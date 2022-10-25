Fisher Investments Recognized as a 2022 Top Workplace for Diversity and Inclusion

CAMAS, Wash., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments , one of the world's largest independent, fee-only investment advisers, was named a 2022 Top Workplace for diversity and inclusion (D&I). Fisher Investments was selected based on anonymous employee survey feedback about culture drivers critical to organizational success.

Fisher Investments logo (PRNewsfoto/Fisher Investments) (PRNewswire)

"This recognition reflects our welcoming workplace culture, where every employee can thrive and build a lifelong career helping our clients achieve their investment goals," said Fisher Investments CEO Damian Ornani. He added, "Our employees are our most valuable asset and enable us to deliver unparalleled service to our clients around the world."

The Top Workplaces engagement survey measures key workplace cultural drivers, including diversity and inclusion. D&I refers to the active programs and policies a company enacts to promote representation, acknowledgment, and participation of people of different backgrounds, races, genders, sexual orientations, ethnicities, ages, abilities and religions.

"I am proud our employees shared they feel valued and supported" said Carrianne Coffey, Fisher Investments' Senior Executive Vice President of Private Client Group International. "Fostering a positive work environment for everyone is core to our mission of helping more clients build better financial futures."

"This award is a testament to our culture of inclusivity," said Naj Srinivas, Fisher Investments' Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications and Head of Diversity & Inclusion. "We believe in actively supporting diversity across the vast spectrum of human differences to create an authentic place of belonging for all."

About Fisher Investments

Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 3/31/2022, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over $197 billion in assets globally—over $156 billion for private investors, $39 billion for institutional investors and $2 billion for US small to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions, which serve a global client base of diverse investors. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column from 1984 through 2016, making him the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine's history. In recent years, Ken's columns have run consistently in major media outlets around the world, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has also authored 11 books, including four New York Times bestsellers on finance and investing. Over the last decade, Ken has regularly appeared on CNBC, Fox Business, Fox News, CNN International, Yahoo Finance, Bloomberg TV, and numerous other financial news outlets. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com .

This recognition is based on anonymous employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage, LLC and the Top Workplaces organization. The anonymous survey measures 15 culture drivers that Top Workplaces identifies as critical to organizational success. To qualify, companies must have 150 or more employees in the United States and achieve a workplace survey response rate of 35%+. Companies with the highest overall average scores (in comparison to like-sized companies within their industry) were named a Top Workplace in D&I Practices. Fisher Investments and its affiliates do not pay to be considered or selected for this award.

