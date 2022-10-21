Shift Paradigm Named #13 on Austin's Fast 50 by the Austin Business Journal

Consultancy's Notable Growth Fueled by Expanded Capabilities, Partnerships, Acquisitions & Data Mindset

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift Paradigm , a marketing and revenue operations consultancy focused on helping organizations align people, processes and technology around growth, today announced it earned spot #13 on the Austin Fast 50, the Austin Business Journal's annual ranking of the region's fastest growing companies. This news comes on the heels of Shift Paradigm's ranking at #1914 on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America for 2022, with a revenue growth rate of 316%, and recent acquisition of Ergo, a world-class email marketing company.

"It means a lot to be in the great company of Austin's Fast 50 businesses," said Elizabeth Ross, chief executive officer at Shift Paradigm. "As an organization, we've made great strides this year from strategic acquisitions to partnerships that have fueled growth and expanded our client services. We move forward with a truth-through-data mindset for growth, not only for ourselves, but for the clients we partner with."

Austin Business Journal's Fast 50 contest looks at the last three years of revenue growth to determine winners, in this case for 2019 to 2021. This year's Fast 50 offers a unique look at the companies that were able to keep up growth as the pandemic took hold. The awards were open to all companies based in Travis, Williamson, Hays, Caldwell, Bastrop and Burnet counties with at least $500,000 in net revenue. All submissions were reviewed by accounting firm Maxwell Locke & Ritter.

About Shift Paradigm

Shift Paradigm unleashes the power of insights, enabled by data fluidity and creative go-to-market strategies to accelerate revenue and drive market growth. With 200+ employees in North America, Shift Paradigm is aligning sales and marketing in organizations around the world, digitally transforming customer experiences in the B2B and B2C spaces. For more information, visit us at www.shiftparadigm.com or email us at go@shiftparadigm.com .

