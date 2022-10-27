Solera Health Launches First-of-Its-Kind Women's Health Offering That Addresses Women's Needs at Each Stage of Life

Solera's new Women's Health Network expands its extensive suite of value-based digital and community-based health programs to address the broad spectrum of women's health issues

PHOENIX, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solera Health , the premier platform for connecting people seamlessly to proven and personalized health solutions, announces the launch of a first-of-its-kind Women's Health network of digital point solutions. Solera's new network covers the spectrum of women's health needs, including those underserved by the market today, filling critical gaps in care to bring more access to women who need it.

Solera's Women's Health Network (PRNewswire)

"Women's health needs extend beyond fertility and maternity, and we have purposefully built a network that spans the lifecycle of women's unique health needs, from pelvic floor dysfunction to menopause," said Mary Langowski, CEO of Solera Health. "Women's health continues to be one of the most underserved segments in our healthcare system and we are excited to expand our offerings to address some of the most prevalent health disorders women are facing today."

Solera conducted extensive user research and found that 68% of women agree that women's health doesn't get enough attention. Furthermore, 87% of women are very or extremely interested in at least one of the tools Solera offers and 79% would like to use more than one solution at the same time, indicating that one size does not fit all for women's health.

Solera's Women's Health network will begin with five partner solutions: Frame Fertility, Origin, Pacify, RestoreBalance and Visana. This network has been carefully vetted and curated to bring the best possible solutions together in one place to address women's physical, behavioral, and social needs at each life stage. These solutions serve as a strong complement to leading maternal offerings to help a health plan or employer better serve the needs of all women in its population through a single contract and IT integration.

Solera's clinical AI and personalized matching experience pairs program participants with their best-fit program based on their clinical needs and personal preferences. This approach enables each woman to get the care they need, when and where they prefer. Furthermore, Solera's value-based payment model best aligns member engagement with clinical outcomes.

"Solera's Women's Health network is a clinically inclusive and expansive offering, addressing key women's health needs at every age, leading to a more satisfied, productive workforce that feels empowered and supported," continued Langowski. "Solera's new suite of evidence-based women's health programs continues our mission of bringing the best solutions to address the diverse clinical needs of our member populations. We are committed to ensuring that every individual receives the personalized care needed to achieve superior outcomes at a lower cost."

About Frame Fertility

Frame Fertility is the first evidence-based, comprehensive platform that enables the early detection of risk and care navigation to inform family building and planning. Developed with clinical experts, Frame's approach alleviates a downstream and often costly health crisis for patients, employers, and payers. Founded by a wife and husband team that went through their own challenging fertility journey, Frame seeks to displace reactive, one-size-fits-all family planning models, offering a new way forward with tailored resources and expert support from coaches who get where you're coming from and lead you where you want to go. Frame supports people of all races, ethnicities, gender identities and sexual orientations, both single and partnered. For more information, visit framefertility.com .

About HealthFleet

RestoreBalance, a HealthFleet program, is a coach-led digital menopause support program. As part of HealthFleet's Restore Family of Products, RestoreBalance tackles the core issues so women in the workforce can feel in control of their day-to-day wellbeing with confidence. With greater than 30 symptoms and thousands of women diagnosed daily, menopause affects individuals, families, and organizations collectively. Such a large population cannot go unsupported. RestoreBalance is a digital menopausal support program with live coaching for education, accountability, and habit building. HealthFleet offers solutions that blend technology, people, and content to deliver impactful programs such as RestoreBalance. This includes personalized, actionable support for individuals that address health issues before they escalate. To learn more about HealthFleet's RestoreBalance program, visit us at www.myrestorebalance.com .

About Origin

Origin is a leading provider of pelvic floor and whole-body physical therapy with a specialized focus on pregnancy, postpartum, menopause, and sexual health. Origin offers virtual and in-person PT sessions, covered by insurance, and supported by proprietary exercise programs, educational content, and community experiences. Origin is building a category-defining brand that establishes a higher standard of care for every woman and individual with vaginal anatomy. In addition to in-person locations in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Austin, Origin provides virtual care throughout the country. Expansion continues, with new clinics in Texas set to open in early 2023. For more information, please visit www.theoriginway.com or @theoriginway.

About Pacify

Pacify provides 24/7 infant feeding and doula support to new and expecting parents. Pacify's nationwide network of IBCLCs and maternal health experts help families within minutes, reducing costs and improving outcomes for partners including WIC programs, Departments of Health, home visiting programs, managed care organizations, hospitals, non-profit organizations and employers. Learn more by visiting www.pacify.com .

About Visana

Visana is elevating the standard of women's healthcare. Founded in 2019 by CEO Joe Connolly, Visana is a virtual-first clinic that provides whole-person clinical care for the widest range of women's health conditions. From menstruation to menopause, Visana goes beyond the narrow focus on maternity to offer the most comprehensive care for all phases of a woman's life. Visana coordinates with in-person providers for seamless end-to-end care and provides holistic support for women, including health coaching and personalized care plans. For more information, visit www.visanahealth.com .

About Solera

Solera Health is changing lives by guiding people to better health solutions that work. Leveraging a dynamic digital platform, the company provides intensive, evidence-based lifestyle, behavioral and social interventions, impacting the most prevalent and costly chronic conditions across various acuity levels. Solera strategically matches consumers to their best-fit solution within carefully curated and vetted networks of digital and community-based point solutions all implemented via an innovative, value-based payment model. The company's suite of condition program offerings includes Diabetes Prevention & Management, Falls Prevention, Hypertension, Mental & Behavioral Health, Musculoskeletal, Tobacco Cessation and Weight Management. Moreover, Solera's world-class solution handles challenging administrative tasks, including claims processing, compliance, consumer engagement, eligibility checking, member matching and vendor management, giving payers and employers access to dozens of point solutions with just one contract and one technical integration. For more information, visit www.soleranetwork.com .

Media Contact:

Coleman Pyeatt

anthonyBarnum Public Relations

coleman.pyeatt@anthonybarnum.com

(214) 797-9848

Solera Health (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Solera Health