total Securities 1



406,139





6,662





2.19 %



239,809





3,050





1.70 %















































Loans:



















































































Real Estate



855,632





27,567





4.31 %



771,407





24,284





4.21 %















































Commercial



85,148





2,930





4.60 %



158,691





4,967





4.18 %















































Consumer



50,808





1,906





5.02 %



65,426





2,653





5.42 %















































Total Loans



991,588





32,403





4.37 %



995,524





31,904





4.28 %















































Fed Funds Sold



118,228





661





0.75 %



94,502





78





0.11 %















































Other interest-bearing deposits



196,801





975





0.66 %



118,331





94





0.11 %















































Total Earning Assets



1,712,756





40,701





3.18 %



1,448,166





35,126





3.24 %















































Less: Allowance for Loan Losses



(5,806)

















(5,618)





























































Total Non-Earning Assets



124,518

















104,539





























































Total Assets

$ 1,831,468















$ 1,547,087



















































































































































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















































































Interest Bearing Liabilities:



















































































Interest Bearing Deposits:



















































































Interest Checking

$ 411,504



$ 175





0.06 %

$ 333,193



$ 191





0.08 %















































Money Market and Savings Deposits



584,597





1,470





0.34 %



484,742





1,407





0.39 %















































Time Deposits



151,045





499





0.44 %



148,715





886





0.80 %















































Total Interest-Bearing Deposits



1,147,146





2,144





0.25 %



966,650





2,484





0.34 %















































Borrowings



—





—





—





31,967





(280)





-1.17 %















































Junior subordinated debt



3,383





148





5.85 %



2,324





99





5.70 %















































Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities



1,150,529





2,292





0.27 %



1,000,941





2,303





0.31 %















































Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



















































































Demand deposits



524,592

















402,163





























































Other liabilities



10,107

















10,617





























































Total Liabilities



1,685,228

















1,413,721





























































Shareholders' Equity



146,240

















133,366





























































Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,831,468















$ 1,547,087





























































Net Interest Income (FTE)







$ 38,409















$ 32,823























































Interest Rate Spread 2















2.91 %















2.94 %















































Cost of Funds















0.18 %















0.22 %















































Interest Expense as a Percentage of

Average Earning Assets















0.18 %















0.21 %















































Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3















3.00 %















3.03 %

















































1 Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%. Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release. 2 Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. 3 Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended





September 30,

2022



June 30, 2022



March 31, 2022



December 31, 2021



September 30, 2021

Fully tax-equivalent measures





























Net interest income

$ 14,277



$ 12,461



$ 11,425



$ 12,359



$ 13,504

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



83





82





65





78





77

Net interest income (FTE) 1

$ 14,360



$ 12,543



$ 11,490



$ 12,437



$ 13,581

































Efficiency ratio 2



57.3 %



58.6 %



62.3 %



58.0 %



75.5 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



-0.3 %



-0.3 %



-0.3 %



-0.3 %



-0.3 % Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



57.0 %



58.3 %



62.0 %



57.7 %



75.2 %































Net interest margin



3.45 %



3.00 %



2.57 %



2.70 %



3.06 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



0.02 %



0.02 %



0.02 %



0.02 %



0.02 % Net interest margin (FTE) 1



3.47 %



3.02 %



2.59 %



2.72 %



3.08 %



































Nine months ended























September 30,

2022



September 30,

2021



















Fully tax-equivalent measures





























Net interest income

$ 38,163



$ 32,629



















Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



230





194



















Net interest income (FTE) 1

$ 38,393



$ 32,823



















































Efficiency ratio 2



59.4 %



83.9 %

















Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



-0.3 %



-0.4 %

















Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



59.1 %



83.5 %

















































Net interest margin



2.98 %



3.01 %

















Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



0.02 %



0.02 %

















Net interest margin (FTE) 1



3.00 %



3.03 %





















































As of





September 30,

2022



June 30, 2022



March 31, 2022



December 31, 2021



September 30, 2021

Other financial measures





























ALLL to gross loans



0.58 %



0.57 %



0.58 %



0.56 %



0.51 % Impact of acquired loans and fair value mark



0.32 %



0.34 %



0.37 %



0.39 %



0.39 % ALLL to gross loans, excluding acquired loans and fair value mark (non-GAAP)



0.90 %



0.91 %



0.95 %



0.95 %



0.90 %































ALLL to gross loans



0.58 %



0.57 %



0.58 %



0.56 %



0.51 % Fair value mark to gross loans



1.80 %



1.82 %



1.77 %



1.74 %



1.73 % ALLL + fair value mark to gross loans (non-GAAP)



2.38 %



2.39 %



2.35 %



2.30 %



2.24 %































Book value per share

$ 23.65



$ 25.20



$ 27.42



$ 30.50



$ 30.13

Impact of intangible assets



(2.88)





(2.96)





(3.05)





(3.14)



$ (3.21)

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

$ 20.77



$ 22.24



$ 24.37



$ 27.36



$ 26.92



1 FTE calculations use a Federal income tax rate of 21%. 2 The efficiency ratio, GAAP basis, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. 3 The efficiency ratio, FTE, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income.

View original content:

SOURCE Virginia National Bankshares Corporation