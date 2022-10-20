HealthTrackRx to Present Study Results at IDWeek 2022

The study on the detection of UTI pathogens shows PCR testing has positive results

DENTON, Texas, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTrackRx, the nation's premier PCR-based diagnostic testing lab, today announced it would present findings from a study titled A comparative analysis of the detection of UTI pathogens via culture method and the Open Array ®-nanofluidic real-time PCR method at IDWeek 2022. The event is held in Washington, DC, October 19 - 23, 2022.

The collaborative HealthTrackRx-ARUP study demonstrates that multiplex real-time PCR-based detection of urinary tract infection (UTI) bacterial pathogens has positive agreement with the traditional urine culture method. PCR-based testing has the potential to deliver quick pathogen identification to enable targeted treatment options and medication adjustments.

Dr. Pallavi Upadhyay, Principal Scientist for the study and Director of Scientific and Clinical Affairs for HealthTrackRx, stated, "Due to the serious economic and healthcare utilization burden UTIs pose, early pathogen detection with a rapid turn-around-time to results has the potential to improve patient care and outcomes."

UTIs are the second most prevalent microbial infection, impacting 150 million people globally every year. Traditionally, urine culture is considered the gold standard for UTI pathogen detection. However, molecular techniques, such as real-time multiplex PCR tests targeting multiple pathogens, are becoming the alternative diagnostic tools for rapid detection of pathogens with the potential to provide quick diagnosis and enable targeted treatment.

"Refining molecular testing to optimize performance while capitalizing on its ability to more rapidly detect bacteria is key to improving antimicrobial stewardship in the community and addressing the national action plan for combating antibiotic-resistant bacteria," said Barbara Alexander, MD, FIDSA, HealthTrackRx Chief Medical Advisor and Chair of the Clinical Advisory Board.

Presentation details are summarized below.

Title: A comparative analysis of the detection of UTI pathogens via culture method and the Open Array ®-nanofluidic real-time PCR method

Presenter: Vijay Singh , PhD - Vice President R&D, HealthTrackRx

Session: Saturday, October 22, 2022 ; 12:15 PM – 1:30 PM EST ; Location: Hall B+C; poster number 16544. Poster also available online for virtual attendees.

About HealthTrackRx

HealthTrackRx is the nation's premier PCR-based infectious disease laboratory, delivering industry-leading testing turnaround times to healthcare providers nationwide. For more than 20 years, the company has enabled accurate clinical decisions through its testing platform, advancement in pathogen detection and identification, antimicrobial stewardship leadership, and value-based care programs. For more information, visit HealthTrackRx at healthtrackrx.com .

