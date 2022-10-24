FMC Corporation board elects Dr. Bénédicte Flambard as vice president, Plant Health

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC), a leading global agricultural sciences company, has elected Dr. Bénédicte Flambard an FMC vice president. She will join the company's senior management Operating Committee and will continue to lead FMC's Plant Health business reporting to Ronaldo Pereira, executive vice president, president of FMC Americas.

"Bénédicte's extensive technical knowledge and business acumen in biologicals have helped accelerate the growth and expansion of FMC's Plant Health business," said Mark Douglas, president and CEO. "During her three years leading this business, FMC Plant Health has grown substantially, has launched several new biological products, and has strengthened our award-winning discovery research and development pipelines with new biological solutions."

Flambard will continue to be based at FMC's European Innovation Center in Denmark, the company's global Plant Health headquarters and primary laboratories for biologicals research.

"Under Bénédicte's leadership, we have invested significantly to expand FMC Plant Health, especially in biologicals," said Pereira. "In the last few years, we have launched Accudo® biostimulant, Nema-C® bionematicide, Ataplan™ biofungicide and recently Provilar™ foliar biofungicide, which are all performing well in their launch markets; entered into a co-development agreement with Novozymes; and launched our new sub-brand, 'Biologicals by FMC.' Bénédicte also helped lead our recent acquisition of BioPhero ApS, the leading pheromone research and production company that pioneered a highly efficient yeast fermentation process." Pereira added, "She has been a driving force behind our strong biologicals performance, and I know she will continue to build FMC's leadership position in one of the fastest growing segments of our company."

Prior to joining FMC in 2019, Flambard held a variety of research and commercial leadership roles of increasing responsibility at biotherapeutics, nutraceuticals and microbial science companies throughout Europe.

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers, crop advisers and turf and pest management professionals to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. With approximately 6,400 employees at more than 100 sites worldwide, FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet.

