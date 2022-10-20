Intermap Announces New Contract Powering Urban Air Mobility

Intermap will provide the world's only certified aviation terrain data to Skyroads and cloudeo for an automated airspace management system

Enabling safe and efficient navigation of the future digital roads in the sky

DENVER, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Intermap Technologies (TSX: IMP) (OTCQX: ITMSF) ("Intermap" or the "Company"), a global leader in 3D geospatial data and intelligence solutions, today announced a new contract with Skyroads AG and cloudeo AG to power an Automated Airspace Management and Vehicle Guidance System. Under the agreement, Intermap's NEXTView™ will be integrated into Skyroads' system to ensure safety, efficiency and obstacle avoidance as vehicles travel above urban environments.

Skyroads is developing a groundbreaking Automated Airspace Management and Vehicle Guidance System to build digital roads in the sky. In collaboration with Intermap and its partner, cloudeo, Skyroads is using Intermap's aviation-specific terrain data, NEXTView, to build an obstacle management system within its intelligent airspace management system. This system will enable advanced air mobility and interoperability between manned and unmanned traffic in complex urban airspaces. The automated system scales urban air mobility and enables vehicle developers and operators to achieve ambitious commercial goals.

Intermap's NEXTView is the world's first and only high-resolution global terrain dataset designed for the aviation industry. In partnership with Lufthansa Systems, Intermap created NEXTView to provide the aviation industry with the highest quality, continually updated terrain data. NEXTView is the only aviation certified terrain data on the market that can be directly integrated into cockpit systems. Integrating NEXTView into unmanned traffic management systems (UTMs) enables operators to plan and execute unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flights based on predetermined flight paths, ensuring safe and efficient operations.

"We are excited to be a part of Skyroads' cutting-edge technology to facilitate advanced air mobility," said Patrick A. Blott, Intermap's Chairman and CEO. "Combining our industry leading NEXTView terrain data with Skyroads' Automated Airspace Management and Vehicle Guidance System will provide the urban air mobility industry with critical technology, enabling large-scale, automated air mobility in cities."

"We are happy that cloudeo is enabling our partnership with Intermap," said Corvin Huber, CEO of Skyroads. "For Skyroads, it is absolutely paramount that we base our vehicle guidance system on data that combine reliability, availability and accuracy at the highest level the same time. Intermap's NEXTView data support our requirements and makes a valuable contribution to the future of automated air mobility!"

"Our goal is to offer solutions that meet the state-of-the-art geospatial demands of our customers and partners," said Dr. Manfred Krischke, CEO of cloudeo. "We are very excited for this partnership with Intermap and Skyroads!"

Intermap's NEXTView terrain data is also available on cloudeo's marketplace platform. Cloudeo's marketplace enables users to create, interpret and use geospatial data for a variety of projects around the world. The marketplace hosts a range of value-added products and services, including Intermap's NEXTMap elevation datasets and analytics. Intermap's data products and analytics can be found on the cloudeo marketplace here.

Learn more about Intermap's aviation terrain dataset at intermap.com/aviation-surface-data.

Intermap Reader Advisory

About Skyroads

Skyroads AG, based in Munich, Germany, was founded in 2019 by CEO Corvin Huber and a pioneering team of entrepreneurs, engineers, and industry experts united by one goal: Make flying accessible for everyone. Skyroads is developing an Automated Airspace Management and Vehicle Guidance System to manage passenger and cargo drones in the demanding environment over densely populated metropolitan areas. It enables Urban Air Mobility to scale safely and efficiently by opening a certifiable pathway to automation. In addition, it opens up new collaboration and business opportunities for service providers and other actors in the mobility ecosystem.

About cloudeo AG

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Munich, Germany, cloudeo operates a unique, vendor-independent, data-agnostic market platform through which customers can obtain professional geoinformation services from leading national and international providers. Services include dedicated solutions for many industries, such as agriculture, urban and landscape planning, logistics, telecommunications, and water management. Customers are provided with high resolution imagery, 3D terrain models, thematic maps, and sensor data for a wide range of applications, all of which can be combined with a large selection of software packages, analytics and IT that facilitate the processing of these data. cloudeo makes it easy for partners to enter the market on a local, national or international basis. Our cloud-based platform empowers new business models while enabling production automation, delivery, and administration. For these reasons it is cost-effective, transparent and reliable. Visit www.cloudeo.group

About Intermap Technologies

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Intermap (TSX: IMP) (OTCQX: ITMSF) is a global leader in geospatial intelligence solutions, focusing on the creation and analysis of 3D terrain data to produce high-resolution thematic models. Through scientific analysis of geospatial information and patented sensors and processing technology, the Company provisions diverse, complementary, multi-source datasets to enable customers to seamlessly integrate geospatial intelligence into their workflows. Intermap's 3D elevation data and software analytic capabilities enable global geospatial analysis through artificial intelligence and machine learning, providing customers with critical information to understand their terrain environment. By leveraging its proprietary archive of the world's largest collection of multi-sensor global elevation data, the Company's collection and processing capabilities provide multi-source 3D datasets and analytics at mission speed, enabling governments and companies to build and integrate geospatial foundation data with actionable insights. Applications for Intermap's products and solutions include defense, aviation and UAV flight planning, flood and wildfire insurance, disaster mitigation, base mapping, environmental and renewable energy planning, telecommunications, engineering, critical infrastructure monitoring, hydrology, land management, oil and gas and transportation.

