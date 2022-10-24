United Imaging Healthcare Attends European Association of Nuclear Medicine Congress With uEXPLORER®, The World's First Total-Body PET/CT

To provide tailored, precise solutions and bring the value of molecular imaging to patient care

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging Healthcare (UIH), a global innovator in advanced medical imaging, debuts at the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM) Congress from October 15-19, 2022, in Barcelona with its groundbreaking PET/CT, uEXPLORER. As the sponsor of EANM "22 Young Authors" Award, UIH takes on the responsibility of pushing forward the innovation of molecular imaging and nuclear medicine.

The world's first total-body PET/CT, uEXPLORER is an ultra-high-resolution digital PET/CT with a 194cm axial PET field of view (FOV) that enables the entire body to be scanned in one bed position. The system offers total-body dynamic scanning, allows ultra-low patient dose, and produces ultra-high image resolution, changing how whole-body PET/CT imaging has traditionally been performed.

"This disruptive technology is co-developed by UC Davis and UIH. As nuclear medicine and molecular imaging equipment is becoming more and more complex, we believe it is time to collaborate between industry and academia to quickly find tailored, precise solutions and bring the value of molecular imaging to oncology, cardiology and neuroscience for high quality patient care," emphasized Prof. Li Hongdi, CTO of UIH and CEO of UIH America, at the satellite symposium.

He also announced that together with Yale University and UC Davis, UIH is working on the next-generation human brain PET scanner, the NeuroeXplorer (NX), which will lead to dramatic expansions in the study of brain diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease and other neurological disorders.

The symposium also featured speeches from Dr. Olivari Laura and Dr. Doraku Joniada, Department of Nuclear Medicine and Radiometabolic Therapy IRCCS Sacro Cuore Don Calabria, Negrar di Valpolicella (VR), Hospital Negrar, Italy. As one of the most advanced centers for oncological treatment, Negrar introduced its first digital PET/CT, the uMI 780 from UIH, in June of this year.

"Our treatment decisions are steered by the information provided by the medical device. So finding the ideal equipment was important for us, since it would be our first digital PET/CT in our center," stressed Dr. Olivari Laura.

"I remember that when we took a close look at UIH's PET/CT, we were aware immediately that it is a machine that could change our daily practices. This PET/CT is capable of responding to any kind of radiotracer being used in clinical or research practices, which sheds lights on studies like neurodegenerative disease, inflammatory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, etc.," added Dr. Doraku Joniada.

UIH's AI-enabled MI products continue to power clinical and research studies. For example, based on the digital PET/CT uMI 780, UIH partnered with Sunway Medical Centre, a well-known private hospital in Malaysia, to advance molecular imaging solutions in cancer diagnosis. BAMF Health also installed its uEXPLORER this year and completed its first total-body prostate PET. UC Davis has shown how total-body PET imaging can assess the immunological response to COVID-19 infections.

In the past 11 years, UIH has achieved rapid growth. Fresh off the heels of its IPO, the company hit another landmark, shipping its 20,000th global installation recently. "Europe has a very mature healthcare market with fierce competition. We have put much investment in the European market. In 2019, for example, we established our subsidiary in Warsaw and now have a well-equipped local team including marketing, training, and after-sales service for hundreds of clients across Europe," highlighted Vice President of International Business and General Manager for Europe, Lukasz Mizerka.

The EANM Annual Congress is the most valuable Nuclear Medicine Meeting worldwide which aims to improve public health and promote science and education. Each year, nearly 7,000 participants and 180 companies use the possibility to discuss the newest trends and findings in the field of Nuclear Medicine.

About United Imaging Healthcare

Founded in 2011, United Imaging Healthcare is dedicated to providing global customers with high-performance medical imaging products, radiotherapy equipment, life science instruments and intelligent digital solutions. With our mission, "To Bring Equal Healthcare for All" and our vision, "Leading Healthcare Innovation", UIH is committed to creating more value for our customers and constantly improving the global accessibility of high-end medical equipment and services through in-depth cooperation with hospitals, universities, research institutions, and industry partners. So far, UIH's products are serving over 9,600 hospitals and research institutions in 53 countries and regions worldwide, including China, the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, India, Southeast Asia, etc.

View original content:

SOURCE United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.