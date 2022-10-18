Outside Angle Welcomes Eve Wachtell as Managing Partner and Chief Operating Officer, Announces Expanded Change Strategy Practice

Wachtell expands capabilities to assist companies through complex organizational transitions

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Outside Angle, a strategy firm dedicated to guiding mission-driven organizations through transformational change, today announces that Eve Wachtell has joined as Managing Partner and Chief Operating Officer. Wachtell accelerates Outside Angle's capacity to support socially conscious organizations across sectors and sizes, from venture-backed technology companies to international nonprofits.

"We partner with leaders to help navigate complex and difficult challenges. Eve's experience deepens Outside Angle's capacity to support increasingly technical elements of change, such as financial transactions and mergers, in addition to our structural and cultural change strategy that supports people through growing, shrinking, and repairing. Eve's unique experience as both leader and guide make her a phenomenal addition to the team," said Sarah Silverman, Outside Angle CEO.

Over her twenty year career, Wachtell has led technology, education, and justice-focused organizations through complex transitions. Most recently, she served as General Counsel, then Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Altitude Learning. She has been Treasurer at the ACLU of New York and is a member of its Board of Directors. Eve has advised dozens of technology companies in periods of uncertainty and is a frequent speaker on the topic of corporate restructuring and finding opportunity and optimism in the most complex and difficult situations.

Said Outside Angle President, Sam Franklin, "Eve joins us at a key juncture in Outside Angle's growth. She combines impressive technical skills with our shared core values—and a sense of humor that makes doing hard but important things easier. She is talented in helping people face fear and succeed at behavioral change."

Wachtell believes that the most powerful change begins by letting go of things that aren't working. "I've seen incredibly positive things come out of the most dire moments in an organization's existence," she said. "These moments open a window to leading with clarity and direction in those intense periods of challenge and possibility."

About Outside Angle

Outside Angle is a human-centered organizational development firm dedicated to helping leaders develop the skills to respond to, manage, and lead change. We serve clients across sectors globally. Our founding values dedicate us to humility, possibility, progress, integrity, and love.

