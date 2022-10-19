GL Homes Receives the ATHENA Organizational Leadership Award

SUNRISE, Fla., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GL Homes, Florida's largest private homebuilder, made history when the company received the ATHENA Award in the Organizational Leadership category. The Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches hosted the 31st annual ATHENA Awards luncheon in West Palm Beach with over 400 South Florida community and business leaders present. www.palmbeaches.org

Through GL Homes Senior Director of Community Relations Sarah Alsofrom, who received the ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award (2010) and the ATHENA Leadership Award (2019), GL Homes is the first company in ATHENA's history to have a connection to all three awards.

"The Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches is extremely proud to announce that GL Homes and Sarah Alsofrom are the first recipients to be connected to all three ATHENA Award categories. With this historic win, our chamber of commerce and GL Homes achieved a rarefied status—on a global scale. This international accomplishment allows our organizations to shine a positive spotlight on women who make an impact in our community and beyond," said Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches President & CEO Donald Burgess.

ATHENA International was founded in 1982. Since then, over 8,000 accomplished women and men from all over the globe have been recognized and celebrated for their professional excellence, determination, risk-taking, community service, fierce advocacy, and their support and mentorship of other women. More than 500 communities in Canada, Mexico, China, India, Europe and the United States have honored exemplary leaders who embrace the ATHENA tenets. ATHENA International is a global movement. This influential circle continues its quest for a just and humane society. ATHENA leaders contribute to the greater good and accept and appreciate other people for their talents and differences. www.athenainternational.org

About GL Homes

Since 1976, GL Homes has grown from a small, local builder to one of the nation's largest. For over three decades, GL Homes has created exceptional communities and built quality residences in Florida's most desirable locations including Palm Beach, Broward, Indian River, St. Lucie, Collier, Lee, Hillsborough, and Pasco Counties. www.glhomes.com; www.glhomesphilanthropy.com

View original content:

SOURCE GL Homes