HiBid Sales Top $41 Million Last Week; Signed Memorabilia, Classic Cars, and Restaurant Equipment Now Open for Bidding

OCALA, Fla., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week's auctions on HiBid.com neared $42 million (gross auction proceeds) in sales with over 600,000 lots sold. In 1,527 online-only and webcast auctions held from October 10th through the 16th, HiBid.com averaged 1.64 million bids per day on the site.

Historic documents including an inventory sheet signed by George and Martha Washington and a wide range of sports and pop culture memorabilia are among the thousands of lots currently open for bidding on HiBid. Other noteworthy lots include baseballs signed by Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig, a Time magazine cover signed by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, and a "Help!" lyric sheet signed by all four Beatles. Hundreds of other auctions, including some featuring classic hot rod cars, motorcycles, real estate, and restaurant equipment, are also running on HiBid.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of items across hundreds of categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.

October 10th-16th, 2022, HiBid.com Highlights

GAP: $41.8 Million

Lots Sold: 605,748

Online-Only Auctions: 1,428

Webcast Auctions: 99

Average Bidders Per Day: 1.01 Million

Average Bids Per Day: 1.64 Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Platinum Memorabilia Collection

Auction Type: Live Webcast (Prebidding Open)

Dates: October 3rd-24th

Seller: Dalshire International Inc.

View Auction Items

Classic Car & Motorbike Auction

Auction Type: Live Webcast (Prebidding Open)

Dates: October 23rd

Seller: Burns and Co. Auctions

View Auction Items

Everything Brand New 250-Seat Seafood Restaurant/Bar

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: August 26th-October 26th

Seller: Michael Amodeo & Co. Inc.

View Auction Items

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

