Furmark® up and running: Over 50,000 labels to hit the shops of fur retailers across the globe as Furmark®, the global traceability system, sets its sights on expansion.

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its launch in September 2021, Furmark®, the global certification and traceability system for natural fur, has managed to gather an impressive 150 manufacturers to join the system and provide natural fur garments to a global network of retailers. This has resulted in over 50,000 Furmark® garments currently available in international markets; on shopfloors, in department stores, and online, and that number looks set to grow daily.

This expansion is expected to more than double in the next year, with an ambitious target of over a million labels going into markets in the next two years.

Following the growing demand from luxury brands and groups to expand the Furmark® certification, the IFF plans to further advance the system to incorporate additional fur types, including Chinchilla and Nutria, as well as working with the Shearling industry to develop new protocols to certify Shearling. Currently, the Furmark® system includes the following fur types: Mink, Fox, Finnraccoon, Swakara, Farm-raised Sable, Wild Sable and Wild Fur.

In addition, Furmark® will also be introducing a new aspect to the system, focusing on remodelling and repairing. The IFF has introduced a new functionality within the system, which will not only enable modification by Furmark® certified manufacturers using Furmark® certified pelts, but will also hold a record of maintenance. This enables the consumer to have confidence that the fur they're purchasing is traceable as well as trackable with all its maintenance records on file, promoting longevity and durability.

Mark Oaten, CEO of the International Fur Federation (IFF) said: "It is excellent to see just how many businesses Furmark® has been able to engage over the past year alone, and as a result, we are able to already offer international fur consumers today a wide selection of fully-certified, natural fur garments. And this is just the first year. Our future growth and expansion plans give us the confidence in the future of fur fashion retailing. Furmark has certainly set a precedent amongst the fashion industry with the level of transparency we have been able to show through the supply chain."

The Furmark® system allows customers to buy and wear natural fur with total confidence that their garments are guaranteed to have met strict animal welfare standards and considerations for environmental standards. Developed by the International Fur Federation (IFF) with input from LVMH group (the world's largest luxury goods conglomerate), consumers can rest assured when making a natural fur purchase that is Furmark® certified. Every Furmark® garment comes complete with a unique, counterfeit-protected, alphanumeric code, which provides full traceability details to the consumer, including the fur type, fur origin, which animal welfare programme it falls under, the manufacturer, and the place of manufacture.

The IFF remains optimistic about the future. Mark Oaten concluded: "Amongst all the uncertainty and hardships we've faced, with the pandemic, the sanctions in Russia, and the multiple lockdowns throughout China, much like many other industries, the fur industry has certainly operated in ebbs and flows. However, behind-the-scenes, the people of this industry have shown incredible resilience, and have come together in a way that can only incite optimism and excitement. One thing is certain; the Furmark® system has shaken up the game. If people had doubts about buying or wearing natural fur, then they have been unequivocally answered with Furmark®."

