InsureMyTrip Announces '2023 Cruise Trends Webinar'

WARWICK, R.I., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruising is back in a big way. A new customer survey by InsureMyTrip finds an overwhelming majority of travelers plan on booking a cruise. Ninety-six percent of those polled said they planned on taking a voyage within the next two years.

As more travelers return to the high seas, experts from InsureMyTrip, cruise review site Cruise Critic, and travel website The Points Guy, are teaming up to host a "Cruise Trends for 2023" webinar on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

Here are the details:

What: 2023 Cruise Trends based on data. Topics will include:

New types of cruises: Expedition, World, Luxury

Domestic cruising: Driving to a port to avoid airline issues

Wave Season change: Cruisers booking earlier

Travel Insurance options for new cruises and concerns

Who: Meghan Walch, Director of Product, InsureMyTrip

Colleen McDaniel, Editor-In-Chief, Cruise Critic

Gene Sloan, Cruise Team Lead, The Points Guy

When: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 10:00 a.m. EST

Where: Microsoft Teams Video Conferencing

Register HERE

Methodology

The InsureMyTrip survey was sent to those identified as past cruisers or those interested in cruising. The survey was conducted from August 23, 2022 – September 6, 2022, and generated 737 completed responses.

