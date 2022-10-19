Richmond American Debuts New Model Homes in Commerce City

Tour the Alexandrite and Lapis plans at Seasons at Platte Place

COMMERCE CITY, Colo., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Colorado, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the grand opening of two new model homes at Seasons at Platte Place in Commerce City. The ranch-style Alexandrite and two-story Lapis models boast the open layouts and designer details today's homebuyers are seeking.

Model Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/PlattePlaceGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to attend a Model Grand Opening Event at Seasons at Platte Place from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 22. In addition to complimentary lunch and home tours, attendees can enter for a chance to win a prize drawing.

More about Seasons at Platte Place (RichmondAmerican.com/PlattePlace):

New Seasons™ Collection homes from the $500s

Six flexible ranch & two-story floor plans

2 to 4 bedrooms, approx. 1,440 to 2,240 sq. ft.

Close proximity to notable schools, shopping, dining & recreation

Easy access to downtown & DIA

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at this community will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Seasons at Platte Place is located at 8670 E. 105th Lane in Commerce City. For more information or to RSVP, call 720.758.8913 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 230,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

