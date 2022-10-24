Jan Secher appointed as new Chairman of Agilyx and Martha Crawford as Independent Director

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilyx ASA (OSE: AGLX) (OTCQX: AGXXF) ("Agilyx" or "the company"), a technology company that enables customers to recycle the most challenging post-use plastics to high value, virgin-equivalent products, announced changes to its board, including the appointment of two new directors: Jan Secher and Martha Crawford, whose combination of chemical and waste industry, public company, regulatory and ESG executive experience will be a strong addition to the current board. Peter Norris will step down as Board Chair but will remain on the Board. These changes took effect 21 October 2022, following the company's extraordinary general meeting (EGM).

Jan Sacher, who has been elected as Chair of the Board of Directors, brings deep chemical industry executive experience and served as CEO of Swedish specialty chemical company Perstorp Group before recently selling it to Petronas. He also has significant public company experience, having served as the CEO of Clariant (SWX: CLN), and as a current board member of Elekta AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: EKTA B). Mr. Secher held a variety of senior executive roles at ABB including membership on its Executive Committee. He is currently a Board Director of the European Chemical Industry Council. Mr. Secher holds a M.Sc. in Industrial Marketing, Finance from Linkoping University.

Martha Crawford brings extensive executive experience in the chemicals, engineering and consumer goods industries. During her 25-year career, she has led R&D and product development as Chief Technology Officer for large multinationals (Air Liquide, Orano, L'Oreal), and has served on the board of public companies in engineering design and environmental services (Altran/CapGemini, Suez). Crawford also brings deep expertise in environmental regulation, having served as Principal Administrator of the OECD's Environmental Performance and Information Division. Crawford is presently an Operating Partner with Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (a global leading private equity fund focused on environmental infrastructure) in New York, helping grow the group's portfolio of waste management assets in the USA. Dr. Crawford holds a PhD and MS in Chemical and Environmental Engineering from Harvard University, an MBA from the French College des Ingenieurs, and an Executive Certificate in Private Equity and Venture Capital from Colombia Business School in New York.

The new board members and Peter Norris have all been elected for a two-year term that expires at the annual general meeting in 2024. The Agilyx Board of Directors now consists of Jan Secher (Chair), Ranjeet Gill Bhatia, Carolyn Sarah Clarke, Catherine Clinton Keenan, Martha Crawford, Steen Jacobsen and Peter Norris.

"I would like to extend my thanks to Peter both on my own behalf as well as on behalf of the wider Company for his leadership and guidance as Chairman of the Board and am very pleased that he will remain on the Board at the same time as we welcome both Jan and Martha," said Tim Stedman, CEO. "Jan and Martha are outstanding additions to our Board at a time of strong fundamentals for growth as exemplified with recent announcements such as the Cyclyx Circularity Center in Houston and the launch of TruStyrenyx."

Contact

Kate Ringier

VP, Communications & Government Affairs

+ 41 43 883 0396

kate.ringier@agilyx.com

View original content:

SOURCE Agilyx