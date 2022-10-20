State of Missouri to Welcome Newest James Hardie Manufacturing Facility

A long-term commitment to the St. Louis region, the one-million-square-foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility will deliver in-demand fiber cement product, local jobs, and increased local investment

CRYSTAL CITY, Mo., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- James Hardie, a world leader in fiber cement home siding and exterior design solutions, plans to build its newest manufacturing facility in Crystal City, Missouri. The new facility and James Hardie's partnership with local, state, and federal officials reflect the company's long-term commitment to Crystal City and the state of Missouri.

" Missouri continues to win highly competitive opportunities like this one."

"We are proud to welcome a leading manufacturer like James Hardie to Missouri," said Governor Mike Parson. "As companies see increased product demand and begin to evaluate expansion locations, we are working hard to show them why Missouri should be at the top of their shortlist. We have some of the lowest taxes in the country, an unwavering commitment to workforce development, and world-class companies already operating here. We appreciate James Hardie choosing Missouri and know they will find a home, hospitality, and success."

Crystal City is a rural community located 30 miles south of St. Louis. The new facility will create nearly 240 new high-paying jobs in the region.

"The City of Crystal City was founded in 1871 as a manufacturing town for the purpose of making glass," said Jason Eisenbeis, City Administrator for Crystal City. "Over 150 years later, we're proud to continue our history and tradition of being a manufacturing town by partnering with James Hardie for their newest plant in North America. James Hardie's investment in Crystal City will bring generational job opportunities for decades to come."

"From the moment the EDC received the call from James Hardie inquiring for a site near Crystal City to construct their newest expansion plant in North America, our local team realized we had the opportunity to build a relationship with a premier industrial leader," said Todd Tracy, Executive Director of the Economic Development Corporation of Jefferson County. "While touring James Hardie's plants in other communities, we had the opportunity to meet with local and state economic development officials. These conversations reinforced our community would inherit incalculable economic benefits from a long-term investment from James Hardie. The EDC served as the conduit between Crystal City, Jefferson County, Missouri Partnership, Greater St. Louis, Inc., and several other economic development partners. We are extraordinarily thrilled to congratulate James Hardie Building Products Inc., for choosing Crystal City."

James Hardie has manufactured building materials for more than 100 years. The new facility will be built to keep up with the ever-increasing demand for Hardie® fiber cement siding, soffit, and trim products. James Hardie employs approximately 5,200 people across the world – and this is their first location in Missouri.

"We are not at all surprised that James Hardie has chosen to expand their operations to Missouri," said Subash Alias, CEO of Missouri Partnership. "Missouri continues to win highly competitive opportunities like this one. There was an incredible amount of collaboration on the local, regional, and state levels to bring such an admirable company to Missouri. Our state's collaborative spirit and drive to win really shined during this location competition. Our state looks forward to adding James Hardie to the growing list of construction materials companies that build America."

Crystal City and Jefferson County's strong workforce also helped the Missouri community land this project. Missouri ranks 1st in the nation for on-the-job- training, and 3rd in the U.S. for most completed apprenticeships. Missouri One Start offers customized and flexible training programs, which the company plans to utilize as they fill nearly 240 jobs in the St. Louis region.

"We are extremely pleased that James Hardie has announced their intention to invest and build a facility here in Jefferson County," said Dennis Gannon, Jefferson County Executive. "After months of discussions and planning with local, regional, and state officials, a true collaborative team effort, Jefferson County will now be able to welcome a new vital partner which we feel will strengthen our county and local economy on many fronts. What we have learned about James Hardie is that they make major investments in the communities they are in, providing many great employment opportunities and partnerships. I want to say thank you and Welcome to James Hardie. We look forward to working together and achieving many successes in the years to come."

"This project is a shining example of how we can work together as a metro to drive job growth and economic investment," said Jason Hall, CEO of Greater St. Louis, Inc. "James Hardie will bring high-paying jobs to the region while strengthening our advanced manufacturing sector. This is a big win for everyone in the St. Louis metro."

Missouri Partnership worked with the following organizations to attract James Hardie to Crystal City, including: The Missouri Department of Economic Development, Missouri One Start, Missouri Department of Transportation, Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Greater St. Louis, Inc., Economic Development Corporation of Jefferson County, Crystal City Council, Jefferson County Council, Jefferson County Port Authority, Thurman Law Firm, Jefferson College, Gilmore Bell, Goodwin Brothers Construction, Crystal City Sewage Commission, CBRE, Inc., Horner & Shifrin, Ameren, and Union Pacific Railroad.

About Missouri Partnership

Missouri Partnership is a public-private economic development organization focused on attracting new jobs and investment to the state and promoting Missouri's business strengths. Since 2008, Missouri Partnership has worked with partners statewide to attract companies that have created 31,000+ new jobs, $1.6 billion+ in new annual payroll, and $5.6 billion+ in new capital investment. Some recent successful projects that led to major investment in Missouri include Accenture Federal Services LLC, Amazon, American Foods Group, Casey's, Chewy, Inc., Meta, Square, Swift Prepared Foods, USDA, and Veterans United.

