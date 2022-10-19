Symbio extends its Asia expansion into Taiwan

SYDNEY, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Symbio Holdings Limited (ASX: SYM), a leading voice communications software provider, today marked the next milestone in its Asia-Pacific expansion strategy, announcing it will open service availability in Taiwan in 2023.

With the Taiwanese Data Centre market expected to see investment of USD $4.47 billion by 2026[1], it is an attractive market for large enterprises looking to explore new territories. However, legacy infrastructure challenges have historically made it difficult for enterprises to enter and scale communications services in the market.

Symbio's entry will enable enterprises to expand their footprint in Taiwan and unlock opportunities to service underserved APAC markets at affordable rates, by simplifying access and making it easier for customers to deliver quality cloud communications services across the region.

The announcement follows the company's entry into Singapore in 2021 and supports the company's expansion plans to enter five new APAC countries by 2025, including Malaysia, South Korea, Japan and Vietnam.

Chief Executive Officer for Symbio's communications-as-a-service (CPaaS) division, Giorgio Mihaila shared, "This milestone marks a further step forward in achieving our 2030 vision to support 100 million numbers on our network and progresses our APAC expansion strategy. Taiwan is one of the core Asia service areas that aligns with our strategy to accelerate coverage for enterprises across APAC. The new service area provides businesses of any size with extensive voice, messaging, phone numbers and call termination, at lower rates.

"The entry into Taiwan enables customers access to the market – removing the barriers of entry into the APAC region broadly, unlocking a powerful growth opportunity for customers," he said.

Bringing with it two decades of innovation and experience, Symbio is simplifying entry for enterprises into these markets by bridging the gap between communications and cloud-software.

The company also offers in-region resources, including a regulatory team that works with local bodies and working groups to ensure customers are kept up to date with the latest developments and changes, as they happen. In addition, every service area has the technology stack needed to operate within region, supported by local operational and support teams.

"This latest milestone solidifies our progress towards unlocking the potential that exists within APAC to deliver affordable, high-quality products at scale for any software-as-a-service customer," he said.

[1] Source: https://refindustry.com/news/market-research/taiwan-data-center-market-investment-analysis-growth-opportunities-2021-2026/

About Symbio

Symbio (ASX: SYM) is a software company changing the way the world communicates.

Symbio's technology replaces old-fashioned telecom networks with software, making it faster and easier to deliver modern cloud-based communication services, unlocking endless new applications for calling, messaging and phone numbers.

Symbio is the backbone for the global cloud communication industry. Over 500 service providers – from telecom start-ups to the world's biggest software companies – rely on Symbio for the connectivity, quality and expertise they need to solve complex communication challenges.

Headquartered in Sydney, Symbio powers billions of calls and messages each year, owns networks in three countries and employs over 450 staff worldwide.

For more information about Symbio visit www.symbio.global

