132nd Canton Fair: Machinery and Hardware Products to Support Infrastructure Development

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 132nd China Import and Export Fair, also known as Canton Fair, is highlighting a wide range of machinery equipment, hardware, and tool products from top Chinese enterprises in its virtual exhibition that kicked off on October 15. This exhibition gathered about 500 high-quality mechanical enterprises and exhibited over 17,000 large-scale machinery equipment, providing more choices for buyers of infrastructure projects around the world.

"As a leading international trade platform, the Canton Fair aims to promote trade cooperation between China and the rest of the world and support the accelerated development of infrastructure through a comprehensive exhibition of products and solutions," said Liu Quandong, Deputy Director of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Canton Fair.

KITSEN Technologies Co., Ltd. is a leading low-carbon intelligent construction formwork manufacturer with multiple international certifications, 4 patents for invention in China, 52 utility model patents and over 100 design patents. Its 1+N construction formwork products provide a variety of solutions for green and low-carbon construction in the basement, tunnel, tower building, high-rise, road, bridge, port, ship, and plane.

Fujian Qunfeng Machinery Co., Ltd. is highlighting its "Supersonic" series intelligent block machines, an advanced product with a remote mobile control platform that can realize highly automated production of concrete products when deployed with a fully automatic assembly line. The "Supersonic," which uses integrated electro-hydraulic technology, has a higher production capacity, higher efficiency, and greater adaptability than regular block machines.

The special vibration and distribution system of the equipment can meet the users' needs for producing different products, including colored permeable pavers, standard bricks, (load-bearing, ordinary or split) blocks, grass-planting bricks, as well as roadside stones, slope embankment bricks, interlocking pavers, hydraulic blocks, and more.

Positec Technology (China) Co., Ltd. is featuring its brushless rotary hammer (22V, 22mm) with improved efficiency and productivity. The brushless motor coupled with the 19.5mm-large cylinder, delivers smooth and superior performance with the best drilling range of 6-10mm that can be applied in various scenarios.

The product also has a double protection mechanism with G-TEC innovative smart anti-twisting technology. When hard objects such as rebar are encountered during drilling, the angular acceleration sensor on the control circuit board will detects large-angle deflection and the tool stops immediately to avoid twisting. The electronic clutch tripping technology has an intelligent chip controlled sensor for large current, adding on to the safety assurances.

Infrastructure equipment comes in many different types, as technology constantly develops towards low-carbon energy saving, intelligent automation, and meeting current needs in sustainable construction.

For more innovative infrastructure products and solutions at Canton Fair, please register via https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/register/index?utm_source=rwyx#/foreign-emailor contact caiyiyi@cantonfair.org.cn.

