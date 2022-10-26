EOS Linx Appoints NeoVolta Founder and CEO Brent Willson to its Board of Directors

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EOS Linx, the leader in solar-supported electric vehicle (EV) chargers equipped with data-driven and digital advertising displays, has added NeoVolta Founder and CEO Brent Willson, a highly regarded Colonel in the U.S. Marines, to its Board of Directors.

Willson was instrumental in forging a partnership between EOS Linx and NeoVolta (NASDAQ: NEOV), which manufactures Smart Energy Storage Solutions. With this partnership, NeoVolta systems are deployed in EOS Linx EV charging stations across the country.

"NeoVolta's work with EOS Linx is critical in establishing reliable and accessible EV charging infrastructure for American drivers," says Willson. "I look forward to working more closely with the EOS Linx Board of Directors to further that mission and bring ambitious sustainability goals within reach."

At NeoVolta, Willson has driven incredible growth. Last year the company grew 139% year-over-year, and it recently closed a $3.9 million public offering.

Willson served 31 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, retiring as a Colonel in 2018. His military experience includes two tours at the Pentagon supervising budget for rotary-wing and tilt-rotor (vertical lift) aircraft, Colonel Command at U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, and Fleet Marine at U.S. THIRD Fleet. In two decades of executive management roles while serving in the Marines, Willson developed expertise in production, quality control, leadership, and innovation.

"Brent has navigated some of the most complex, expensive projects our country has ever seen, and he understands the urgency in our work better than anyone," says EOS Linx CEO, Blake Snider. "Our Board of Directors is gaining a rare skill set that includes expert risk assessment, supply chain, and logistics insight. We are grateful to be deepening our relationship with Brent and appreciate the role he will play on the board to help execute our vision of moving toward a sustainable future. He will help us see around corners and recognize opportunities or challenges early on so we can make the best possible decisions."

EOS Linx combines solar energy and energy storage in its charging stations to support a more renewable electrification solution for electric vehicle charging, performing even when grid power is interrupted. The comprehensive charging solution includes solar power generation and storage, electric vehicle charging, AI-based security, and digital out-of-home advertising that adds immediate value to each location. At EOS Linx we believe sustainable energy infrastructure is the future. We are the smartest solution to power today's on-the-go lifestyle.

