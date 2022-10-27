STAG INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STAG Industrial, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:STAG), today announced its financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
"Our record internal growth in the third quarter drove strong earnings growth despite volatility in the capital markets," said Bill Crooker, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "The Company's sustainable internal growth and a defensive balance sheet will allow us to be opportunistic through year end and in 2023."
- Reported $0.35 of net income per basic and diluted common share for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $0.30 of net income per basic and diluted common share for the third quarter of 2021. Reported $63.3 million of net income attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2022, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $48.4 million for the third quarter of 2021.
- Achieved $0.57 of Core FFO per diluted share for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 7.5% compared to third quarter 2021 Core FFO per diluted share of $0.53.
- Produced Cash NOI of $131.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 18.6% compared to the third quarter of 2021 of $111.1 million.
- Produced Same Store Cash NOI of $106.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 5.6% compared to the third quarter of 2021 of $100.5 million.
- Produced Cash Available for Distribution of $87.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 20.2% compared to the third quarter of 2021 of $72.4 million.
- Acquired eight buildings in the third quarter of 2022, consisting of 1.4 million square feet, for $127.3 million, with a Cash Capitalization Rate of 5.4% and a Straight-Line Capitalization Rate of 5.8%.
- Sold four buildings in the third quarter of 2022, consisting of 1.3 million square feet, for $93.7 million, with a Capitalization Rate of 5.4%, resulting in a net gain of $33.2 million.
- Achieved an Occupancy Rate of 98.2% on the total portfolio and 98.8% on the Operating Portfolio as of September 30, 2022.
- Commenced Operating Portfolio leases of 2.8 million square feet for the third quarter of 2022, resulting in a Cash Rent Change and Straight-Line Rent Change of 13.6% and 25.1%, respectively.
- On July 26, 2022, the Company refinanced $150 million Term Loan D and $175 million Term Loan E with two term loans totaling $375 million, and upsized its revolving credit facility capacity to $1 billion.
- Achieved a GRESB Public Disclosure Level of "A" for 2022. The improved score triggers a Sustainability Rate Adjustment for three of the Company's unsecured term loans and the revolving credit facility beginning October 17, 2022, resulting in an interest rate reduction of 0.02% for each instrument.
Please refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Definitions section at the end of this release for definitions of capitalized terms used in this release.
THIRD QUARTER 2022 KEY FINANCIAL MEASURES
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
Metrics
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
(in $000s, except per share data)
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$63,271
$48,444
30.6 %
$148,352
$101,951
45.5 %
Net income per common share — basic
$0.35
$0.30
16.7 %
$0.83
$0.64
29.7 %
Net income per common share — diluted
$0.35
$0.30
16.7 %
$0.83
$0.63
31.7 %
Cash NOI
$131,830
$111,134
18.6 %
$383,782
$323,580
18.6 %
Same Store Cash NOI (1)
$106,193
$100,535
5.6 %
$314,043
$299,117
5.0 %
Adjusted EBITDAre
$122,896
$100,467
22.3 %
$355,416
$293,947
20.9 %
Core FFO
$103,342
$88,138
17.3 %
$302,206
$254,236
18.9 %
Core FFO per share / unit — basic
$0.57
$0.53
7.5 %
$1.66
$1.56
6.4 %
Core FFO per share / unit — diluted
$0.57
$0.53
7.5 %
$1.66
$1.55
7.1 %
Cash Available for Distribution
$87,016
$72,394
20.2 %
$256,623
$219,611
16.9 %
(1)
The Same Store pool accounted for 83.5% of the total portfolio square footage as of September 30, 2022.
Definitions of the above-mentioned non-GAAP financial measures, together with reconciliations to net income (loss) in accordance with GAAP, appear at the end of this release. Please also see the Company's supplemental information package for additional disclosure.
For the three months ended September 30, 2022, the Company acquired eight buildings for $127.3 million with an Occupancy Rate of 58.5% upon acquisition. The chart below details the acquisition activity for the quarter:
THIRD QUARTER 2022 ACQUISITION ACTIVITY
Market
Date
Square
Buildings
Purchase
W.A. Lease
Cash
Straight-Line
Atlanta, GA
7/15/2022
159,048
1
$10,062
1.0
Fresno, CA
7/25/2022
232,072
1
30,121
10.1
El Paso, TX
7/26/2022
326,166
4
37,792
3.6
Portland, OR
9/12/2022
78,000
1
11,281
4.3
Louisville, KY
9/21/2022
563,032
1
38,064
—
Total / weighted average
1,358,318
8
$127,320
5.0
5.4 %
5.8 %
The chart below details the 2022 acquisition activity and Pipeline through October 27, 2022:
2022 ACQUISITION ACTIVITY AND PIPELINE DETAIL
Square Feet
Buildings
Purchase Price
W.A. Lease
Cash
Straight-Line
Q1
1,799,761
8
$166,351
5.3
5.0 %
5.2 %
Q2
1,467,543
9
165,362
9.1
5.2 %
5.7 %
Q3
1,358,318
8
127,320
5.0
5.4 %
5.8 %
Total / weighted average
4,625,622
25
$459,033
6.7
5.2 %
5.5 %
As of October 26, 2022
Subsequent to quarter-end acquisitions
0.0 million
0
$0.0 million
Pipeline
22.0 million
129
$2.7 billion
The chart below details the disposition activity for the nine months ended September 30, 2022:
2022 DISPOSITION ACTIVITY
Square Feet
Buildings
Sale Price ($000s)
Q1
237,500
1
$36,115
Q2
90,000
1
3,150
Q3
1,286,980
4
93,696
Total
1,614,480
6
$132,961
The chart below details the leasing activity for leases commenced during the three months ended September 30, 2022:
THIRD QUARTER 2022 OPERATING PORTFOLIO LEASING ACTIVITY
Lease Type
Square
Lease
W.A.
Cash
Base
$/SF
SL
$/SF
Lease
Commissions
$/SF
Tenant
Cash Rent
SL Rent
Retention
New Leases
1,135,784
9
4.8
$5.38
$5.69
$1.69
$0.98
19.4 %
29.9 %
Renewal Leases
1,685,721
14
5.0
$4.52
$4.81
$0.92
$0.82
9.5 %
21.6 %
63.0 %
Total / weighted average
2,821,505
23
4.9
$4.87
$5.16
$1.23
$0.88
13.6 %
25.1 %
The chart below details the leasing activity for leases commenced during the nine months ended September 30, 2022:
2022 YEAR TO DATE OPERATING PORTFOLIO LEASING ACTIVITY
Lease Type
Square
Lease
W.A.
Cash
Base
$/SF
SL
$/SF
Lease
Commissions
$/SF
Tenant
Cash Rent
SL Rent
Retention
New Leases
3,627,110
26
5.4
$5.28
$5.56
$1.86
$0.74
19.9 %
29.7 %
Renewal Leases
5,561,539
48
5.0
$4.82
$5.11
$0.65
$0.49
10.7 %
20.3 %
68.1 %
Total / weighted average
9,188,649
74
5.2
$5.00
$5.29
$1.13
$0.59
14.3 %
24.0 %
Additionally, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, leases commenced totaling 60,875 and 809,234 square feet, respectively, related to Value Add assets and first generation leasing. These are excluded from the Operating Portfolio statistics above.
As of October 27, 2022, 45% of expected 2023 leasing has been addressed, achieving cash rent change of 27%.
On July 26, 2022, the Company refinanced its $150 million Term Loan D, which was scheduled to mature in January 2023, and its $175 million Term Loan E, which was scheduled to mature in January 2024, with two term loans totaling $375 million. The term loans now mature January 25, 2028 at an aggregate fixed interest rate, inclusive of interest rate swaps, of 3.32% as of September 30, 2022.
On July 26, 2022, the Company upsized its revolving credit facility by $250 million to a notional of $1 billion.
These debt transactions increased the Company's liquidity by $300 million.
On September 1, 2022, the Company paid off its $45.6 million CMBS loan.
As of September 30, 2022, net debt to Annualized Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre was 5.0x and Liquidity was $873.8 million.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
STAG Industrial, Inc.
(unaudited, in thousands, except share data)
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
Rental Property:
Land
$ 647,379
$ 617,297
Buildings and improvements, net of accumulated depreciation of $725,035 and $611,867,
4,711,118
4,435,743
Deferred leasing intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $338,070 and $282,038,
532,616
567,658
Total rental property, net
5,891,113
5,620,698
Cash and cash equivalents
13,369
18,981
Restricted cash
1,082
4,215
Tenant accounts receivable
103,231
93,600
Prepaid expenses and other assets
77,815
60,953
Interest rate swaps
77,508
5,220
Operating lease right-of-use assets
31,778
29,582
Total assets
$ 6,195,896
$ 5,833,249
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities:
Unsecured credit facility
$ 136,000
$ 296,000
Unsecured term loans, net
1,020,104
970,577
Unsecured notes, net
1,295,253
896,941
Mortgage notes, net
7,981
54,744
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
109,482
76,475
Interest rate swaps
—
17,052
Tenant prepaid rent and security deposits
38,019
37,138
Dividends and distributions payable
22,282
21,906
Deferred leasing intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $26,240 and $21,136,
34,560
35,721
Operating lease liabilities
35,501
33,108
Total liabilities
2,699,182
2,439,662
Equity:
Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, 20,000,000 shares authorized at September 30,
—
—
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 300,000,000 shares authorized at September 30,
1,792
1,777
Additional paid-in capital
4,184,839
4,130,038
Cumulative dividends in excess of earnings
(840,521)
(792,332)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
75,663
(11,783)
Total stockholders' equity
3,421,773
3,327,700
Noncontrolling interest
74,941
65,887
Total equity
3,496,714
3,393,587
Total liabilities and equity
$ 6,195,896
$ 5,833,249
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
STAG Industrial, Inc.
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
Rental income
$ 164,683
$ 140,277
$ 484,341
$ 411,907
Other income
1,622
1,837
2,673
2,629
Total revenue
166,305
142,114
487,014
414,536
Expenses
Property
30,087
26,742
90,736
79,100
General and administrative
10,884
12,668
35,431
38,036
Depreciation and amortization
69,456
59,246
206,101
174,985
Loss on impairment
1,783
—
1,783
—
Other expenses
578
821
1,607
2,184
Total expenses
112,788
99,477
335,658
294,305
Other income (expense)
Interest and other income
26
30
83
92
Interest expense
(21,155)
(15,746)
(56,310)
(46,377)
Debt extinguishment and modification expenses
(838)
—
(838)
(679)
Gain on the sales of rental property, net
33,168
22,662
57,499
35,047
Total other income (expense)
11,201
6,946
434
(11,917)
Net income
$ 64,718
$ 49,583
$ 151,790
$ 108,314
Less: income attributable to noncontrolling interest after preferred
1,388
1,067
3,258
2,273
Net income attributable to STAG Industrial, Inc.
$ 63,330
$ 48,516
$ 148,532
$ 106,041
Less: preferred stock dividends
—
—
—
1,289
Less: redemption of preferred stock
—
—
—
2,582
Less: amount allocated to participating securities
59
72
180
219
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$ 63,271
$ 48,444
$ 148,352
$ 101,951
Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic
179,054
162,652
178,648
160,288
Weighted average common shares outstanding — diluted
179,162
163,462
178,790
160,869
Net income per share — basic and diluted
Net income per share attributable to common stockholders —
$ 0.35
$ 0.30
$ 0.83
$ 0.64
Net income per share attributable to common stockholders —
$ 0.35
$ 0.30
$ 0.83
$ 0.63
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
STAG Industrial, Inc.
(unaudited, in thousands)
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
NET OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION
Net income
$ 64,718
$ 49,583
$ 151,790
$ 108,314
General and administrative
10,884
12,668
35,431
38,036
Depreciation and amortization
69,456
59,246
206,101
174,985
Interest and other income
(26)
(30)
(83)
(92)
Interest expense
21,155
15,746
56,310
46,377
Loss on impairment
1,783
—
1,783
—
Debt extinguishment and modification expenses
838
—
838
679
Other expenses
578
821
1,607
2,184
Gain on the sales of rental property, net
(33,168)
(22,662)
(57,499)
(35,047)
Net operating income
$ 136,218
$ 115,372
$ 396,278
$ 335,436
Net operating income
$ 136,218
$ 115,372
$ 396,278
$ 335,436
Rental property straight-line rent adjustments, net
(4,293)
(4,461)
(12,288)
(13,878)
Amortization of above and below market leases, net
(95)
223
(208)
2,022
Cash net operating income
$ 131,830
$ 111,134
$ 383,782
$ 323,580
Cash net operating income
$ 131,830
Cash NOI from acquisitions' and dispositions' timing
435
Cash termination, solar and other income
(2,385)
Run Rate Cash NOI
$ 129,880
Same Store Portfolio NOI
Total NOI
$ 136,218
$ 115,372
$ 396,278
$ 335,436
Less: NOI non-same-store properties
(25,061)
(9,763)
(69,133)
(20,186)
Termination, solar and other adjustments, net
(1,895)
(1,946)
(4,552)
(3,027)
Same Store NOI
$ 109,262
$ 103,663
$ 322,593
$ 312,223
Less: straight-line rent adjustments, net
(3,297)
(3,340)
(8,895)
(13,910)
Plus: amortization of above and below market leases, net
228
212
345
804
Same Store Cash NOI
$ 106,193
$ 100,535
$ 314,043
$ 299,117
EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE (EBITDAre) RECONCILIATION
Net income
$ 64,718
$ 49,583
$ 151,790
$ 108,314
Depreciation and amortization
69,456
59,246
206,101
174,985
Interest and other income
(26)
(30)
(83)
(92)
Interest expense
21,155
15,746
56,310
46,377
Loss on impairment
1,783
—
1,783
—
Gain on the sales of rental property, net
(33,168)
(22,662)
(57,499)
(35,047)
EBITDAre
$ 123,918
$ 101,883
$ 358,402
$ 294,537
ADJUSTED EBITDAre RECONCILIATION
EBITDAre
$ 123,918
$ 101,883
$ 358,402
$ 294,537
Straight-line rent adjustments, net
(4,351)
(3,912)
(12,440)
(14,643)
Amortization of above and below market leases, net
(95)
223
(208)
2,022
Non-cash compensation expense
2,738
2,681
9,408
11,835
Severance costs
—
2,148
—
2,148
Non-recurring other items
(152)
(2,556)
(584)
(2,631)
Debt extinguishment and modification expenses
838
—
838
679
Adjusted EBITDAre
$ 122,896
$ 100,467
$ 355,416
$ 293,947
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
STAG Industrial, Inc.
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
CORE FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS RECONCILIATION
Net income
$ 64,718
$ 49,583
$ 151,790
$ 108,314
Rental property depreciation and amortization
69,400
59,195
205,938
174,825
Loss on impairment
1,783
—
1,783
—
Gain on the sales of rental property, net
(33,168)
(22,662)
(57,499)
(35,047)
Funds from operations
$ 102,733
$ 86,116
$ 302,012
$ 248,092
Preferred stock dividends
—
—
—
(1,289)
Redemption of preferred stock
—
—
—
(2,582)
Amount allocated to restricted shares of common stock and
(134)
(206)
(436)
(667)
Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders
$ 102,599
$ 85,910
$ 301,576
$ 243,554
Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders
$ 102,599
$ 85,910
$ 301,576
$ 243,554
Amortization of above and below market leases, net
(95)
223
(208)
2,022
Non-recurring dead deal costs and other
—
110
—
601
Debt extinguishment and modification expenses
838
—
838
679
Redemption of preferred stock
—
—
—
2,582
Retirement plan adoption
—
(253)
—
2,650
Severance costs
—
2,148
—
2,148
Core funds from operations
$ 103,342
$ 88,138
$ 302,206
$ 254,236
Weighted average common shares and units
Weighted average common shares outstanding
179,054
162,652
178,648
160,288
Weighted average units outstanding
3,710
3,169
3,683
3,155
Weighted average common shares and units - basic
182,764
165,821
182,331
163,443
Dilutive shares
108
810
142
581
Weighted average common shares, units, and other dilutive
182,872
166,631
182,473
164,024
Core funds from operations per share / unit - basic
$ 0.57
$ 0.53
$ 1.66
$ 1.56
Core funds from operations per share / unit - diluted
$ 0.57
$ 0.53
$ 1.66
$ 1.55
CASH AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION RECONCILIATION
Core funds from operations
$ 103,342
$ 88,138
$ 302,206
$ 254,236
Non-rental property depreciation and amortization
56
51
163
160
Straight-line rent adjustments, net
(4,351)
(4,272)
(12,440)
(13,159)
Capital expenditures
(6,503)
(6,846)
(22,379)
(15,926)
Capital expenditures reimbursed by tenants
—
(760)
(804)
(2,395)
Lease commissions and tenant improvements
(9,277)
(6,035)
(22,286)
(12,950)
Non-cash portion of interest expense
1,011
803
2,755
2,079
Non-cash compensation expense
2,738
2,934
9,408
9,185
Severance costs
—
(1,619)
—
(1,619)
Cash available for distribution
$ 87,016
$ 72,394
$ 256,623
$ 219,611
Acquisition Capital Expenditures: We define Acquisition Capital Expenditures as capital expenditures identified at the time of acquisition. Acquisition Capital Expenditures also include new lease commissions and tenant improvements for space that was not occupied under the Company's ownership.
Cash Available for Distribution: Cash Available for Distribution represents Core FFO, excluding non-rental property depreciation and amortization, straight-line rent adjustments, non-cash portion of interest expense, non-cash compensation expense, and deducts capital expenditures reimbursed by tenants, capital expenditures, leasing commissions and tenant improvements, and severance costs.
Cash Available for Distribution should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, and we believe that to understand our performance further, these measurements should be compared with our reported net income or net loss in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements.
Cash Available for Distribution excludes, among other items, depreciation and amortization and capture neither the changes in the value of our buildings that result from use or market conditions of our buildings, all of which have real economic effects and could materially impact our results from operations, the utility of these measures as measures of our performance is limited. In addition, our calculation of Cash Available for Distribution may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other REITs.
Cash Capitalization Rate: We define Cash Capitalization Rate as calculated by dividing (i) the Company's estimate of year one cash net operating income from the applicable property's operations stabilized for occupancy (post-lease-up for vacant properties), which does not include termination income, solar income, miscellaneous other income, capital expenditures, general and administrative costs, reserves, tenant improvements and leasing commissions, credit loss, or vacancy loss, by (ii) the GAAP purchase price plus estimated Acquisition Capital Expenditures. These Capitalization Rate estimates are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance, which may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties, and factors that are beyond our control, including those risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.
Cash Rent Change: We define Cash Rent Change as the percentage change in the base rent of the lease commenced during the period compared to the base rent of the Comparable Lease for assets included in the Operating Portfolio. The calculation compares the first base rent payment due after the lease commencement date compared to the base rent of the last monthly payment due prior to the termination of the lease, excluding holdover rent. Rent under gross or similar type leases are converted to a net rent based on an estimate of the applicable recoverable expenses.
Comparable Lease: We define a Comparable Lease as a lease in the same space with a similar lease structure as compared to the previous in-place lease, excluding new leases for space that was not occupied under our ownership.
Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization for Real Estate (EBITDAre), Adjusted EBITDAre, Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre, Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre, and Annualized Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre: We define EBITDAre in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). EBITDAre represents net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) before interest expense, interest and other income, tax, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses on the sale of rental property, and loss on impairments. Adjusted EBITDAre further excludes straight-line rent adjustments, non-cash compensation expense, amortization of above and below market leases, net, gain (loss) on involuntary conversion, debt extinguishment and modification expenses, and other non-recurring items.
We define Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre as Adjusted EBITDAre multiplied by four.
We define Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre as Adjusted EBITDAre plus incremental Adjusted EBITDAre adjusted for a full period of acquisitions and dispositions. Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre does not reflect the Company's historical results and does not predict future results, which may be substantially different.
We define Annualized Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre as Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre excluding allowable one-time items multiplied by four plus allowable one-time items.
EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, and we believe that to understand our performance further, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre should be compared with our reported net income or net loss in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements. We believe that EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Run Rate Adjusted EBITDAre are helpful to investors as supplemental measures of the operating performance of a real estate company because they are direct measures of the actual operating results of our properties. We also use these measures in ratios to compare our performance to that of our industry peers.
Funds from Operations (FFO) and Core FFO: We define FFO in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). FFO represents net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of depreciable operating property, gains (losses) from sales of land, impairment write-downs of depreciable real estate, rental property depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and fair market value of debt adjustment) and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Core FFO excludes amortization of above and below market leases, net, debt extinguishment and modification expenses, gain (loss) on involuntary conversion, gain (loss) on swap ineffectiveness, and non-recurring other expenses.
None of FFO or Core FFO should be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, and we believe that to understand our performance further, these measurements should be compared with our reported net income or net loss in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements. We use FFO as a supplemental performance measure because it is a widely recognized measure of the performance of REITs. FFO may be used by investors as a basis to compare our operating performance with that of other REITs. We and investors may use Core FFO similarly as FFO.
However, because FFO and Core FFO exclude, among other items, depreciation and amortization and capture neither the changes in the value of our buildings that result from use or market conditions of our buildings, all of which have real economic effects and could materially impact our results from operations, the utility of these measures as measures of our performance is limited. In addition, other REITs may not calculate FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition as we do, and, accordingly, our FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs' FFO. Similarly, our calculation of Core FFO may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other REITs.
GAAP: We define GAAP as generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.
Liquidity: We define Liquidity as the amount of aggregate undrawn nominal commitments the Company could immediately borrow under the Company's unsecured debt instruments, consistent with the financial covenants, plus unrestricted cash balances.
Market: We define Market as the market defined by CoStar based on the building address. If the building is located outside of a CoStar defined market, the city and state is reflected.
Net operating income (NOI), Cash NOI, and Run Rate Cash NOI: We define NOI as rental income, including reimbursements, less property expenses, which excludes depreciation, amortization, loss on impairments, general and administrative expenses, interest expense, interest income, gain (loss) on involuntary conversion, debt extinguishment and modification expenses, gain on sales of rental property, and other expenses.
We define Cash NOI as NOI less rental property straight-line rent adjustments and less amortization of above and below market leases, net.
We define Run Rate Cash NOI as Cash NOI plus Cash NOI adjusted for a full period of acquisitions and dispositions, less cash termination income, solar income and revenue associated with one-time tenant reimbursements of capital expenditures. Run Rate Cash NOI does not reflect the Company's historical results and does not predict future results, which may be substantially different.
We consider NOI, Cash NOI and Run Rate Cash NOI to be appropriate supplemental performance measures to net income because we believe they help us, and investors understand the core operations of our buildings. None of these measures should be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, and we believe that to understand our performance further, these measurements should be compared with our reported net income or net loss in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements. Further, our calculations of NOI, Cash NOI and Run Rate NOI may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other REITs.
Occupancy Rate: We define Occupancy Rate as the percentage of total leasable square footage for which either revenue recognition has commenced in accordance with GAAP or the lease term has commenced as of the close of the reporting period, whichever occurs earlier.
Operating Portfolio: We define the Operating Portfolio as all warehouse and light manufacturing assets that were acquired stabilized or have achieved Stabilization. The Operating Portfolio excludes non-core flex/office assets, assets contained in the Value Add Portfolio, and assets classified as held for sale.
Pipeline: We define Pipeline as a point in time measure that includes all of the transactions under consideration by the Company's acquisitions group that have passed the initial screening process. The pipeline also includes transactions under contract and transactions with non-binding LOIs.
Renewal Lease: We define a Renewal Lease as a lease signed by an existing tenant to extend the term for 12 months or more, including (i) a renewal of the same space as the current lease at lease expiration, (ii) a renewal of only a portion of the current space at lease expiration, or (iii) an early renewal or workout, which ultimately does extend the original term for 12 months or more.
Retention: We define Retention as the percentage determined by taking Renewal Lease square footage commencing in the period divided by square footage of leases expiring in the period for assets included in the Operating Portfolio.
Same Store: We define Same Store properties as properties that were in the Operating Portfolio for the entirety of the comparative periods presented. Same Store GAAP NOI and Same Store Cash NOI exclude termination fees, solar income, and revenue associated with one-time tenant reimbursements of capital expenditures.
Stabilization: We define Stabilization for assets under development or redevelopment to occur as the earlier of achieving 90% occupancy or 12 months after completion. Stabilization for assets that were acquired and immediately added to the Value Add Portfolio occurs under the following:
- if acquired with less than 75% occupancy as of the acquisition date, Stabilization will occur upon the earlier of achieving 90% occupancy or 12 months from the acquisition date;
- if acquired and will be less than 75% occupied due to known move-outs within two years of the acquisition date, Stabilization will occur upon the earlier of achieving 90% occupancy after the known move-outs have occurred or 12 months after the known move-outs have occurred.
Straight-Line Capitalization Rate: We define Straight-Line Capitalization Rate as calculated by dividing (i) the Company's estimate of average annual net operating income from the applicable property's operations stabilized for occupancy (post-lease-up for vacant properties), which does not include termination income, solar income, miscellaneous other income, capital expenditures, general and administrative costs, reserves, tenant improvements and leasing commissions, credit loss, or vacancy loss, by (ii) the GAAP purchase price plus estimated Acquisition Capital Expenditures. These Capitalization Rate estimates are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance, which may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties, and factors that are beyond our control, including those risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.
Straight-Line Rent Change (SL Rent Change): We define SL Rent Change as the percentage change in the average monthly base rent over the term of the lease that commenced during the period compared to the Comparable Lease for assets included in the Operating Portfolio. Rent under gross or similar type leases are converted to a net rent based on an estimate of the applicable recoverable expenses, and this calculation excludes the impact of any holdover rent.
Value Add Portfolio: We define the Value Add Portfolio as properties that meet any of the following criteria:
- less than 75% occupied as of the acquisition date
- will be less than 75% occupied due to known move-outs within two years of the acquisition date;
- out of service with significant physical renovation of the asset;
- development.
Weighted Average Lease Term: We define Weighted Average Lease Term as the contractual lease term in years as of the lease start date weighted by square footage. Weighted Average Lease Term related to acquired assets reflects the remaining lease term in years as of the acquisition date weighted by square footage.
