Richmond American Announces Grand Opening of New Lancaster Community

LANCASTER, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the grand opening of Seasons at Starview (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsAtStarview) in Lancaster. Scheduled to open on Saturday, October 29, this exceptional new Antelope Valley community boasts four inspired single- and two-story floor plans from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection—designed to put homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers.

Model home tours

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Seasons at Starview for model home tours on Saturday, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. RSVPs are encouraged.

More about Seasons at Starview:

New single- and two-story homes from the low $500s

3 to 6 bedrooms, approx . 1,750 to 3,040 sq . ft.

Four inspired floor plans from our sought-after Seasons™ Collection

Multi-generational suites and covered patios available

Easy access to notable schools and essential services, as well as dining, shopping and entertainment

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Seasons at Starview will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants at Richmond American's Home Gallery™ to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Seasons at Starview is located at 60th Street West and W. Avenue J-8 in Lancaster. For more information, call 760.999.6203 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 230,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

