MSA Safety Announces Third Quarter Results

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global safety equipment manufacturer MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2022.
Quarterly Highlights
- Total sales were $382 million, increasing 12% organically from a year ago on a reported basis and 16% on a constant currency basis.
- GAAP operating income was $64 million or 16.8% of sales, compared to $32 million or 9.5% of sales in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating income was $75 million or 19.7% of sales, compared to $54 million or 16.0% of sales in the same period a year ago.
- GAAP earnings were $45 million or $1.14 per diluted share, compared to $21 million or $0.54 per diluted share in the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $57 million or $1.45 per diluted share, compared to $39 million or $1.00 per diluted share in the same period a year ago.
- Operating cash flow was $64 million, compared to $46 million in the same period a year ago.
- MSA funded $18 million of dividends on its common stock and deployed $2 million for share repurchases in the quarter.
Comments from Management
"MSA delivered an excellent quarter in a challenging environment," said Nish Vartanian, MSA Safety Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our team's dedication and focus on our customers resulted in strong sales growth, margin expansion, and cash flow generation." He added that the 16% constant currency increase in sales was broad-based across the product portfolio and consisted of both strategic pricing and volume expansion.
"We continued to see robust demand with double-digit order growth across the business. Overall, we ended the quarter with record backlog and a book-to-bill above 1x resulting from strong demand and ongoing supply chain challenges," Mr. Vartanian said.
"Our third quarter results reflect the strength of our differentiated product portfolio, leading positions in attractive end markets, and focused commercial execution. We remain encouraged by this performance and, in looking ahead, we are continuing to invest in developing new safety technologies that advance the MSA mission, contribute to profitable growth, and drive stakeholder value – all while navigating through the current macroeconomic uncertainties," Mr. Vartanian concluded.
MSA Safety Incorporated
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net sales
$ 381,694
$ 340,197
$ 1,084,699
$ 989,915
Cost of products sold
212,299
190,758
608,120
552,693
Gross profit
169,395
149,439
476,579
437,222
Selling, general and administrative
82,753
87,450
247,378
246,339
Research and development
14,416
14,946
43,017
42,149
Restructuring charges
899
3,853
3,146
12,239
Currency exchange losses (gains), net
2,979
100
4,788
(359)
Product liability expense
4,035
10,688
9,733
25,235
Operating income
64,313
32,402
168,517
111,619
Interest expense
5,962
3,764
14,158
7,847
Other income, net
(2,359)
(2,266)
(15,121)
(8,773)
Total other expense (income), net
3,603
1,498
(963)
(926)
Income before income taxes
60,710
30,904
169,480
112,545
Provision for income taxes
15,804
9,724
41,339
29,281
Net income
44,906
21,180
128,141
83,264
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
—
—
(448)
Net income attributable to MSA Safety Incorporated
$ 44,906
$ 21,180
$ 128,141
$ 82,816
Earnings per share attributable to MSA Safety
Basic
$ 1.15
$ 0.54
$ 3.26
$ 2.11
Diluted
$ 1.14
$ 0.54
$ 3.25
$ 2.10
Basic shares outstanding
39,172
39,194
39,243
39,152
Diluted shares outstanding
39,299
39,430
39,414
39,424
*Prior periods have been adjusted to reflect the change in inventory accounting method, as described in the Company's fiscal 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K.
MSA Safety Incorporated
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 159,613
$ 140,895
Trade receivables, net
249,298
254,187
Inventories
349,664
280,617
Notes receivable, insurance companies
5,901
3,914
Other current assets
97,624
113,191
Total current assets
862,100
792,804
Property, plant and equipment net
199,530
207,793
Prepaid pension cost
182,794
163,283
Goodwill
607,161
636,858
Intangible assets, net
281,461
306,948
Notes receivable, insurance companies, noncurrent
38,428
44,626
Insurance receivable, noncurrent
115,381
121,609
Other noncurrent assets
100,434
122,475
Total assets
$ 2,387,289
$ 2,396,396
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net
$ 6,820
$ —
Accounts payable
104,972
106,780
Other current liabilities
237,346
223,826
Total current liabilities
349,138
330,606
Long-term debt, net
597,844
597,651
Pensions and other employee benefits
173,654
189,973
Deferred tax liabilities
30,409
33,337
Product liability and other noncurrent liabilities
393,829
410,441
Total shareholders' equity
842,415
834,388
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 2,387,289
$ 2,396,396
MSA Safety Incorporated
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income
$ 44,906
$ 21,180
$ 128,141
$ 83,264
Depreciation and amortization
13,796
14,182
41,883
36,270
Change in working capital and other operating
5,225
10,867
(66,121)
10,609
Cash flow from operating activities
63,927
46,229
103,903
130,143
Capital expenditures
(8,948)
(10,675)
(28,753)
(30,963)
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
—
(329,445)
—
(392,437)
Change in short-term investments
10,113
1,017
24,320
26,062
Property disposals and other investing
38
(5,309)
38
(5,249)
Cash flow from (used in) investing activities
1,203
(344,412)
(4,395)
(402,587)
Change in debt
(10,000)
281,855
27,000
308,859
Cash dividends paid
(18,046)
(17,255)
(53,447)
(51,322)
Other financing
1,656
(19,715)
(29,716)
(24,107)
Cash flow (used in) from financing activities
(26,390)
244,885
(56,163)
233,430
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash,
cash equivalents and restricted cash
(13,024)
(3,270)
(23,498)
(4,177)
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and
$ 25,716
$ (56,568)
$ 19,847
$ (43,191)
*Prior periods have been adjusted to reflect the change in inventory accounting method, as described in the Company's fiscal 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K.
MSA Safety Incorporated
Segment Information (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except percentage amounts)
Americas
International
Corporate
Consolidated
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
Net sales to external customers
$ 276,082
$ 105,612
$ —
$ 381,694
Operating income
64,313
Operating margin %
16.8 %
Restructuring charges
899
Currency exchange losses, net
2,979
Product liability expense
4,035
Acquisition related costs (a)
2,899
Adjusted operating income (loss)
75,088
8,448
(8,411)
75,125
Adjusted operating margin %
27.2 %
8.0 %
19.7 %
Depreciation and amortization (b)
11,518
Adjusted EBITDA
83,945
10,980
(8,282)
86,643
Adjusted EBITDA margin %
30.4 %
10.4 %
22.7 %
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
Net sales to external customers
$ 229,076
$ 111,121
$ —
$ 340,197
Operating income
32,402
Operating margin %
9.5 %
Restructuring charges
3,853
Currency exchange losses, net
100
Product liability expense
10,688
Acquisition related costs (a)
7,351
Adjusted operating income (loss)
47,624
12,780
(6,010)
54,394
Adjusted operating margin %
20.8 %
11.5 %
16.0 %
Depreciation and amortization (b)
11,823
Adjusted EBITDA
55,774
16,323
(5,880)
66,217
Adjusted EBITDA margin %
24.3 %
14.7 %
19.5 %
*Prior period has been adjusted to reflect the change in inventory accounting method, as described in the Company's fiscal 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K. Adjustments were made to Americas and International.
(a) Acquisition related costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during due diligence and integration. These costs are included in selling, general and administrative expense in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. Acquisition related costs also include the acquisition related amortization, which is included in cost of products sold in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.
(b) Excludes acquisition related amortization, which is included in acquisition related costs above.
MSA Safety Incorporated
Segment Information (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except percentage amounts)
Americas
International
Corporate
Consolidated
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
Net sales to external customers
$ 754,116
$ 330,583
$ —
$ 1,084,699
Operating income
168,517
Operating margin %
15.5 %
Restructuring charges
3,146
Currency exchange losses, net
4,788
Product liability expense
9,733
Acquisition related costs (a)
8,398
Adjusted operating income (loss)
184,664
34,674
(24,756)
194,582
Adjusted operating margin %
24.5 %
10.5 %
17.9 %
Depreciation and amortization (b)
34,961
Adjusted EBITDA
210,201
43,708
(24,366)
229,543
Adjusted EBITDA margin %
27.9 %
13.2 %
21.2 %
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
Net sales to external customers
$ 655,123
$ 334,792
$ —
$ 989,915
Operating income
111,619
Operating margin %
11.3 %
Restructuring charges
12,239
Currency exchange gains, net
(359)
Product liability expense
25,235
Acquisition related costs (a)
11,891
Adjusted operating income (loss)
142,160
41,982
(23,517)
160,625
Adjusted operating margin %
21.7 %
12.5 %
16.2 %
Depreciation and amortization (b)
33,716
Adjusted EBITDA
165,243
52,283
(23,185)
194,341
Adjusted EBITDA margin %
25.2 %
15.6 %
19.6 %
*Prior period has been adjusted to reflect the change in inventory accounting method, as described in the Company's fiscal 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K. Adjustments were made to Americas and International.
(a) Acquisition related costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during due diligence and integration. These costs are included in selling, general and administrative expense in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. Acquisition related costs also include the acquisition related amortization, which is included in cost of products sold in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.
(b) Excludes acquisition related amortization, which is included in acquisition related costs above.
The Americas segment is comprised of our operations in Northern North American and Latin American geographies. The International segment is comprised of our operations in all geographies outside of the Americas. Certain global expenses are allocated to each segment in a manner consistent with where the benefits from the expenses are derived.
Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA margin are the measures used by the chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment performance and allocate resources. As such, management believes that adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful metrics for investors. Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as operating income excluding restructuring charges, currency exchange gains / losses, product liability expense, acquisition related costs, including acquisition related amortization. Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) divided by segment net sales to external customers. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization, and adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by segment net sales to external customers. Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized terms under GAAP, and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to operating income or operating margin as a measure of operating performance. The Company's definition of adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider operating income determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP measures.
MSA Safety Incorporated
Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)
Consolidated
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
Breathing
Firefighter
Industrial
Portable
Fixed Gas
Fall
Core Sales
Non-Core
Net Sales
GAAP reported
30 %
11 %
19 %
(6) %
10 %
(1) %
13 %
9 %
12 %
Plus: Currency
4 %
4 %
3 %
4 %
3 %
5 %
3 %
7 %
4 %
Constant currency
34 %
15 %
22 %
(2) %
13 %
4 %
16 %
16 %
16 %
Less:
Acquisitions
— %
— %
— %
— %
— %
— %
— %
— %
— %
Organic constant
34 %
15 %
22 %
(2) %
13 %
4 %
16 %
16 %
16 %
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
Breathing
Firefighter
Industrial
Portable
Fixed Gas
Fall
Core Sales
Non-Core
Net Sales
GAAP reported
17 %
2 %
15 %
3 %
23 %
(7) %
11 %
(5) %
10 %
Plus: Currency
4 %
3 %
2 %
2 %
2 %
4 %
3 %
5 %
3 %
Constant currency
21 %
5 %
17 %
5 %
25 %
(3) %
14 %
— %
13 %
Less:
Acquisitions
— %
— %
— %
— %
16 %
— %
4 %
— %
4 %
Organic constant
21 %
5 %
17 %
5 %
9 %
(3) %
10 %
— %
9 %
*Fixed Gas and Flame Detection includes the impact of the Bacharach acquisition completed on July 1, 2021. Acquisition constant currency revenue growth represents six months of Bacharach net sales from January 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022.
Organic constant currency sales change is a non-GAAP financial measure provided by the Company to give a better understanding of the Company's underlying business performance. Organic constant currency sales change is calculated by deducting the percentage impact from acquisitions and currency translation effects from the overall percentage change in net sales.
MSA Safety Incorporated
Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)
Americas Segment
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
Breathing
Firefighter
Industrial
Portable
Fixed Gas
Fall
Core Sales
Non-Core
Net Sales
GAAP reported
53 %
23 %
19 %
(3) %
16 %
— %
22 %
9 %
21 %
Plus: Currency
— %
— %
1 %
1 %
— %
1 %
— %
2 %
— %
Constant currency
53 %
23 %
20 %
(2) %
16 %
1 %
22 %
11 %
21 %
Less:
Acquisitions
— %
— %
— %
— %
— %
— %
— %
— %
— %
Organic constant
53 %
23 %
20 %
(2) %
16 %
1 %
22 %
11 %
21 %
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
Breathing
Firefighter
Industrial
Portable
Fixed Gas
Fall
Core Sales
Non-Core
Net Sales
GAAP reported
27 %
5 %
17 %
7 %
32 %
— %
17 %
(8) %
15 %
Plus: Currency
— %
— %
— %
1 %
— %
1 %
1 %
1 %
1 %
Constant currency
27 %
5 %
17 %
8 %
32 %
1 %
18 %
(7) %
16 %
Less:
Acquisitions
— %
— %
— %
— %
20 %
— %
4 %
— %
4 %
Organic constant
27 %
5 %
17 %
8 %
12 %
1 %
14 %
(7) %
12 %
*Fixed Gas and Flame Detection includes the impact of the Bacharach acquisition completed on July 1, 2021. Acquisition constant currency revenue growth represents six months of Bacharach net sales from January 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022.
Organic constant currency sales change is a non-GAAP financial measure provided by the Company to give a better understanding of the Company's underlying business performance. Organic constant currency sales change is calculated by deducting the percentage impact from acquisitions and currency translation effects from the overall percentage change in net sales.
MSA Safety Incorporated
Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)
International Segment
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
Breathing
Firefighter
Industrial
Portable
Fixed Gas
Fall
Core Sales
Non-Core
Net Sales
GAAP reported
(13) %
(16) %
15 %
(12) %
(1) %
(3) %
(7) %
8 %
(5) %
Plus: Currency
12 %
12 %
11 %
8 %
8 %
13 %
11 %
16 %
11 %
Constant currency
(1) %
(4) %
26 %
(4) %
7 %
10 %
4 %
24 %
6 %
Less:
Acquisitions
— %
— %
— %
— %
— %
— %
— %
— %
— %
Organic constant
(1) %
(4) %
26 %
(4) %
7 %
10 %
4 %
24 %
6 %
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
Breathing
Firefighter
Industrial
Portable
Fixed Gas
Fall
Core Sales
Non-Core
Net Sales
GAAP reported
(2) %
(5) %
8 %
(7) %
8 %
(17) %
(1) %
(1) %
(1) %
Plus: Currency
9 %
9 %
7 %
7 %
7 %
8 %
8 %
11 %
8 %
Constant currency
7 %
4 %
15 %
— %
15 %
(9) %
7 %
10 %
7 %
Less:
Acquisitions
— %
— %
— %
— %
11 %
— %
3 %
— %
2 %
Organic constant
7 %
4 %
15 %
— %
4 %
(9) %
4 %
10 %
5 %
*Fixed Gas and Flame Detection includes the impact of the Bacharach acquisition completed on July 1, 2021. Acquisition constant currency revenue growth represents six months of Bacharach net sales from January 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022.
Organic constant currency sales change is a non-GAAP financial measure provided by the Company to give a better understanding of the Company's underlying business performance. Organic constant currency sales change is calculated by deducting the percentage impact from acquisitions and currency translation effects from the overall percentage change in net sales.
MSA Safety Incorporated
Supplemental Segment Information (Unaudited)
Summary of constant currency revenue growth by segment and product group
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
Consolidated
Americas
International
Breathing Apparatus
34 %
53 %
(1) %
Industrial Head Protection
22 %
20 %
26 %
Firefighter Helmets & Protective Apparel
15 %
23 %
(4) %
Fixed Gas and Flame Detection
13 %
16 %
7 %
Fall Protection
4 %
1 %
10 %
Portable Gas Detection
(2) %
(2) %
(4) %
Core Sales
16 %
22 %
4 %
Non-Core Sales
16 %
11 %
24 %
Net Sales
16 %
21 %
6 %
Net Sales excluding Acquisitions
16 %
21 %
6 %
.
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
Consolidated
Americas
International
Breathing Apparatus
21 %
27 %
7 %
Industrial Head Protection
17 %
17 %
15 %
Firefighter Helmets & Protective Apparel
5 %
5 %
4 %
Fixed Gas and Flame Detection*
25 %
32 %
15 %
Fall Protection
(3) %
1 %
(9) %
Portable Gas Detection
5 %
8 %
— %
Core Sales
14 %
18 %
7 %
Non-Core Sales
— %
(7) %
10 %
Net Sales
13 %
16 %
7 %
Net Sales excluding Acquisitions
9 %
12 %
5 %
*Fixed Gas and Flame Detection includes the impact of the Bacharach acquisition completed on July 1, 2021. Acquisition constant currency revenue growth represents six months of Bacharach net sales from January 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022.
MSA Safety Incorporated
Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted earnings (Unaudited)
Adjusted earnings per diluted share (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
%
Change
2022
2021
%
Change
Net income attributable to MSA Safety
$ 44,906
$ 21,180
112 %
$ 128,141
$ 82,816
55 %
Product liability expense
4,035
10,688
9,733
25,235
Acquisition related costs (a)
2,899
7,351
8,398
11,891
Restructuring charges
899
3,853
3,146
12,239
Asset related losses and other
4,652
375
4,776
423
Currency exchange losses (gains), net
2,979
100
4,788
(359)
Income tax expense on adjustments
(3,331)
(4,105)
(7,400)
(13,504)
Adjusted earnings
$ 57,039
$ 39,442
45 %
$ 151,582
$ 118,741
28 %
Adjusted earnings per diluted share
$ 1.45
$ 1.00
45 %
$ 3.85
$ 3.01
28 %
(a) Acquisition related costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during due diligence and integration. These costs are included in selling, general and administrative expense in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. Acquisition related costs also include the acquisition related amortization, which is included in cost of products sold in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.
Management believes that adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per diluted share are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the company's performance and ongoing operating trends. There can be no assurances that additional special items will not occur in future periods, nor that MSA's definition of adjusted earnings is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider both net income determined on a GAAP basis as well as adjusted earnings.
About MSA:
Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2021 revenues of $1.4 billion, MSA employs approximately 4,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information, visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
Except for historical information, certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to all projections and anticipated levels of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those discussed herein. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from projections or forward-looking statements, including without limitation global economic conditions, spending patterns of government agencies, competitive pressures, the impact of acquisitions and related integration activities, product liability claims, the success of new product introductions, currency exchange rate fluctuations and the risks of doing business in foreign countries. A full listing of these risks, uncertainties and other factors are detailed from time-to-time in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recent Form 10-K filed on February 18, 2022. You are strongly urged to review all such filings for a more detailed discussion of such risks and uncertainties. MSA's SEC filings are readily obtainable at no charge at www.sec.gov, as well as on its own investor relations website at http://investors.MSAsafety.com. MSA undertakes no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These financial measures include organic constant currency revenue growth, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted earnings, and adjusted earnings per diluted share. The presentation of these financial measures does not comply with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). For an explanation of these measures, together with a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see the Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the financial tables section above.
