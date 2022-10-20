Chargie Selected as Turn-Key EV Charging Supplier by Large California Utility

Chargie will deploy stations at multi-family communities through $436M program

CULVER CITY, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chargie, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, has been selected as a turn-key vendor for Southern California Edison's Charge Ready Program. As the largest utility-led electric vehicle charging program in the nation, Charge Ready provides EV infrastructure solutions for multi-family, public sector, and commercial properties.

The Turn-Key Installation option of Charge Ready offers full-service solutions to eligible residential multi-family properties located in top quartile disadvantaged communities (DAC) within the SCE service area. For properties that qualify, this includes the design, purchase, installation, and operation of EV charging equipment. Chargie will perform select services to deploy and manage EV infrastructure at these properties, helping the utility achieve its goal of adding more than 30,000 new chargers throughout the service area.

"Chargie was founded in Southern California, and we are proud to be serving the region we call home," said Chargie CEO Zach Jennings. "We're committed to making EVs accessible for all and this represents an incredible step toward achieving that. Together with SCE, we will power a reliable charging experience drivers can trust and infrastructure so crucial to meeting California's electrification goals."

In addition to being selected as a turn-key vendor, Chargie continues to be an Approved Network Provider for the Charge Ready Program. Under this designation, Chargie is available to assist properties with other SCE Charge Ready options including its Charging Infrastructure and Rebate Program and New Construction Rebate Program. To learn more, visit chargie.com and sce.com/evbusiness/chargeready.

About Chargie

Chargie is a leading provider of intelligent, intuitive and reliable electric vehicle charging solutions for modern commercial buildings, multifamily communities and the growing number of EV drivers. We design, install, manage and operate leading-edge charging infrastructure around the country for residential properties, office buildings, retail locations, healthcare facilities, transportation hubs and more. Learn more at chargie.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Chargie