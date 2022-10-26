Lowe's Pens New 'Playbook' to Help Coach Pros Through New-Year Preparation and the Challenges Pros Expect

As Lowe's PROvember returns, PROvember Playbook helps Pros ease burden of inflation with long-term savings, intel from industry experts and new survey findings

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Pros balance planning for another busy year ahead with closing out their winter project logs, Lowe's is stepping in as a true business partner to help them find new opportunities to maximize their business. Enter: Lowe's PROvember Playbook, a guide for Pros of all business sizes to create the most value as they restock and recharge heading into 2023.

According to new proprietary research from Lowe's1, 86 percent of Pros found inflation a top challenge in 2022, and two-thirds of those Pros believe it will be a long-term issue. The Lowe's PROvember Playbook will help ease the burden of such issues by offering advice from Lowe's Pro Ambassadors about making the most with their money, which tools are worth stocking up on now, and which deals provide the most return on investment for their business.

Available at Lowes.com/PROvemberPlaybook, the guide comes just as Lowe's kicks off Lowe's PROvember on Oct. 27, with more than 30 days to celebrate Pros—this year, with new upgrades to help Pros make the most of their year-end purchases, including:

Extra savings to help provide more return on investment in the long run. In addition to immediate cost savings, Pros can stock up for the year ahead on select Pro-grade tools and materials—from DeWalt, Metabo HPT, FLEX and more—that also promote maximum productivity on the jobsite.





Opportunities to earn rewards and celebrate their crew. MVPs Pro Rewards and Partnership Program members can rack up Bonus Points by earning up to three Bonus Points per dollar 2 on select items during Lowe's PROvember. And, Lowe's will host a free Pro Happy Hour on Nov. 17 from 2 to 5 p.m. at all stores nationwide, where Pros can join in for free PEPSI ® drinks and FRITO-LAY ® snacks and more. MVPs Pro Rewards members can also enter for a chance to win a trip to the NFL Pro Bowl Games 3 .





All this in addition to a Pro desk with fully dedicated Red Vest associates trained to help Pros, inventory quantities that Pros can count on and strong credit offerings (Pros can save five percent off every day on eligible purchases plus zero percent interest for 60 days when using the Lowe's Business Advantage Account4).

"We know Pros have a lot of challenges to navigate this winter, so we are deepening our dedication through Lowe's PROvember," said Tony Hurst, senior vice president, Pro, services and international. "As a true business partner for Pros, we are listening to their needs and adding more value and more meaning to what we offer our Pros so they can get ahead of another busy year."

For the second year in a row, Lowe's conducted its proprietary Pro Pulse Survey1 to understand Pros' reflections on the year and what they expect ahead. In addition to challenges they faced like inflation, the key findings suggest:

Pros remain optimistic despite a challenging economic backdrop . Nearly three in five (59 percent) Pros say their job has been more challenging than last year, but 73 percent say their job has been more rewarding than last year.





Pros expect steady project growth in 2023. 66 percent expect to have more work for the remainder of the year than they did during the rest of the year – and 73 percent expect even more work in 2023.





The increasing economic pressures provoke an even deeper focus for Pros on saving time and money. While 98 percent of Pros say effective time management is important to the success of their jobs, 57 percent of Pros name effective time management as a challenge.





Looking ahead to next year, the majority of Pros (61 percent) plan to outsource part(s) of their business. Further, 68 percent say they rely on their retailers and suppliers more than they did a year ago.

Learn more about Lowe's PROvember and shop the latest savings from Oct. 27 - Dec. 8 at Lowes.com/PROvember.

For more information on Lowe's PRO Financing Solutions options visit lowes.com/businesscreditcenter.

