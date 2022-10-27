Amenify raises capital and continues market expansion with key clients

The company is the largest and fastest-growing multi-service amenity platform.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amenify Corporation announced today additional financing from numerous investors including UnitLeader, WISE Ventures, RET Ventures, and other real estate strategic operators to continue the national expansion of their amenity services platform for residential properties.

This brings the total funding to $16.0 million USD which the company is using to launch new markets to continue activating its backlog of contracts, including a California expansion. Amenify has added new service verticals, such as car detailing professionals, that join the other service pros who visit residential properties on a recurring schedule.

Dana Zeff, the Managing Partner of Unit Leader, shared "What gets us excited about Amenify is their unique services to help clients in the real estate sector, particularly helping onsite teams that are understaffed and working to keep residents happy. Amenify's technology platform represents multiple companies in one. We see consistent evidence of this in their growing contracts with top players in the multifamily industry, like Gables, UDR, Cortland, Cushman, Lincoln, and now HOA companies."

Around half of Amenify's real estate clients are also strategic backers, as the company has 48 real estate operators that have directly or indirectly invested. This helps drive their product development and sales, according to the CEO and founder of Amenify, Everett Lynn. "Real estate operators need help with retention and creating new revenue streams, now more than ever. We're launching 20,000 homes a month, and the value for our clients, partners, and residents increases with scale."

Jonathan Wilf, Partner at Garden Homes Development and WISE Ventures shared, "We see a solid technology foundation that allows Amenify to continue layering in additional revenue streams, but without the additional heavy operational lifts that competitors have. Growth opportunities include new services, products in the home, and also new types of real estate that have approached Amenify. We are excited to be involved with Amenify as both an investor and strategic partner."

The company also shared impressive growth of 700%+ year-over-year for providers on the platform, seeking access to 400,000+ residents, and improved efficiency for their teams in the field. "It's an exciting time for the industry", added Everett Lynn, and "It's nice to see capital flowing into PropTech, like the money [$350 million] towards Adam Neumann's Flow project. It all builds awareness for experience-driven property management, something Amenify is passionate about."

ABOUT AMENIFY

Amenify is a three-sided technology platform built to reinvent amenity services for millions of homes. The company brings together property managers, service provider companies, and residents across 200,000+ apartment homes.

Amenify services on the platform include cleaning and housekeeping teams, car detailers and cleaners, pet care, chores teams, and more. Property managers benefit from happier residents, harnessing unused data, and unlocking new revenue streams. This is done through a scalable technology platform to provide convenience and experience-driven residential living.

The company's strategic relationships and end-to-end technology are reinventing how service companies operate their business. Amenify's strategic investors include 48 operators that control more than 2.8 million homes across the US and Canada. The company has corporate offices in San Francisco and Denver and has services active in 27+ cities.

