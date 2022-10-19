Donate-A-Meal: Chicken Salad Chick of Fort Myers Launches Initiative to Feed First Responders and Healthcare Workers Following Hurricane Ian's Devastation

DOWNLOAD LINK: LOGO, PHOTOS

The brand is calling on "Chick fans" nationwide to support this cause and the Fort Myers community

FORT MYERS, Fla., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While hurricane response and recovery efforts are still underway in the devastated areas of Southwest Florida, Chicken Salad Chick is calling on Chick fans across the country to help with feeding the first responders and healthcare workers of Fort Myers, FL and neighboring communities. Although the restaurant opened only one week prior to Hurricane Ian, Chicken Salad Chick of Fort Myers is leading the charge in making sure that those working tirelessly in Southwest Florida receive a full meal.

Chicken Salad Chick Ft. Myers' local franchise owners, Kendal Potesta and Scott Pace, immediately began efforts to make and deliver meals in the community as soon as they were able to reopen their restaurant and receive the ingredients for Chicken Salad Chick's made from scratch fresh food. During the first week of Hurricane recovery, they delivered over 500 meals locally including Sanibel Fire Department's first responder teams and the staff of Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida.

The owners also launched Chicken Salad Chick Fort Myers' "Donate-A-Meal" which aims to deliver fresh meals to hardworking first responders and healthcare heroes in the area. With a donation of $9.99 online or in person, the restaurant will deliver one of their signature boxed lunches weekly to feed a responder or healthcare worker in the community. Ft Myers Chicken Salad will seek to match the meals donated by guests and the public through the online "Donate-A-Meal" program. Additionally, Chicken Salad Chick will make a supplemental donation through the Chicken Salad Chick Foundation to support local feeding efforts in the region.

"We want to show our support for those first responders and healthcare workers who are working tirelessly in our community by matching each donation. Southwest Florida is strong, and we will get through this together," said Kendal Potesta, co-owner of Chicken Salad Chick in Fort Myers.

Located at 7925 Dani Drive, Chicken Salad Chick safely reopened its doors following the storm on Oct. 6 in Fort Myers Village Walk. The restaurant will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and closed on Sundays. For more information, or to donate-a-meal please visit chickensaladchick.com/ft-myers-fl and choose "donate-a-meal" as part of the online ordering option. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook for updates on boxed meal donations and deliveries happening in the community.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 215 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2022 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the second consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2022, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019 and 2020, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

