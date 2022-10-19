CHARGE CARS DEBUTS ALL-NEW '67 AT PETERSEN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM AND LOS ANGELES AUTO SHOW

The '67TM by Charge Cars is manufactured from all-new parts, boasts classic looks, carbon fiber bodywork, 536-horsepower, and more

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charge Cars is on a roll. It started with the 2022 "Icon of the Year" award from GQ Magazine, followed by the public unveiling at Salon Privé in London, before a dynamic debut at the world-renowned Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The '67 by Charge Cars will arrive in Los Angeles later this month with a public debut at the LA Auto Show in November (PRNewswire)

The London -based company is bringing its all-new electric-powered machine to the United States for the first time

As its next big step, the London-based company is bringing its all-new electric-powered machine to the United States for the first time. The US launch will take place at the legendary Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles in late October, followed by a series of events across the West Coast and beyond, headlined by the Los Angeles Auto Show in mid-November.

VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:

Production limited to 499 vehicles

0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds

Carbon fiber exterior body panels

1120 lb-ft of torque

4iWD torque vectoring technology

Fully-connected driver interface

Brand new interior design

Limited to 499 vehicles, the '67 by Charge Cars boasts 536 horsepower (400kW peak power) and an incredible 1120 lb-ft (1520 Nm) of torque. Using 4iWD to deliver torque vectoring technology, the '67 accelerates to 60mph in 3.9 seconds.

Charge Cars is a British company based in London. The team consists of experienced automotive designers and engineers, drawing on experience acquired across multiple sectors from around the globe. The world-class team of perfectionists, car aficionados and technology geeks developed and is assembling the first cars using core components from technology partner Arrival.

The '67 is based on a brand new, steel body shell. Wrapped in lightweight carbon fiber body panels, the '67 features electric motors and floor-mounted batteries. The design team created an all-new interior as well as a fully digital dashboard, new suspension components, braking system and even lighting. Along with the electrification, the car features advanced driver aids, keyless access and a premium immersive sound system. The company worked closely with a number of leading suppliers to deliver the absolute premium quality of all components.

"We are delighted to be in Los Angeles with our partners to celebrate the launch of the '67 in the United States. It's the ideal destination for our technology, design and performance, which has come to life in such an exciting way," said Vadim Shagaleev, CEO of Charge Cars.

"We truly believe we've created something unique in the EV world. It's a brand new, handbuilt, design icon that gives customers a genuine emotional connection to their car. Classic looks, cutting edge technology and zero emissions now have a heart and soul. And this is just the beginning for us at Charge Cars," said Mark Roberts, Chief Creative Officer of Charge Cars.

Customers interested in reserving a '67 or booking a test drive should email hello@charge.cars

Charge Cars will be accompanied by a number of its partners and key suppliers for the Los Angeles launch to showcase the technology that goes into the '67 including:

Arrival – the technology partner provided EV hardware components and software

Michelin – pioneers of tire technology synonymous with high-performance and safety

SPECIFICATION AND FEATURES

'67 by Charge Cars

Electric Motors:

4x PMSM (Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors)

Drive:

4iWD (4 independent Wheel Drive)

Battery:

63 kWh

Total Peak Power:

400 kW

Total Motor Torque:

1520 Nm

Range:

200 miles (322 km)*

Acceleration:

3.9 seconds (0-60 mph)

Charging:

DC Peak Power: 50 kW

DC Charging Speed: 1 hour (0-80%)

AC Peak Power:

Exterior:

Wheels:

Tires:

Interior:

Two-seat configuration

Electrically adjustable and heated seats with lumbar support

Rear luggage deck

Wireless phone charging

Comfort & Convenience:

Bespoke LED headlights with daytime running lights and automatic activation

Bespoke signature LED tail lights

Electric windows

Electrically adjustable heated and folding door mirrors

Auto-dimming rearview mirror

Automatic climate control

Steering wheel-mounted controls

Electric power-assisted steering

Tilt adjustable steering wheel

Soft-close door latches

Heated front and rear glass

Safety:

Anti-theft alarm system

Anti-lock braking system

Traction control

Tire pressure monitoring system

Drivetrain:

Single-speed transmission

McPherson strut front suspension

Double-wishbone rear suspension

Performance four-piston brake calipers front and rear

Electronic parking brake

Adjustable driving modes

Regenerative braking

Technology:

Adaptive cruise control

Traffic sign recognition

Reversing camera

Rain and lighting sensors

Phone app integration

Over-the-air updates

In-car Experience:

12.3" driver display

12.8" central display

Eight speakers plus subwoofer for an immersive sound experience

Bluetooth connectivity

Wireless phone charging

Navigation system

* Vehicle range may vary depending on conditions, driving style, terrain, temperature, and more

