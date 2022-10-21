InventHelp Inventor Develops Heated Gloves and Shoe/Boot Insoles Via Body Suit (MDA-144)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I hated working in the cold, and despite purchasing almost every glove on the market, none of them kept my hands warm," said an inventor, from Elk River, Minn., "so I invented the HEATED GLOVES AND SHOE/BOOT INSOLES VIA BODY SUIT. My design uses warm air flow to allow your hands and feet to stay warmer and dryer for longer."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for heated gloves and heated shoe insoles. In doing so, it ensures that the hands and feet are warm and comfortable. As a result, it helps to keep the hands and feet warm without sacrificing dexterity or causing significant perspiration. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for individuals who live and work in cold climates or those who participate in winter sports and activities. Additionally, it is producible in design and size variations.

