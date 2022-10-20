Save the Date for Globant's CONVERGE: Reinventing Connections

November 3 event will be hosted by Swan Sit and feature speakers such as Karlie Kloss , Arianna Huffington , Refik Anadol and Tristan Harris, among others

CONVERGE to deliver exclusive, actionable insights about the latest tech trends

Register for free at https://converge.globant.com

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, today announced its annual flagship event, CONVERGE: Reinventing Connections, will be streamed by CNBC on November 3, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. EDT.

(PRNewswire)

This new edition of CONVERGE will showcase how a future driven by the intersection of technology and humanity can lead to a new era of connection, and will bring together forward-looking thinkers, innovators, technologists, and decision-makers in a global event to share stories of people and ideas that are powering reinvention. Panels will include in-depth discussions with experts, thought leaders, and Globant leadership on topics like the metaverse, blockchain, smart venues, sustainability, automotive, and many more.

"In a world where technology plays the role of protagonist in our everyday lives, Globant has an important mission: to connect with and inspire as many people as possible by showing how technology is reinventing businesses, creating opportunities, and enabling greater connections around the world. The way we connect is always transforming – humans are forever growing and changing, and so are the ways we connect with everything that surrounds us," said Martín Migoya, CEO and Co-founder of Globant. "Technology is a key component fueling the changing formats we use to express ourselves and our ideas. Join us at CONVERGE to be inspired by the people and stories who are powering the evolution of both technology and society."

CONVERGE Lineup

This year Globant is gathering top minds from different industries with the aim of hearing firsthand how technology is reinventing how we connect with ourselves, with the world, and how we will connect in the future. This year's lineup includes:

Karlie Kloss , American supermodel and Founder of Kode With Klossy. She was recognized on the TIME 100 list for her philanthropic work as the founder of Kode With Klossy, and was featured on the covers of Fast Company, Forbes, and Entrepreneur for her work to scale the organization.

Tristan Harris, Co-Founder and President of the Center for Humane Technology. He was named to the TIME 100 "Next Leaders Shaping the Future" and Rolling Stone's list of "25 People Shaping the World."

Dr. Bertalan Meskó, Director of The Medical Futurist Institute. He is a medical futurist analyzing how science fiction technologies can become a reality in medicine and healthcare. As a physician with a PhD in genomics, he is also an Amazon Top 100 author.

Refik Anadol , Media Artist, Director and Pioneer in the Aesthetics of Machine Intelligence. He is challenging the limits of art through technology with his projects, which consist of data-driven machine-learning algorithms that create abstract, dream-like environments.

Arianna Huffington , Founder and CEO of Thrive and Founder of the Huffington Post. She was named to the TIME 100 and the Forbes Most Powerful Women lists. Arianna is a leader who focuses on well-being and sharing insights that help people thrive.

Swan Sit , Marketing Maven, Investor and Speaker. Also known as the "Queen of Clubhouse," she is a contemporary operator sitting at the intersection of corporate economics, digital transformation, and consumer attention.

Roberto Carlos , FIFA Legend.

Oscar Mayo , Executive Director of LaLiga.

Last year's CONVERGE: The Power of Reinvention event garnered more than 20,000 viewers and featured experts such as will.i.am, creative innovator, entertainer and tech entrepreneur; Prof. Yuval Noah Harari, historian, philosopher and bestselling author; Cathy Hackl, CEO of Futures Intelligence Group and globally known as The Godmother of Metaverse; Ted Schilowitz, Futurist at Paramount Pictures; Kasper Weber, Co-Founder and CEO of BeyondCreative; and James Corden, from The Late Late Show with James Corden.

To learn more about the event and to register for CONVERGE: Reinventing Connections, visit https://converge.globant.com/.

About CONVERGE

CONVERGE is Globant's flagship annual event that gathers some of the brightest minds reshaping the future. From Buenos Aires to Madrid to New York, the event has landed in the main hubs of the world to share the insights of today's greatest minds. Over CONVERGE's 10 editions, the event has been attended by more than 45,000 people and featured more than 35 renowned speakers.

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design, and engineering meet scale.

- We have more than 25,900 employees, and we are present in 21 countries working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.

- We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC MarketScape report.

- We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.

- We are a member of the Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

Contact: pr@globant.com

Sign up to get first dibs on press news and updates.

For more information, visit www.globant.com .

Globant new logo (PRNewsfoto/Globant) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Globant