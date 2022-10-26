SelectBlinds Announces Grand Opening of New Chandler Headquarters

CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Locally grown, SelectBlinds, a custom online window covering retailer, is announcing the Grand Opening of its new headquarters in Chandler, Ariz. The new space is part of the San Tan Tech Center, located at 145 S. 79th St. The 29,526-square-foot office will accommodate the company's future growth plans over the next five years.

The new SelectBlinds headquarters in Chandler, Arizona. The 29,526-square-foot office will accommodate the company’s future growth plans over the next five years. (PRNewswire)

Currently, SelectBlinds employs over 100 people, but the new headquarters can accommodate upward of 300 people. "From tech, accessibility, culture, and even restaurant standouts, Chandler seems to be the place to be," says CEO, Satya Sivunigunta. "At the end of the day, we're a people company. I needed to be in a place where I can attract the best talent. To me, that's why Chandler made sense."

"We are excited to welcome SelectBlinds with their new headquarters located right here in the heart of Chandler. We are thrilled to work alongside the SelectBlinds team as they continue to locally grow their custom online window covering business and winning culture in the business community. We wish them many years of success in Chandler", said Chandler Chamber CEO, Terri Kimble.

The space is undergoing many improvements to create an amazing place for people to work including an expansion to allow for a 1500-square-foot photo studio, as well as a sound and podcast room to accommodate the company's growing need for content creation. SelectBlinds' Samples Department assembles and ships free sample orders going out to customers and will be brought under one roof. Currently, the department is offsite due to the growth the company has seen over the last couple of years.

"We look forward to SelectBlinds putting their roots down in West Chandler," said Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke. "This office lease will further invigorate this legacy building in Chandler and we wish SelectBlinds many years of success in their new headquarters."

Along with the location move, the company is refreshing its brand to reflect its true personality which is empowering, compassionate and fun. "We are trying not to take the brand too seriously and have a little fun with it", says Shannon Constance, VP Creative Director. The company recently allowed the employees to come up with fun names for the conference rooms and then vote on which ones were the best. The result ended up being fun puns using window-covering language with pop culture, musical icons like "Dr. Drapes", "Mary J Blinds" and even "The Real Slim Shadey".

"We are looking to innovate the world of window coverings in a way that hasn't been done before. Choosing Chandler, Arizona makes so much sense given their focus on being a community of innovation," says Shannon Constance.

The company is hosting a Grand Opening Event on November, 3rd from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at their new headquarters and they are inviting the public to attend. There will be food trucks, a regular event for the company, as well as music and games. Special guest, NASCAR driver, David Ragan will be in attendance signing autographs next to his SelectBlinds racecar which sits in the middle of the open-air workspace.

About SelectBlinds:

SelectBlinds is a leading online retailer of independently branded window fashions. Their vision is to empower people to create spaces they can be proud of by creating an exceptional customer experience that builds confidence with the most diverse selection and helpful resources. For more information on SelectBlinds, visit SelectBlinds.com. Follow them on social media: Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , Pinterest , TikTok , and LinkedIn.

About the City of Chandler :

Chandler, Arizona has built a reputation as a Community of Innovation . Life in Chandler goes beyond a thriving and dynamic business community with progressive entrepreneurship. Known for its rich diversity, the City offers an outstanding quality of life for all generations with great schools and recreational opportunities. Chandler has grown to become the state's fourth largest City with a population of more than 283,000. Chandler has been named one of the nation's Best Places to Find a Job and Best Cities for Women in Tech. The City also is one of the safest communities in the nation and boasts AAA bond ratings from all three national rating agencies, one of only 40 communities to achieve this distinction. For more information, visit the City website , or connect with the City on social media .

