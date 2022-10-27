LikeSew and CommentSold Partner To Bring Live Selling Via Videeo to Quilt and Fabric Store Retailers

LikeSew customers can launch live selling on their website, social media platforms, and mobile apps to seamlessly sell anywhere

PROVO, Utah and HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LikeSew , the industry's leading quilt and fabric store POS system and CommentSold , the leading commercial live selling platform for brands and retailers, announced today a strategic partnership that provides quilt and fabric store retailers on the LikeSew platform with access to live selling through Videeo , CommentSold's best-in-class white-label, live video commerce technology. The integration allows LikeSew retailers to stream live shoppable videos across their website, social media platforms, and mobile apps, enabling customers to easily make purchases via their preferred channel.

LikeSew is an integrated point-of-sale and website platform that enables quilt, sewing, scrapbook, needle art, sew & vac, and craft retailers to easily manage inventory, serialized sales, customer accounts, repair tracking, vendors, purchase orders, rewards, and gift cards all in one system.

Videeo gives LikeSew retailers the ability to deliver engaging, branded live video commerce experiences by easily integrating live selling into the LikeSew platform, including real-time inventory sync. When a customer clicks to purchase, it automatically takes the consumer to the business checkout page and generates a web order in the LikeSew POS system, which is then fulfilled by LikeSew.

"CommentSold's Videeo platform provides a seamless live shopping experience that allows our customers to sell right on Facebook, Instagram, or personalized mobile apps," said Spencer Wright, General Manager, LikeSew. "Paired with LikeSew's robust, easy-to-use POS, these stores can now sell everywhere, helping them compete with larger retailers and online stores."

"As we approach the holiday season, it is incredibly important for retailers to leverage all of the tools possible in order to engage with consumers and drive purchases," said Finn Faldi, Chief Business Officer at CommentSold. "We continue to see live selling as a top channel to drive ROI, and we are excited to work with partners such as LikeSew to enable retailers to remain competitive in today's market."

LikeSew will showcase the new integration at Quilt Market Houston in booth #1320, taking place October 29-31.

About LikeSew

LikeSew provides an integrated point-of-sale and website system for retailers. With LikeSew, you add product information in one place and your POS, website and mobile site all update simultaneously. Easily manage your inventory, serialized sales, customer accounts, repair tracking, vendors, purchase orders, rewards, and gift cards all in one system. For more information, please visit LikeSew.com.

About CommentSold

CommentSold is the North American leader of live selling technology, with over 4,000 small to enterprise-sized retailers, more than 100M items sold and $3.0B+ in lifetime GMV. CommentSold's technology continues to provide small businesses and enterprises with best-in-class solutions for delivering engaging live video commerce experiences, such as with their white-label live video commerce technology, Videeo , which gives retailers and brands the ability to deliver engaging, branded live video commerce experiences by easily integrating live selling into an online retailers' existing e-commerce stack.

For more information, please visit CommentSold.com or Videeo.live .

