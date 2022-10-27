JEFF ASHER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD FOR ASHER'S CHOCOLATE CO.

5th Generation Sophie and Chester Asher Also Join The Board

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Asher, President and CEO of the award-winning family-owned chocolate company, Asher's Chocolate Co., is now Chairman of the Board.

Jeff Asher brings over 35 years of experience to the Asher's Board and was appointed President and CEO in 2016. Jeff is proud to appoint Sophie Asher and Chester Asher to the Board of Directors. Both 5th Generation have been working through various departments in the company to learn and experience every facet of the business; Sophie started working full time in 2019 and is currently working in Customer Service, Chester started working full time in 2020 and is currently working in Chocolate Manufacturing Operations.

"Chester and Sophie bring a contemporary perspective to all facets of our business. Their creativity and fresh point of view opens the door to new opportunity and growth for the Asher's Chocolate Co.," said Jeff Asher, President and CEO of Asher's Chocolate Co.

ABOUT ASHER'S CHOCOLATE CO.

Asher's Chocolate Co. is one of the oldest continuously family owned and operated candy manufacturers in the industry, making fine chocolates since 1892. Producing more than eight million pounds of candy annually, Asher's confections are sold in all 50 U.S. states, throughout Canada, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean and in select overseas markets. For additional information on our complete line of candies and sugar free products, contact us at 800-223-4420. Or write: 80 Wambold Road, Souderton, PA 18964.

