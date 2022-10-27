Brooklyn Bedding & Helix Sleep Earn UL GREENGUARD Gold Certification Across All Mattress Lines

Sister Brands Meet Rigorous Standards for Low Chemical Emissions to Support Healthy Indoor Environments

PHOENIX, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooklyn Bedding, manufacturer, retailer, and pioneer of the bed-in-a-box mattress, and Helix Sleep, the leading direct-to-consumer custom sleep brand, announced today that each respective brand has earned GREENGUARD Gold Certifications across their entire mattress lineups. This certification scientifically proves that these sleep products meet some of the world's most rigorous third-party chemical emissions standards, helping to support healthier environments and reduce the risk of chemical exposure.

The UL GREENGUARD Gold Certification program follows stringent testing guidelines for total volatile organic compounds (VOCs), an important consideration for the health of children, the elderly, and other vulnerable populations. Additionally, this certification validates that Brooklyn Bedding and Helix Sleep's mattresses emit fewer chemicals that could cause health concerns such as asthma, itchy runny eyes, and headaches.

"Becoming GREENGUARD Gold Certified is another exciting milestone for Brooklyn Bedding as we continue our mission to create the healthiest sleep products on the market," said John Merwin, Chief Executive Officer of Brooklyn Bedding. "Our customers' comfort and wellness are always top-of-mind, and its certifications like GREENGUARD Gold that represent our continued effort to build the safest bedding possible. We are proud to have earned this certification across all Brooklyn Bedding mattresses and look forward to helping create healthier living spaces for our customers."

To earn GREENGUARD Gold Certification, every mattress in the Brooklyn Bedding and Helix Sleep portfolio was tested for emissions of over 350 VOCs. This testing was conducted in a temperature and humidity-controlled environmental chamber, allowing UL Solutions to measure each mattress's chemical emissions. The certification covers every mattress sold by Brooklyn Bedding and Helix Sleep including their niche brands RVMattress, DreamFoam, Plank, and Titan. Helix's organic line, Birch, has previously received the certification along with the recently acquired DTC mattress brand, Bear Mattress.

"The health and well-being of our customers is our number one priority at Helix Sleep," said Adam Tishman, Co-Founder of Helix. "Receiving the GREENGUARD Gold Certification across our entire lineup of mattresses proves our commitment to creating clean and healthy products that align with health-based criteria. We want our customers to shop Helix products confidently, with the assurance that we have designed a safe product and in turn, a healthy environment."

"By receiving GREENGUARD Gold Certifications for Brooklyn Bedding and Helix Sleep mattresses, the company has positioned itself as a business that manufactures healthier bedding products. This comes at an opportune time as consumers are looking for products that contribute to healthier environments, and retailers are seeking GREENGUARD Certified products to appeal to health-conscious customers," said Doug Lockard, Vice President and General Manager of the Retail and Consumer Products Group at UL Solutions. "The number of GREENGUARD Certified products has grown to include more than 67,000 products in 20 different product categories, and Brooklyn Bedding and Helix Sleep are examples of the growing trend of companies looking for GREENGUARD Certification."

ABOUT BROOKLYN BEDDING

Brooklyn Bedding is an American made manufacturer of mattresses, differentiated by master craftsmanship, a wholly owned state-of-the art manufacturing facility, and exceptional customer service. Family-owned since 1995, the company originated with two brothers delivering mattress products direct to customers' homes. Known as the "mobile mattress guys," John and Rob Merwin evolved their business by learning every aspect of the mattress making process. They tenaciously used every material in their inventory to pass savings on to customers, purchasing high grade manufacturing equipment and pioneering bed-in-a-box online delivery in 2008.

Today, the company owns world class expertise in mattress engineering, achieved through meticulous attention to detail, cutting-edge equipment, and patented materials created with advanced technology. Brooklyn Bedding designs and creates its entire line of high-quality bedding, on demand, in its manufacturing facility in Arizona. Remaining true to its roots, the company still goes the extra mile to ensure customer satisfaction, offering its expertly crafted mattresses, sheets, and pillows at an affordable price with free online shipping, a generous 120-day trial period, and a 10-year hassle free warranty period on mattresses.

ABOUT HELIX SLEEP

Helix is an innovative direct-to-consumer brand platform, operating a portfolio of sleep and home goods brands. The company's flagship brand, Helix Sleep, launched in 2015 with the goal of bringing customization to the category through individually personalized mattresses for you, based on how you sleep. Each mattress is designed to your body type, sleeping position, and feel preference using our proprietary sleep technology. Birch by Helix launched in 2019 as the company's all-natural and sustainable sleep brand, with 100% organic certified products. The company launched Allform by Helix in 2020, representing the first step outside of the bedroom into the living room. Allform brings customization and modularity to the sofa category.

All of Helix's brands celebrate the power of personal preferences and individuality while focusing on outstanding product quality, having won countless independently reviewed awards. Headquartered in New York City, Helix offers free shipping directly to your doorstep, 100-night trial, and value-based pricing on all its products. Additional information on Helix and the company's products can be found by visiting us at www.helixsleep.com.

