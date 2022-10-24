Sparkchasers Aircraft Services names New President for North Carolina Operations.

SMITHFIELD, N.C., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparkchasers Aircraft Services was founded in 1989 and has earned a reputation for provided high quality and reliable aircraft radio (avionics) repair, refurbishment, and installation solutions. Based at the Johnston Regional Airport in Smithfield, North Carolina, Sparkchasers continues to provide valuable equipment updates, maintenance, and repair services to keep an aging general aviation fleet well equipped for the modern aviation system.

Aircraft refurbishment company welcomes new president.

In 2021, Sparkchasers attempted to expand to the new Blue Line Aviation facility at the airport. That expansion turned into a move when the Airport Authority suddenly, and for no apparent reason, failed to renew its lease on the facility it had occupied for decades.

In spite of the challenges, Sparkchasers remains fully operational and serves a wide market of aircraft owners. As it nears its 33rd birthday, Sparkchasers is still focused on growth, innovation, and efficiency despite economic and supply chain challenges that plague our nation. Sparkchasers continues to hire exceptional people from the community to learn to work on these valuable systems. Training and certification is provided, so no experience is required.

In preparation for the next phase of growth, Sparkchasers is pleased to announce the hiring of Ray Walters to be its new President. Ray has over 40 years of experience in aviation, including being a private pilot, a commercial pilot, and a flight instructor. Ray worked at SAS Institute for over 20 years in various roles including project management and has worked over 5 years in the aviation industry at Blue Line Aviation in various management, safety, and compliance roles.

"Ray's diverse background in management, project management, and aviation makes him uniquely qualified to take on this challenge. We welcome him to the Sparkchasers family and look forward to seeing him configure Sparkchasers for decades more success," said Trey Walters, son of Ray and Shareholder of Sparkchasers.

"I am grateful and excited for the opportunity to lead Sparkchasers and am thankful for the trust Trey has placed in me by hiring me for this position. I also look forward to meeting and interacting with the pilots and aircraft owners that this company has served for decades and continuing the great work for which Sparkchasers is known," said Ray.

Sparkchasers Aircraft Services, Inc. is a FAA Approved Repair Station founded in 1989 that performs valuable repair and upgrade services including installation of new Garmin and Avidyne Avionics systems. For more information, please visit our website (https://www.flysparkchasers.com).

