THE FLEX CO. EXPANDS INTO CANADA, SOLIDIFYING MARKET LEADERSHIP WITH INTERNATIONAL GROWTH

Canadians now have access to the most innovative and sustainable period products on the market

VENICE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - America's leading brand in sustainable period care, The Flex Co., announces today its brand launch into Canada — the first country selected for international expansion. The Company's best-selling products, Flex Cup™ and Flex Disc™, are Health Canada-licensed and can be found in over 1,000 Shoppers Drug Mart and Pharmaprix locations nationwide, as well as online at shoppersdrugmart.ca and on Amazon.

"After manufacturing over 100 million menstrual discs in Ontario over the last six years, we're thrilled to be expanding Flex manufacturing capabilities to support a national retail and eCommerce launch in Canada," says Lauren Schulte Wang, Founder and CEO of The Flex Co.

A world-class medical device manufacturer with nearly four decades of CPG experience has been Flex's Canadian home and business partner for the past six years. Based in Ontario, they've been integral to Flex's success in the North American market.

FLEX: THE MOST COMFORTABLE AND SUSTAINABLE OPTION FOR PEOPLE WITH PERIODS

The Flex Co.'s suite of sustainable period products available in Canada includes the best-selling Flex Disc™, a one-of-a-kind disposable period product that creates 60% less waste than traditional period products, and Flex Cup™, the first and only menstrual cup in the world with a patented pull-tab that allows it to be removed as easily as a tampon. Manufactured in Canada (Flex Disc™) and the United States (Flex Cup™), both products come in recyclable and compostable packaging.

Flex Disc™ and Flex Cup™ are Health Canada-licensed, can be worn safely for up to 12 hours, and are not linked to Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS). Unlike tampons, Flex products are made from 100% body-safe medical-grade materials, so they do not disrupt the vagina's natural ﬂora, pH balance or promote the growth of toxic bacteria. They address period pain points like cramping, leaking, odor and the desire to enjoy mess-free period sex.

For more information or to access high-res images, visit the Flex Newsroom.

ABOUT THE FLEX CO.

The Flex Co. is the top-selling sustainable period care brand known for creating highly differentiated, innovative products. Their product portfolio, including Flex Disc™, Flex Cup™, Flex Reusable Disc™, Flex Plant+ Disc™, Softdisc®, and Softcup®, is sold in 30,000 retail stores across North America.

Based in Venice, California, The Flex Co. is FDA-registered and is the sole designer of its products, which are manufactured in the United States and Canada. Learn more at Flexfits.com, and join our #uterati customer community on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Flex Co.