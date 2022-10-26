AMERICA-ISRAEL FRIENDSHIP LEAGUE (AIFL) AND ISRAELI MAPPED IN NY ANNOUNCE 2022 ISRAEL DAY, ON NOVEMBER 7th AT THE NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE

AIFL & Israel Mapped in NY Will Host Their Annual Israel Day@ The NYSE This Year Featuring Business Leaders and Investors Focused On Technology Development That Effectively and Efficiently Manage and Control Commercial Properties

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, Israel Day, organized and hosted by the America-Israel Friendship League ("AIFL") and Israeli Mapped in NY and held in New York City, features Israeli technology from different sectors.

This year's event, in collaboration with the New York Stock Exchange, is dedicated to PropTech, technology developed to manage commercial properties. Traditionally riddled with inefficiencies in management, operations and maintenance, technology has recently jump-started property management to overcome these obstacles. As with many other technical innovations, Israeli companies are leading the charge in this space.

With remarks from leading American and Israeli commercial property owners, Danna Azrieli, Chairwoman of the Azrieli Group, and Lisa Silverstein and Tal Keret, Vice Chairman and President of Silverstein Properties (owners of the World Trade Center) respectively, the conference will shed light upon best practices, leading technologies and financing opportunities.

The conference will also feature founders and CEOs of PropTech companies, and sector investors, who will highlight industry trends and how technology is changing the commercial property experience.

"AIFL is leading the charge in educating the public about the wonderful things that come from Israel, such as art, technology, sciences, history and many other fields that benefit the people of the United States and Israel," said Jonathan Barsade, President of AIFL. Barsade added that "our annual 'Israel Day@' conference is designed to highlight key areas, showcasing companies that lead the charge, many of which have advanced to become unicorns, industry leaders and acquisition targets, showcasing the importance that Israeli technology plays in our day to day lives."

"We're thrilled to host this year's annual Israel Day at the NYSE to highlight technology advancements in the real estate industry," said Lynn Martin, President of NYSE Group. "The NYSE is also proud to have more than a dozen Israeli companies as members of our NYSE community of entrepreneurs and disruptors."

"As an Israeli who lives and works in the United States, I have worked with dozens of terrific Israeli companies that are improving how businesses operate and interface with their customers across the board," said Tal Kerret, President of Silverstein Properties, one of New York's leading companies, and the leader of rebuilding the World Trade Center after 9/11. "These entrepreneurs and innovators develop enterprise software and fintech platforms, they work in PropTech, cyber security and other industries. We have introduced many of these companies not just to other real estate firms, but to some of the largest, most innovative companies in America."

Danna Azrieli, Chairwoman of the Azrieli Group, the leading commercial property owner and operator in Israel says "the Azrieli Group invests time and resources in designing and building its' properties with an eye to creating the most exciting and innovating customer experience with an emphasis on environmental standards in its building and operation practices, implementing technology and sustainable environmental goals. We have just received the first ever Leed O&M for an existing retrofitted building (built in 1998) alongside our other Leed Gold and Leed Platinum Certificates in our newer buildings."

"The real estate sector in New York has seen an explosion of innovation over the last few years with the lead of over 30 Israeli startups which are based in the city and are disrupting the market in terms of property management, investments, amenities, listings, lending, communities, data, alternative offices and more." Says Guy Franklin, President of Israeli Mapped in NY. Franklin added that "there is an increasing demand for these new technologies in order to increase efficiency and lower costs while providing a better service to the potential client."

"AIFL is a key player in communicating to a large audience, the important relationship that exists between the people of Israel and the United States, relationships that are rooted beyond politics, but rather in key principles and practicalities of day to day living, which form a basis for true friendship," says Eric Gertler, AIFL's Chairman. "Israel Day@', our annual conference, is one more way of highlighting these oftentimes overlooked bonds of friendship."

Ambassador Dan Gillerman, Chairman of the America Israel Friendship League (Israel) concludes that "Israeli companies, working both together with U.S. counterparts and in the U.S. marketplace are key players to a solid relationship between the people of the United States and of Israel." Gillerman adds that " we are managing to show what a complex but wonderful mosaic this creates, a mosaic that is forming common bonds of true friendship."

About AIFL

For more than 50 years, the America-Israel Friendship League (AIFL) has been building and mobilizing grassroots support for Israel across the United States and strengthening the relationship between the two countries through people-to-people activities. AIFL enhances bonds of friendship between the people of the United States and Israel by engaging and educating people of all ages, faiths, ethnic backgrounds and political orientations to better understand the common foundations of both countries, both of which are built upon principles of democracy, free speech, protection of individual rights and the quest for knowledge and innovation. These common bonds sustain deep and long-term friendships.

AIFL is continuing the vision of its founders, who sought to promote a strong and enduring friendship and cooperative bond between Americans and Israelis by increasing Americans' understanding of the contemporary Israel story – its entrepreneurship, culture, medical research, agricultural technology, environmental protection initiatives and so much more. This is a story that expands beyond the traditional focus on geopolitical affairs and is unknown to most Americans. Broadening this lens enhances Americans' understanding of Israel and Israelis, the ties between the people of these two countries, and the bonds of long-term friendship and support for Israel.

