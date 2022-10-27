Coinllectibles partners Art Seasons Gallery to launch DOTs for famous Malaysian Artist - Umibaizurah

Her latest series – "Clean and Unseen" comprises of 15 art and ceramic pieces to create more awareness over sustainable art. Each art work will also come with a digital ownership token (DOT).

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaverse Blockchain company Coinllectibles™️, a fully owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG), is pleased to announce that it will be partnering with Art Seasons, a leading Singapore gallery to launch Umibaizurah's latest collection "Clean and Unseen".

Umibaizurah is a ceramic artist born in 1975 in Malaysia. Since 1997, Umi has participated in exhibitions across Malaysia, South-east Asia, Asia, and Europe. She represented Malaysia in the 2009 Jakarta Contemporary Ceramic Biennale #1, 2012 Jakarta Contemporary Ceramic Biennale #2, 2011 Cheongju Craft Biennale, and 2009 Asia Ceramics Network South Korea. Her artworks have garnered several international awards and are collected locally and internationally by the National Art Gallery Malaysia, Petronas Galeri Malaysia, Ilham Gallery, and individual collectors.

Commenting on the artist, Terry Lee, Head of Art for Coinllectibles, said, "Umi's sculptures' subjects are often animals common in our environment, and her works explore the interaction of human activity and our relationship with the physical environment today. The seriousness of her subject matter is camouflaged by the playful visual quality of her ceramic sculptures and assemblages. Many of her works are imagined hybrids of species, objects, and machinery, linking many issues concerning our modern world."

"She has always tried to push the traditional boundaries of contemporary ceramic work, reflecting the politics and economics of her country, community living, immigration, and many other issues that we face today, both domestically and globally," Terry added.

As part of the collection launch. Coinllectibles will be organising a private showcase on 31 Oct 2022 at the Art Seasons Gallery located at 50 Genting Lane #03-02 Cideco Industrial Complex. This is a private event and attendance is by invite only.

Commenting on the collaboration with Coinllectibles, Umibaizurah said, "As an artist, I am always looking for new ways to push the boundaries for my art. When I say boundaries, I not only refer to how people perceive and enjoy my art, but also about how my collectors can buy and resell them. With that in mind, I am intrigued by the idea that blockchain can be used as a provenance solution and I love the possibility that DOTs can be a new way to document my art works. In the time to come, I can see the day when art pieces can be easily bought and sold via the blockchain – and I can proudly say that I was one of the early adopters of this fascinating technology."

For more information on the "Clean and Unseen" series by Umibaizurah, please visit www.coinllectibles.art.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future business activities including the expansion into the decentralized financing space. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated with operating a business in Singapore and Hong Kong, risk of interference by the PRC government, ability to compete, that financial resources do not last for as long as anticipated, and that COSG is a holding company that may not realize the expected benefits of DOT's offered by Coinllectibles™️. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in COSG's regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in its annual report on Form 10-K filed on April 15, 2022. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. COSG undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

For media queries, please contact:

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc

Cosmos is a business group that operates in two business segments:

Arts and Collectibles

Financing

Through Coinllectibles™, the group provides authentication, valuation and certification (AVC) service, sale and purchase, hire purchase, financing, custody, security and exhibition (CSE) services to art buyers through traditional channels, as well as through leveraging blockchain technology through the creation of digital ownership tokens (DOTs).

With subsidiaries licensed under Hong Kong's Money Lenders Ordinance, the group currently primarily provides unsecured personal loan to private individuals, with a small portfolio of mortgage loans. The group is integrating the two business segments by offering secured financing services to prospective art and collectibles purchasers to provide a one-stop arts and collectibles purchasing and financing experience.

About the Company – Coinllectibles™️

Coinllectibles™️ is a technology company supporting the collectibles industry with a focus on rare memorabilia and artworks that exist and have intrinsic value in the real world, whether tangible or intangible in nature.

Coinllectibles™️ applies blockchain, marketplace, metaverse and DOT technologies as tools to disrupt and enhance the real world collectibles industry. The technology underpinning DOTs (digital ownership tokens) has multiple functional use cases that Coinllectibles™️ is applying to areas including art, sports, watches, numismatics, limited edition toys, limited edition fashion wear and sneakers. DOTs have the power to transform our societies and some areas may be subject to regulations. Coinllectibles™️ uses DOT technology solely to provide a legally-binding digital ownership token (DOT) to a tangible or intangible collectible.

Website: www.coinllectibles.art

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Coinllectibles

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coinllectibles/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/coinllectibles

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/coinllectibles

Telegram: https://t.me/Coinllectibles

About Coinllectibles™️ Fusion DOT

Coinllectibles™️ prides the Fusion DOT as the industry "Gold Standard". Being a Gold Standard, a Fusion DOT contains the following on Arweave – (1) a sale and purchase agreement reflecting the purchase, by the person minting the Fusion DOT™️, of the underlying asset at a fair value with all rights and restrictions clearly detailed, (2) bailment terms governing the rights to possession whilst the underlying asset remains with Coinllectibles™️, (3) a transfer deed reflecting the transfer of the ownership of the underlying asset (together with all rights and restrictions) by the transferor to the holder of the Fusion DOT™️, (4) ownership title deed written into the description of the Fusion DOT™️ and (5) the unequivocal identification file of the underlying asset, whose ownership is reflected in the title deed represented by the Fusion DOT™️.

About the artist – Umibaizurah

Umibaizurah is a ceramic artist born in 1975 in Malaysia. Umi's sculptures' subjects are often animals common in our environment, and her works explore the interaction of human activity and our relationship with the physical environment today. The seriousness of her subject matter is camouflaged by the playful visual quality of her ceramic sculptures and assemblages. Many of her works are imagined hybrids of species, objects, and machinery, linking many issues concerning our modern world. She has always tried to push the traditional boundaries of contemporary ceramic work, reflecting the politics and economics of her country, community living, immigration, and many other issues that we face today, both domestically and globally. Since 1997, Umi has participated in exhibitions across Malaysia, South-east Asia, Asia, and Europe. She represented Malaysia in the 2009 Jakarta Contemporary Ceramic Biennale #1, 2012 Jakarta Contemporary Ceramic Biennale #2, 2011 Cheongju Craft Biennale, and 2009 Asia Ceramics Network South Korea. She attended several ceramics residency programmes, ceramic symposiums, art talks, and ceramic workshops in Thailand, Indonesia, Korea, Japan, and Europe. Her artworks have garnered several international awards and are collected both locally by; National Art Gallery Malaysia, Petronas Galeri Malaysia, Ilham Gallery, and individual collectors and internationally.

View original content:

SOURCE Cosmos Group Holdings Inc.