Ataccama Announces Major Early Access Platform Update Featuring Upgraded Data Catalog and New Data Observability Module

Ataccama ONE version 14 delivers a unified data management platform for enterprise data and analytics governance with enhanced self-service functionality.

BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - From its Data People Summit, Ataccama , a leading unified data management platform provider, today announced the early access release of the next major version of its Ataccama ONE platform. With this release, Ataccama unveils new capabilities that reinforce its strategy of providing end-to-end data management and enabling data democratization for enterprises around the globe.

The platform update positions Ataccama at the forefront of a growing market consensus that modern data governance programs increasingly require a convergence of data governance capabilities that single-purpose tools are unable to fulfill.

At the heart of the new release is an upgraded Ataccama ONE Data Catalog, now enhanced with greater capabilities for collaboration, compliance and data activation, as well as a new Data Observability module built for enterprise use. With the version 14 release, Ataccama has become the first vendor in the space to provide end-to-end data quality and observability with native processing on Snowflake.

Ataccama Data Catalog: A Collaborative Platform for Data Activation

The enhanced Ataccama ONE Data Catalog offers new features for enterprise-wide collaboration, asset sharing, governance, compliance and data activation while maintaining the market-leading, automated capabilities for data classification and data quality management for which Ataccama is known.

Improvements in the new version 14 release include:

Collaboration Features : Includes configurable business workflows, comments, tasks and team inbox.

Revamped Permission Model: Supports both the Curated and Federated Data Governance models, and now better supporting decentralized approaches such as the Data Mesh.

Report Catalog: Allows enterprises to create a single place to index and document reports from various sources. The feature now supports Ataccama's Data Stories, with support for Power BI, Tableau and other tools coming later in 2023.

Visual Data Explorer : A new feature that allows users to quickly and effortlessly explore data and create data visualizations and custom metrics directly within the data catalog.

Data Provisioning and Exports : Allows users to export and synchronize data assets from the catalog to external databases.

ONE Data: A new module that enables users to collaborate and create managed data sets and reference data directly from the catalog, with built-in validation and governance.

A New Data Observability Offering to Democratize Data Quality Management

Building on extensive data quality expertise and market-leading data discovery automation capabilities, the newest platform module allows system owners, data engineers and data stewards to monitor entire data systems with minimal configuration and AI-powered and metadata-driven data quality management features.

The Data Observability module provides insights into the health of data systems and alerts users to data quality issues, anomalies, schema changes or abnormal changes in data volumes. Users can investigate and fix issues before they get further within the data pipeline.

The module is available as part of the Ataccama ONE platform and as a standalone SaaS solution accessible at https://portal.ataccama.com/ . Users can now register for a free trial.

"With this release, we are bringing our customers even more versatility in our platform," said Martin Zahumensky, Chief Product Technology Officer at Ataccama. "The update offers users streamlined access to enterprise data assets, in addition to the ability to better collaborate on data governance tasks, explore data, create custom visualizations and metrics, and use data more effortlessly and productively on a daily basis. It's an important step to supporting our mission for data-driven innovation and data democratization."

End-to-End Data Quality and Observability for Snowflake

The version 14 release brings to market the first Enterprise Data Quality and Observability solution engineered to use the Snowflake workload via native processing through Snowpark. Ataccama utilizes Snowpark to execute data profiling, data quality checks and data observability jobs natively in Snowflake, providing significant performance benefits and eliminating the need to move data out of Snowflake. The version 14 release also includes ONE Portal , the new cloud gateway for Ataccama users that provides fully self-service access to their products.

"For Ataccama, 2022 has been a year of major growth. We have seen a significant increase in our client base, and doubled the size of our R&D team to continue to innovate and invest into our unified, value-added data management platform," said Michal Klaus, Chief Executive Officer of Ataccama. "This leap forward has been fueled by growing global demand for advanced data management, as well as our recent growth capital investment from Bain Capital Tech Opportunities . But most of all, this momentum has been fueled by Ataccama customers, who are the co-creators of our platform and the key to our success."

